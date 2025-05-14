ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Shaping Future-Ready Internal Audit Leaders: The Role Of Learning, Mentorship, And Innovation (Video)

SG
SNG Grant Thornton

Contributor

SNG Grant Thornton logo
SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Explore Firm Details
In this insightful panel discussion, experts dive into the vital role of continuous learning, mentorship, and innovation in developing future-ready internal audit professionals.
South Africa Accounting and Audit
SNG Grant Thornton

In this insightful panel discussion, experts dive into the vital role of continuous learning, mentorship, and innovation in developing future-ready internal audit professionals.

🎙️ Hear perspectives on navigating change, embracing new technologies, and building supportive leadership networks that empower growth and resilience in the profession.

A must-watch conversation for current and aspiring audit leaders!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of SNG Grant Thornton
SNG Grant Thornton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More