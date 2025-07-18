SHEroes Beyond Internal Audit - Presentation By Agnes Dire (Video)

self

As Internal Auditors we have so many opportunities to learn from and we are in a position to also share our knowledges to develop other auditors but also people at the organizations where we work.

Looking back on the event we had in March, Ria Pretorius listened to the presentation of Agnes Dire and was reminded of some key points she made:

Sharing our knowledge and experience is important for other people to learn and for ourselves to re-enforce what we have learnt.

Provide Constructive Feedback to team members in an honest and supportive manner goes a long way to improve the team we working with.

Encouraging team members to critically valuate situation or information and have their own opinions help to develop confidence. We all need to be individuals with our own opinions and point of view on our own analysis. The diversity of viewpoints improves the collective success.

We all experience many opportunities on a daily basis, and it is up to us to take initiative, be proactive and ask questions. Growing and developing takes place in consistent steps regularly. It is all around us and we need to open ourselves up for it to progress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.