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30 July 2026

Is Your HR Technology About To Become A High-Risk AI System?

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As artificial intelligence transforms workplace operations from recruiting to performance management, organizations face mounting regulatory scrutiny over high-risk AI applications under frameworks like the EU AI Act.
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Yana Komsitsky,Paul Whinder, and Georgia Hill Smith
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Artificial intelligence enabled tools are rapidly taking over recruiting, hiring, workforce planning, performance management, and employee monitoring tools. In a recent Westlaw Today article, Yana Komsitsky, Paul Whinder, and Georgia Hill Smith discuss which types of workplace applications are likely to be classified as high-risk under the EU AI Act and what employers should be doing now to prepare. Their practical roadmap addresses governance, vendor oversight, workforce impacts, and global compliance strategies for organizations navigating an increasingly complex AI/automated decision-making regulatory environment.

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The full article is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Yana Komsitsky
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Paul Whinder
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Georgia Hill Smith
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