Unclaimed Benefits: Treasury Proposes Major Reform For Retirement Funds

National Treasury has proposed a centralised framework for administering South Africa's estimated R88 billion in unclaimed financial assets, including retirement benefits. The discussion paper outlines a system where a central administrator would manage tracing, record-keeping and claims through a single public portal, with assets potentially transferred to the Corporation for Public Deposits.

In August 2026, National Treasury published a discussion paper titled A Framework to Centralise Unclaimed Financial Assets in South Africa, which proposes a fundamental shift in the way unclaimed retirement fund benefits are administered. Retirement funds will be the first sector affected by the proposed reforms, making this a development that trustees, principal officers, fund administrators and service providers should monitor closely.

At a glance

In August 2026, National Treasury published a discussion paper titled A Framework to Centralise Unclaimed Financial Assets in South Africa. The discussion paper signals one of the most significant proposed reforms to the administration of unclaimed retirement benefits in recent years.

If implemented, the proposals could significantly alter the current approach to the administration of unclaimed benefits

Retirement funds and administrators should consider the potential implications carefully and participate in the consultation process which closes on 19 September 2026.

The proposals arise against the backdrop of an estimated R88 billion in unclaimed financial assets in South Africa, including dormant bank accounts, unclaimed retirement benefits and unpaid insurance and investment proceeds. National Treasury’s view is that the current framework is fragmented, with differing tracing practices, reporting standards and administration processes across the industry.

A centralised unclaimed benefits system

National Treasury proposes the creation of a central unclaimed financial assets administrator responsible for maintaining records, co-ordinating tracing efforts, processing claims and operating a single public-facing portal through which members and beneficiaries can search for and claim unclaimed benefits.

The proposal further contemplates the transfer of qualifying unclaimed benefits from retirement funds and administrators to the central administrator and ultimately to the Corporation for Public Deposits (CPD). The CPD would then be responsible for the custody and investment of the assets, while the administrator would manage tracing, record keeping and claims administration. Ownership of the assets would remain vested in members and beneficiaries pending a valid claim.

Why this matters

If implemented, the proposals could significantly alter the current approach to unclaimed benefits administration. Retirement funds and administrators may be required to comply with enhanced reporting requirements, prescribed data standards, uniform tracing requirements and expanded data-sharing arrangements. The reforms are also likely to require greater focus on data quality, governance and record management.

Importantly, National Treasury is considering whether there should be a point at which unclaimed assets cease to be claimable, either when the member reaches a certain age or a specified period has elapsed since the benefit first became unclaimed. This is likely to be one of the more closely debated aspects of the proposals.

What should retirement funds be considering?

The consultation process presents an important opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage on matters such as:

the proposed transfer of unclaimed benefits to a centralised structure;

whether a central administrator should be a newly established public entity or an existing service provider;

the governance and accountability of the central administrator;

the practicality of uniform tracing and reporting standards;

enhanced tracing, reporting and data-sharing obligations;

the operational impact of transferring historical data and records; and

the proposed introduction of statutory limits on future claims.

Looking ahead

The discussion paper signals one of the most significant proposed reforms to the administration of unclaimed retirement benefits in recent years. While the objective of improving tracing outcomes and creating a single point of access for members and beneficiaries is likely to receive broad support, the proposed framework raises important questions regarding governance, administration, data management and member protection. Retirement funds and administrators should consider the potential implications carefully and participate in the consultation process which closes on 19 September 2026.

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