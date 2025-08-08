SHEroes | In Her Honor: Stories From The Other Side - Amanda Gxwala & Moses Mbedhli (Video)

This week, Amanda sits down with Moses Mbedhli, a seasoned leader in audit and risk management with over two decades of experience across both public and private sectors.

This week, Amanda sits down with Moses Mbedhli, a seasoned leader in audit and risk management with over two decades of experience across both public and private sectors. Currently serving as Chief Audit Executive at SASSA, Moses is at the forefront of driving governance and accountability in one of South Africa's most vital institutions.

From Siemens and PwC to provincial departments of Health, Agriculture, and Treasury, his journey reflects a deep commitment to ethical leadership and public value. Tune in for a powerful conversation that explores the unseen layers of leadership, integrity, and impact.

