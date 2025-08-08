ARTICLE
8 August 2025

SHEroes | In Her Honor: Stories From The Other Side - Amanda Gxwala & Moses Mbedhli (Video)

SG
SNG Grant Thornton

Contributor

SNG Grant Thornton logo
SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Explore Firm Details
This week, Amanda sits down with Moses Mbedhli, a seasoned leader in audit and risk management with over two decades of experience across both public and private sectors.
South Africa Accounting and Audit
Amanda Gxwala

This week, Amanda sits down with Moses Mbedhli, a seasoned leader in audit and risk management with over two decades of experience across both public and private sectors. Currently serving as Chief Audit Executive at SASSA, Moses is at the forefront of driving governance and accountability in one of South Africa's most vital institutions.

From Siemens and PwC to provincial departments of Health, Agriculture, and Treasury, his journey reflects a deep commitment to ethical leadership and public value. Tune in for a powerful conversation that explores the unseen layers of leadership, integrity, and impact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Amanda Gxwala
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More