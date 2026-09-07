Platform Work Moves Up South Africa’s Labour Law Reform Agenda

The Department of Employment and Labour briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour on 26 August 2026, focusing on changing employment conditions, labour protections and regulatory gaps within South Africa’s growing digital platform economy.

The briefing comes at an interesting point in South Africa’s broader labour law reform process. Earlier this year, the draft Labour Law Amendment Bill, 2025 and Labour Relations Amendment Bill, 2025 were published for public comment following the labour law review undertaken through NEDLAC.

While the Department has since indicated that the broader amendments are targeted for promulgation only in 2028, the latest briefing suggests that platform work may attract more specific regulatory attention in the meantime.

A developing landscape

Digital platform work including e-hailing, food and grocery delivery, courier services and other forms of work facilitated through digital platforms has seen a significant rise in South Africa. While these models have created new opportunities for work and income generation, their growth has also raised questions about the extent to which South Africa’s existing labour laws adequately accommodate newer and less conventional forms of work.

During the briefing, issues raised included worker classification, fair remuneration, social protection, occupational health and safety, algorithmic decision-making and access to labour rights. Worker classification remains an important part of the debate. Many platform models operate on the basis that individuals providing services are independent contractors rather than employees. This distinction has consequences under South African employment law, where access to many statutory protections remains dependent on the existence of an employment relationship.

Platform work does not, however, represent a single model. The degree of control exercised by platforms, the manner in which work is allocated and remunerated, and the extent to which individuals are genuinely able to operate independently can differ substantially.

Where regulation may be heading

The latest briefing also indicates that the Department’s consideration of platform work extends beyond worker classification. Regulatory interventions under consideration include clearer guidelines on worker classification, a possible sector-specific minimum earnings standard, greater transparency around algorithmic decision-making, improved recruitment and compliance verification, and the possible extension of occupational health and safety, Unemployment Insurance Fund (“UIF”) and Compensation Fund protections for occupational injuries and diseases to platform workers.

If pursued, some of these interventions could broaden the regulatory framework applicable to platform work beyond the traditional question of whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. In particular, they raise the possibility that certain labour and social protections may be extended to platform workers regardless of how the underlying contractual relationship is classified.

This is relevant given the Department’s stated intention that the broader package of proposed labour law amendments is targeted for promulgation in 2028. There is no indication that this timetable has changed. The identification of platform-specific regulatory interventions does, however, suggest that developments in this area may emerge while the broader legislative reform process is still underway.

The domestic discussion also takes place against international developments. In June 2026, the Internation Labour Conference adopted the ILO’s Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention, 2026 (No. 193), the first international labour standard specifically directed at platform work. The Convention addresses, amongst other matters, classification, remuneration, occupational health and safety, social security and automated decision-making.

What happens next?

The Parliamentary briefing does not itself alter the legal position applicable to platform workers, nor does it establish that persons currently engaged as independent contractors will necessarily be regarded as employees.

Rather, it indicates the scope of the regulatory issues now under consideration. The discussion has now extended beyond classification of workers as employees or otherwise and moved on to consider issues of remuneration, social protection, occupational health and safety and the role of algorithmic management in the working relationship.

The next development to watch will therefore be whether these areas translate into concrete regulatory proposals and, more importantly, what form those measures take. This will be particularly relevant to businesses operating through platform-based and other non-standard workforce models.

For now, the 26 August briefing provides an early indication that the regulation of platform work may develop alongside, rather than only as part of, the broader labour law amendments currently anticipated for 2028.