Context And The ConCourt

Introduction

When the Constitutional Court rules on the interpretation of contracts, it's best to take note. When it starts with a poem – even more so!

The introduction begins as follows:

"I make bold to say that it is not just for the sake of poetry that the old adage, context is everything, holds true. In so many scenarios, words alone ring hollow. Context gives life and meaning to what is said or written. Is a court of law then entitled, or required, to take cognisance of context when interpreting a contract? That is the question that this Court is called upon to answer."

University of Johannesburg v Auckland Park Theological Seminary and Another

Facts

The University of Johannesburg (" UJ ") leased property to Auckland Park Theological Seminary (" ATS") for 30 years to establish a theological college

") leased property to Auckland Park Theological Seminary (" for 30 years to establish a theological college ATS ceded its lease rights to Wamjay Holdings Investments without UJ's consent

UJ claimed the lease was personal to ATS and could not be ceded, leading to a legal dispute

The High Court found in favour of UJ

ATS appealed to the Full Court, which dismissed the appeal

ATS then appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which upheld the appeal and found in favour of ATS

The basis for the SCA's decision was that there was nothing in the lease that indicated that ATS's rights were not intended to be ceded, and the contextual evidence was inadmissible

Court findings

The Constitutional Court ruled that the lease rights were personal to ATS (delectus personae) and could not be ceded without UJ's consent

The Court found that the context and purpose of the lease agreement indicated that the rights were intended to be personal, even though no explicit wording in this regard was included in the agreement

ATS's cession of rights to Wamjay was deemed a repudiation of the lease, allowing UJ to cancel the agreement

Implications from an IP perspective

This ruling highlights the risks of not clearly and unambiguously recording both the rights and limitations of the parties to an agreement

Context must be considered when interpreting a contract, but cannot be used to vary, contradict or add to the terms of an agreement

If any important factors form the basis of the agreement, these should be included in the agreement itself

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.