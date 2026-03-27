Shareholder Disputes Under The Ethiopian Commercial Code 2021: A Practical Guide

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The enactment of the Commercial Code of Ethiopia, Proclamation No. 1243/2021, represents the most significant overhaul of Ethiopian corporate law in more than sixty years. The previous Commercial Code of 1960, though a remarkable legislative achievement of its era, was drafted for a nascent commercial economy and had become increasingly inadequate for the complex shareholder relationships, joint ventures, and corporate governance structures that characterise modern Ethiopian business. The 2021 Code introduces, for the first time in Ethiopian legal history, a coherent framework for resolving shareholder disputes — including formal recognition of derivative actions, codified minority shareholder protections, buy-out remedies, and a new Supervisory Board mechanism that empowers shareholders to exercise oversight independently of the Board of Directors. For practitioners, investors, and business owners alike, understanding these provisions is no longer optional; it is essential to protecting capital and preserving commercial relationships in Ethiopia.

This guide examines the principal causes of shareholder disputes under Ethiopian law, the substantive rights and remedies now available under the 2021 Commercial Code, and the practical strategies that experienced litigators deploy to resolve these disputes efficiently. Drawing on 5A Law Firm's extensive track record in high-value corporate litigation — including the landmark SNB Business PLC vs NAOL Construction matter, which resulted in a judgment exceeding ETB 400 million — the guide provides actionable insights for shareholders, directors, and legal advisers operating in the Ethiopian market.

The 2021 Commercial Code: Why the Reform Matters

The Commercial Code of 1960 served Ethiopia for over six decades, but its provisions on shareholder relations were skeletal. There was no express recognition of derivative actions, no codified unfair prejudice remedy, and no mechanism for a shareholder to compel a court-ordered buy-out. Disputes were resolved — or more often, left unresolved — through general contract law principles, leaving minority shareholders vulnerable to oppression by controlling interests. The absence of a clear legal framework meant that Ethiopian courts often struggled to apply consistent standards, and shareholders who felt wronged had few practical avenues for relief beyond the blunt instrument of seeking a winding-up order, which typically destroyed value for all parties.

The 2021 Code changes this landscape fundamentally. Drafted with reference to international best practices — including the OHADA Uniform Act, the UK Companies Act 2006, and Continental European models — the new Code provides a structured regime of shareholder rights and corporate governance obligations. For investors, particularly foreign investors participating in joint ventures with Ethiopian partners, the reform provides a degree of legal certainty that was previously absent. For litigators, it creates new causes of action and remedies that require careful study and strategic deployment. Practitioners who continue to rely on 1960-era precedent without engaging with the new statutory provisions risk advising their clients incorrectly and exposing them to outcomes that could have been avoided.

Common Causes of Shareholder Disputes

Dividend Withholding and Profit Manipulation

One of the most frequent triggers for shareholder disputes in Ethiopia is the persistent refusal by majority shareholders or the Board of Directors to declare dividends despite the company having distributable profits. In closely held Share Companies and Private Limited Companies, controlling shareholders who also serve as directors often prefer to retain profits within the company, paying themselves generous management salaries and benefits while minority shareholders receive nothing. The 2021 Code addresses this by requiring that dividends be distributed in proportion to shareholdings unless the Memorandum of Association specifies otherwise, and by strengthening the right of shareholders to access financial information necessary to verify whether distributable profits exist. Practitioners should be aware, however, that proving dividend withholding still requires careful forensic accounting work. The mere existence of profits on a balance sheet does not automatically create an obligation to distribute them; one must demonstrate that the retention is unreasonable, unjustified by legitimate business needs, or motivated by an improper purpose such as starving a minority shareholder into selling at an undervalue.

Share Transfer Disputes and Pre-emption Restrictions

Share transfer disputes arise with particular regularity in Ethiopian Private Limited Companies, where the law and the company's Memorandum of Association typically impose pre-emption rights in favour of existing shareholders. Controlling shareholders frequently abuse these provisions, either by refusing to approve transfers to third parties or by colluding to acquire a departing shareholder's shares at a fraction of their fair value. Under the 2021 Code, the valuation of shares upon a transfer or buy-out has become a contested issue of considerable practical importance. Where the Memorandum of Association is silent on valuation methodology, the court must determine fair value — a process that can be expensive, protracted, and unpredictable. Shareholders are therefore strongly advised to include detailed valuation provisions in their founding documents, specifying the methodology (net asset value, discounted cash flow, independent expert valuation, or a combination) and the identity or qualification of the valuer.

Director Self-Dealing and Related-Party Transactions

Self-dealing by directors is a pervasive problem in Ethiopian corporate life, particularly in family-controlled companies where the distinction between the company's assets and the personal assets of the controlling family is often blurred. Common examples include directors causing the company to lease property from themselves or their relatives at above-market rates, awarding procurement contracts to entities they own, or diverting corporate opportunities to personal ventures. The 2021 Code imposes express duties of loyalty on directors and requires disclosure of conflicts of interest. A shareholder who discovers self-dealing can now pursue a derivative action under Articles 325 and 329 on behalf of the company to recover misappropriated assets — a remedy that was not clearly available under the 1960 Code. The practical challenge, however, remains one of access to information: minority shareholders must first obtain sufficient evidence of the self-dealing to commence proceedings, which makes the right of access to company records and the role of the Supervisory Board particularly important.

Exclusion from Management and Information Denial

In many Ethiopian companies, particularly those structured as joint ventures between local and foreign partners, disputes arise when one group of shareholders systematically excludes the other from participation in management decisions and denies them access to financial records, board minutes, and operational information. This pattern of exclusion is often a precursor to more serious misconduct — once a shareholder is effectively shut out, the remaining shareholders may engage in self-dealing, profit manipulation, or asset stripping with impunity. The 2021 Code strengthens the right of shareholders to receive information, attend general meetings, and inspect company records. Courts have shown increasing willingness to grant injunctive relief where a shareholder demonstrates that they are being improperly excluded from the information and participation rights to which they are legally entitled.

Dilution and Capital Restructuring Disputes

Share dilution occurs when a company issues new shares in a manner that reduces the proportionate ownership of existing shareholders without offering them the opportunity to participate in the new issuance on equal terms. Under the 2021 Code, existing shareholders in a Share Company have statutory pre-emption rights on new share issuances, meaning they must be offered the opportunity to subscribe for new shares in proportion to their existing holdings before shares can be offered to third parties. However, these pre-emption rights can be disapplied by a special resolution of the general meeting, and controlling shareholders sometimes engineer such resolutions to dilute minorities. Practitioners advising minority shareholders should ensure that any waiver of pre-emption rights is challenged at the general meeting stage and, if necessary, that the resolution is challenged in court on grounds of unfair prejudice or improper purpose.

Minority Shareholder Protection: The Unfair Prejudice Remedy

Perhaps the single most important innovation of the 2021 Commercial Code for minority shareholders is the introduction of a statutory remedy where a shareholder can demonstrate that the affairs of the company are being conducted in a manner that is unfairly prejudicial to their interests. Under the previous legal framework, a minority shareholder's options were essentially limited to seeking a winding-up order — a drastic remedy that courts were reluctant to grant and that typically destroyed more value than it preserved. The new Code empowers the court to grant a range of tailored remedies, including an order requiring the majority to purchase the minority's shares at a fair value determined by the court or by an independent valuer.

The concept of "unfair prejudice" draws from international jurisprudence and encompasses a broad range of conduct: systematic dividend withholding, exclusion from management in breach of legitimate expectations, self-dealing by directors, diversion of corporate opportunities, and any other pattern of conduct that, viewed objectively, would be regarded as unfairly harmful to the interests of the complaining shareholder. Courts will examine the totality of the circumstances, including any shareholders' agreement, the expectations created at the time the shareholder invested, and the conduct of all parties. Practitioners should note that the remedy is discretionary — the court is not obliged to grant relief even where unfair prejudice is established, and the choice of remedy will depend on the court's assessment of what is just and equitable in the particular case.

Practitioner Warning: The buy-out remedy under the unfair prejudice provisions requires the court to determine "fair value." Ethiopian courts have limited experience with share valuation disputes, and there is no established body of precedent on which methodology should be preferred. Shareholders should retain qualified financial experts early in the litigation process and be prepared for significant disagreement on valuation questions. Where possible, agreeing a valuation methodology in advance — in the shareholders' agreement or the Memorandum of Association — will save enormous time and cost in the event of a dispute.

Derivative Actions: Articles 325 and 329

The formal recognition of derivative actions under Articles 325 and 329 of the 2021 Commercial Code is a watershed moment for Ethiopian corporate law. A derivative action is a claim brought by a shareholder on behalf of the company to remedy a wrong done to the company — typically by its own directors. Under the 1960 Code, the legal basis for such claims was uncertain, and courts were reluctant to allow individual shareholders to bring proceedings in the company's name. The 2021 Code removes this uncertainty by expressly providing that a shareholder or group of shareholders holding a prescribed minimum stake may bring proceedings on behalf of the company where the directors have failed or refused to do so.

The practical significance of this reform cannot be overstated. In many Ethiopian companies, the directors who have committed wrongdoing are also the controlling shareholders, and they will naturally refuse to cause the company to bring proceedings against themselves. The derivative action mechanism allows a minority shareholder to step into the company's shoes, seek recovery of misappropriated assets, and obtain orders requiring directors to account for profits obtained through breach of duty. However, practitioners must be mindful of the procedural requirements: the shareholder must typically demonstrate that they gave notice to the company demanding that it bring the claim, that the company failed to do so within a reasonable time, and that the claim is being brought in good faith and is in the interests of the company. Courts will also consider whether the shareholder is using the derivative action for an improper collateral purpose, such as leverage in a separate commercial dispute.

Right of Withdrawal: Articles 541–543

The right of withdrawal provisions under Articles 541 to 543 of the 2021 Code grant shareholders the ability to exit the company under defined circumstances without requiring the consent of the majority. This is a critical protection for minority shareholders who find themselves locked into a company where the fundamental terms of their investment have been altered without their agreement. Triggering events for the right of withdrawal typically include a change to the company's objects, a merger or transformation, or other fundamental decisions that materially affect the character of the shareholder's investment. Upon exercising the right of withdrawal, the departing shareholder is entitled to receive the fair value of their shares, and if the parties cannot agree on value, the matter is referred for determination. This provision addresses a longstanding gap in Ethiopian law, where minority shareholders in closely held companies were effectively trapped, unable to sell their shares on any open market and unable to compel a buy-out from an unwilling majority.

The Supervisory Board: Articles 331–336

Among the most significant structural innovations of the 2021 Commercial Code is the introduction of the Supervisory Board as a distinct corporate governance body, provided for under Articles 331 to 336. The Supervisory Board is entirely separate from the Board of Directors and is composed exclusively of shareholders. Its fundamental purpose is to provide shareholders — particularly minority shareholders — with a formal, legally empowered mechanism for overseeing the conduct of the directors and the management of the company, independent of the board structure that those directors control.

The powers of the Supervisory Board are substantial and should not be underestimated. The Supervisory Board has the right to call extraordinary general meetings of shareholders, a power that is critically important where the Board of Directors is refusing to convene meetings or is preventing shareholders from exercising their voting rights. It has the authority to investigate allegations of misconduct by directors, to require the Board of Directors to produce reports on any aspect of the company's operations, and to access all records and documents of the company without restriction. These powers create a genuine check on directorial authority and provide minority shareholders with tools that were entirely absent under the 1960 Code.

The Supervisory Board is available in Share Companies, and its establishment and composition should be addressed in the Memorandum of Association at the time of incorporation or through subsequent amendment. For minority shareholders participating in large Share Companies — particularly joint ventures with a local partner who controls the Board of Directors — the establishment of a Supervisory Board should be regarded as a non-negotiable governance requirement. The ability to call general meetings, demand information, and investigate misconduct without needing the approval or cooperation of the Board of Directors is, in practical terms, the most effective protection available to a minority shareholder in a contested governance environment.

Practitioners should be aware that while the 2021 Code establishes the statutory minimum powers of the Supervisory Board, the Memorandum of Association may confer additional powers beyond those set out in Articles 331 to 336. Careful drafting of the Memorandum can strengthen the Supervisory Board's mandate to include, for example, a right of prior approval over certain categories of transactions (such as related-party transactions or transactions above a specified value threshold), a right to appoint or approve the appointment of the external auditor, or a right to commission independent investigations at the company's expense. Shareholders who fail to take advantage of this drafting flexibility are leaving valuable governance protections on the table.

Strategic Recommendation: In any Share Company where minority shareholders hold a significant but non-controlling stake, the Supervisory Board should be established at incorporation and its powers should be drafted broadly. In our experience, the mere existence of a functioning Supervisory Board with robust powers significantly deters director misconduct and makes dispute resolution faster and less costly when issues do arise.

Dispute Resolution Pathways

Shareholder disputes in Ethiopia can be resolved through a range of mechanisms, and the choice of pathway has significant implications for cost, duration, confidentiality, and enforceability. The principal options are direct negotiation, mediation, arbitration (most commonly administered by the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations, or AACCSA), and litigation before the Ethiopian courts. Each has distinct advantages and limitations that must be assessed in the context of the specific dispute.

Negotiation and Mediation

Direct negotiation remains the most efficient means of resolving shareholder disputes, particularly where the parties have an ongoing commercial relationship that both wish to preserve. However, negotiation is only effective where there is a genuine willingness to compromise, and in many shareholder disputes — particularly those involving allegations of misconduct or self-dealing — the trust necessary for productive negotiation has been irretrievably lost. Mediation, conducted by a neutral third party, can sometimes bridge this gap by providing a structured forum for discussion and by helping the parties to focus on their commercial interests rather than their legal positions. The AACCSA provides mediation services, and several qualified private mediators are active in Addis Ababa. Mediation is non-binding unless the parties reach a settlement agreement, which can then be made an enforceable court order.

Arbitration (AACCSA)

Arbitration under the AACCSA rules is the preferred dispute resolution mechanism for many Ethiopian commercial parties, particularly in joint ventures involving foreign investors. Arbitration offers several advantages over court litigation: proceedings are confidential, the parties can select arbitrators with relevant commercial expertise, and the timetable is typically more predictable. An AACCSA arbitration can be expected to take between six and eighteen months from commencement to final award, depending on the complexity of the case and the cooperation of the parties. However, arbitration has significant limitations in the shareholder dispute context. Interim relief — such as injunctions to prevent asset stripping or to restrain a share transfer — must generally be sought from the courts, even where the substantive dispute is subject to an arbitration clause. The cost of arbitration, including arbitrator fees and institutional fees, can also be substantial, and there is limited scope for appealing an award that the losing party considers unjust.

Court Litigation

Litigation before the Ethiopian Federal First Instance Court and Federal High Court remains the default mechanism for shareholder disputes in the absence of a valid arbitration clause. The advantages of court proceedings include the availability of comprehensive interim relief, the power of the court to compel the production of documents and the attendance of witnesses, and the enforceability of judgments without the need for a separate recognition process. The principal disadvantage is time: shareholder dispute litigation in Ethiopia can take between three and seven years from filing to final judgment, with appeals potentially adding further years. Cases involving complex factual disputes — such as share valuation disagreements or allegations of systematic self-dealing requiring forensic accounting evidence — tend to be at the longer end of this range. Courts are also public forums, and the details of the dispute will be accessible to third parties, which may be undesirable for parties seeking to protect commercial confidentiality.

Resolution Method Typical Duration Confidentiality Key Limitation Negotiation 1–3 months High Requires good faith on both sides Mediation 2–6 months High Non-binding unless settlement reached AACCSA Arbitration 6–18 months High Limited interim relief; limited appeal Court Litigation 3–7 years Low (public) Lengthy proceedings; limited commercial expertise

Deadlock in 50/50 Joint Ventures

Deadlock situations in equally held joint ventures present some of the most intractable problems in Ethiopian corporate practice. Where two shareholders each hold fifty percent of the shares and voting rights, neither can outvote the other at a general meeting, and the company may become paralysed — unable to approve budgets, appoint directors, or make fundamental business decisions. The 2021 Commercial Code does not provide a specific statutory mechanism for resolving deadlock, which means that the solution must be found primarily in the company's constitutional documents or through the general powers of the court.

Experienced practitioners advise clients entering 50/50 joint ventures to include detailed deadlock resolution provisions in the shareholders' agreement from the outset. The most common mechanisms are buy-sell provisions, which include the "Russian roulette" clause (where one party names a price and the other must either buy at that price or sell at that price) and the "Texas shoot-out" clause (where both parties submit sealed bids and the highest bidder acquires the other's shares). These mechanisms are enforceable under Ethiopian law provided they are properly documented and do not contravene mandatory provisions of the Commercial Code. In the absence of a contractual mechanism, the parties may agree to an independent valuation by a qualified expert, or, as a last resort, one party may petition the court for a supervised liquidation of the company on just and equitable grounds. Court-supervised liquidation is a remedy that should be pursued only when all other options have been exhausted, as it invariably results in significant value destruction.

Case Study: SNB Business PLC vs NAOL Construction

5A Law Firm's track record in shareholder dispute litigation is exemplified by the matter of SNB Business PLC versus NAOL Construction, in which the firm secured a judgment exceeding ETB 400 million on behalf of its client. This case involved complex allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation of company assets, and breach of fiduciary duty by the directors of a construction company engaged in major public infrastructure projects. The litigation required extensive forensic accounting analysis, examination of hundreds of financial documents, and the testimony of expert witnesses on construction industry valuation standards. The case proceeded through the Federal High Court and was resolved after contested hearings on both liability and quantum. It stands as one of the largest shareholder dispute judgments in recent Ethiopian judicial history and demonstrates the seriousness with which Ethiopian courts are now prepared to enforce shareholder rights and hold directors accountable for breach of duty.

Practical Strategies for Shareholders

For shareholders seeking to protect their interests, whether at the stage of initial investment or in the context of an emerging dispute, several practical strategies are essential. First, the company's constitutional documents — the Memorandum of Association and, where applicable, a shareholders' agreement — should be drafted with dispute scenarios in mind. Provisions on valuation methodology, deadlock resolution, pre-emption rights, information access, reserved matters requiring supermajority approval, and the establishment and powers of a Supervisory Board are all critical. Second, shareholders should exercise their information rights actively and continuously, not only when a dispute has already arisen. Regular review of financial statements, attendance at general meetings, and timely requests for board minutes and management reports create a documentary record that will be invaluable in any subsequent litigation. Third, shareholders who suspect misconduct should seek legal advice immediately, before the controlling parties have the opportunity to conceal evidence, complete transactions that cannot be unwound, or take other steps to entrench their position. Early engagement of experienced litigation counsel is often the difference between a successful outcome and a protracted, costly, and ultimately fruitless legal battle.

Key Statutory Provisions at a Glance

Subject Article(s) Practical Significance Derivative Actions Art. 325, 329 Allows minority shareholders to sue directors on behalf of the company Supervisory Board Art. 331–336 Shareholder-only body with investigation, meeting-calling, and records-access powers Right of Withdrawal Art. 541–543 Enables exit at fair value upon fundamental changes to the company

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum shareholding required to bring a derivative action under the 2021 Commercial Code? Under Articles 325 and 329 of the 2021 Commercial Code, shareholders holding a prescribed minimum stake in the company may bring a derivative action on its behalf where the directors have failed or refused to pursue a claim that the company has against third parties or against the directors themselves. The precise threshold is intended to prevent frivolous claims while ensuring that genuine cases of directorial misconduct can be challenged. Shareholders contemplating a derivative action should consult experienced litigation counsel to confirm that the procedural prerequisites — including the notice requirement — have been satisfied before filing proceedings.

Can a minority shareholder force a buy-out under Ethiopian law? Yes. Under the unfair prejudice remedy introduced by the 2021 Commercial Code, a court may order the majority shareholders to purchase the minority's shares at fair value where the minority demonstrates that the company's affairs are being conducted in a manner that is unfairly prejudicial to their interests. Additionally, the right of withdrawal provisions under Articles 541 to 543 allow shareholders to exit at fair value upon the occurrence of defined triggering events such as a fundamental change to the company's objects or a merger. The availability of these remedies represents a significant improvement over the 1960 Code, which offered no clear buy-out mechanism.

How long does a shareholder dispute typically take to resolve in Ethiopian courts? Court litigation for shareholder disputes in Ethiopia typically takes between three and seven years from initial filing to final judgment, with appeals potentially extending the timeline further. The wide range reflects the varying complexity of cases — straightforward disputes over dividend distribution may be resolved more quickly, while cases involving forensic accounting evidence, multiple parties, and contested share valuations tend to take longer. AACCSA arbitration, where available, typically takes six to eighteen months and offers a significantly faster resolution pathway.

What role does the Supervisory Board play in preventing shareholder disputes? The Supervisory Board, established under Articles 331 to 336, serves as a shareholders-only governance body with the power to call general meetings, investigate misconduct, require the Board of Directors to produce reports, and access all company records. By providing minority shareholders with a formal mechanism for oversight that operates independently of the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board can detect and address governance problems before they escalate into full-scale disputes. The Memorandum of Association may expand its powers beyond the statutory minimum, and shareholders in large Share Companies are strongly advised to establish a Supervisory Board with broadly drafted authority.

Are Russian roulette and Texas shoot-out clauses enforceable under Ethiopian law? Yes, buy-sell mechanisms such as Russian roulette clauses and Texas shoot-out clauses are generally enforceable under Ethiopian law, provided they are properly documented in the shareholders' agreement and do not contravene mandatory provisions of the Commercial Code. These mechanisms are widely used in 50/50 joint venture structures as a means of resolving deadlock without resort to court-supervised liquidation. However, the drafting of these clauses requires considerable care to ensure that the triggering events, valuation procedures, and timing requirements are clearly specified and workable in the Ethiopian legal context.

Can a foreign shareholder bring a dispute before Ethiopian courts, or must they use arbitration? Foreign shareholders have standing to bring shareholder disputes before Ethiopian courts, and there is no legal requirement that disputes involving foreign parties be resolved through arbitration. However, many joint venture agreements and shareholders' agreements include arbitration clauses — often specifying AACCSA arbitration — and where such a clause exists, the courts will generally enforce it and decline jurisdiction over the substantive dispute. Foreign shareholders should review their agreements carefully and consider whether the arbitration clause covers the particular type of dispute they wish to pursue, as some claims (particularly those seeking urgent interim relief) may still be brought before the courts even where an arbitration clause is in place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.