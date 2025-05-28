SHEroes IA Month Podcast (Video)

In this Podcast, we sit down with four remarkable women who bring different perspectives from various stages of the internal audit profession to explore their career journeys...

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.

self

In this Podcast, we sit down with four remarkable women who bring different perspectives from various stages of the internal audit profession to explore their career journeys, from how they entered the audit profession to what leadership looks like in action. We talk about breaking barriers, pivoting, and the power of mentorship.

Whether you're early in your audit career or growing into leadership, this conversation is full of real insights and valuable advice plus a fun, high impact round to end on a high note!

We'd love to hear your thoughts.

Tune in, be inspired, and take notes — this one is packed with wisdom

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.