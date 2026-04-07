Directors And Officers Personal Liability In Ethiopia: What Board Members Must Understand

Under Ethiopian company law, the company is a separate legal person—but that separation does not immunize directors and senior managers from liability for their own wrongdoing, or for breaches of statutory duties imposed on them as fiduciaries and gatekeepers.

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Under Ethiopian law, limited liability protects shareholders—not directors and senior managers acting as the companys mind and hands. The Commercial Code of Ethiopia Proclamation No. 1243/2021 modernizes directors duties and pairs them with explicit liability channels.

The Core Idea: Limited Liability is Not a Personal Shield

Under Ethiopian company law, the company is a separate legal person—but that separation does not immunize directors and senior managers from liability for their own wrongdoing, or for breaches of statutory duties imposed on them as fiduciaries and gatekeepers.

Two immediate consequences follow:

Internal liability (company/shareholders) is primarily about duty (care, loyalty, conflicts, governance controls).

(company/shareholders) is primarily about duty (care, loyalty, conflicts, governance controls). External liability (creditors/state/third parties) is primarily about risk shifting—especially when the firm is financially distressed, taxes are unpaid, or directors misconduct directly harms others.

Who is At Risk

Directors/Board Members: The 2021 Commercial Code gives directors a detailed catalogue of board responsibilities—financial stewardship, internal controls, risk management, accurate records, timely shareholder meetings, and taking action when the companys ability to pay is deteriorating.

Senior Managers: Even where day-to-day operations are delegated, Ethiopian law treats certain managers as duty-bearers—especially where they control reporting, payments, or compliance systems.

Fiduciary Duties Under the Commercial Code

Ethiopian law expressly recognizes:

Duty of loyalty: act in good faith to promote the companys success

act in good faith to promote the companys success Independent judgment: directors must exercise independent judgment

directors must exercise independent judgment Care, skill, and diligence: liability for damages arises for lack of care/diligence

liability for damages arises for lack of care/diligence Conflict of interest controls: avoid conflicts, disclose conflicts, abstain from voting where conflicted

Liability to the Company

Article 325 provides that directors are jointly and severally liable to the company for damage caused by failure to carry out their duties—and directors bear the burden of proof to show they exercised due care and diligence.

D&O Insurance is Allowed

The Code invalidates provisions exempting directors from liability for negligence. However, the Code confirms that nothing prevents a company from maintaining D&O insurance for board members, and allows the company to fund directors legal defense.

When Creditors Can Sue Directors: Wrongful Trading

The Code creates direct liability to creditors in a wrongful trading scenario: Directors are liable for damage to creditors where the company continues business after the time when directors knew or ought to have concluded there was no reasonable prospect of paying creditors.

Once insolvency risk is serious, the boards stakeholder lens must widen—creditors become central, and governance must shift to solvency monitoring, asset preservation, and restructuring options.

Tax Representative Liability

Under the Federal Tax Administration Proclamation No. 983/2016, a tax representative becomes personally liable for tax in certain circumstances—particularly where, while tax remains unpaid, the representative disposes of monies that could have been used to pay the tax.

The VAT Proclamation No. 1341/2024 states that an agent shall be treated as a tax representative for purposes of the Tax Administration Proclamation.

Practical Checklist for Boards

Maintain high-quality board minutes, including risk discussions and basis for decisions

Ensure conflict disclosures are recorded and conflicted directors abstain

Adopt a board calendar for statutory obligations

Consider D&O insurance as part of governance infrastructure

Conclusion

Ethiopias 2021 Commercial Code shifts director/officer liability from a vague moral idea to a structured legal system: defined duties, explicit creditor-facing liability in distress, and statutory space for insurance and good-faith business judgment defenses. Board membership and senior management are legally consequential roles that demand process, documentation, and compliance architecture.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.