14 May 2025

Harnessing Technology To Drive Innovation And Excellence In Internal Audit By Ria Pretorius (Video)

South Africa Accounting and Audit
Ria Pretorius explores how internal auditors can leverage technology to drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence in their profession. From data analytics to automation, discover practical insights on embracing tech tools that transform the way audits are conducted and value is delivered.

An essential watch for forward-thinking audit professionals!

