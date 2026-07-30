Is Your HR Technology About To Become A High-Risk AI System?

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As artificial intelligence transforms workplace operations from recruiting to performance management, organizations face mounting regulatory scrutiny over high-risk AI applications under frameworks like the EU AI Act.
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Artificial intelligence enabled tools are rapidly taking over recruiting, hiring, workforce planning, performance management, and employee monitoring tools. In a recent Westlaw Today article, Yana Komsitsky, Paul Whinder, and Georgia Hill Smith discuss which types of workplace applications are likely to be classified as high-risk under the EU AI Act and what employers should be doing now to prepare. Their practical roadmap addresses governance, vendor oversight, workforce impacts, and global compliance strategies for organizations navigating an increasingly complex AI/automated decision-making regulatory environment.
Why This Matters
Some AI tools that influence employment-related decisions may face more heightened regulatory scrutiny than others, but the assessment may vary under different frameworks.
Employers should plan to distinguish compliance for administrative tools and technologies that rank, score, recommend, or otherwise influence workplace decisions.
HR, legal, compliance, and technology teams should work together to evaluate and govern workplace AI initiatives.