Forex Liberalization And Contractual Risk In Ethiopia: Legal Implications Of Currency Reform For Businesses And Investors

Ethiopia’s post-July 2024 foreign exchange (FX) reforms—anchored in the National Bank of Ethiopia’s Foreign Exchange Directive No. FXD/01/2024—represent a structural shift from administratively constrained FX allocation toward a more market-based exchange rate and broader authorization of current-account FX transactions through the banking system.

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Abstract

Ethiopia’s post-July 2024 foreign exchange (FX) reforms—anchored in the National Bank of Ethiopia’s Foreign Exchange Directive No. FXD/01/2024—represent a structural shift from administratively constrained FX allocation toward a more market-based exchange rate and broader authorization of current-account FX transactions through the banking system. The reform package improves certain pathways for trade finance, service payments, and repatriation of investment returns, but it also introduces (and legally foregrounds) exchange-rate volatility, regulatory change risk, documentation/approval bottlenecks, and enforceability questions for currency-sensitive contracts. This brief maps the most business-relevant legal moving parts: (i) the new FX regime’s rules on exchange-rate determination, export proceeds repatriation/retention, current-account liberalization and continuing capital-account controls; (ii) the interaction between exchange control rules and Ethiopian contract doctrine—especially monetary obligations, “actual value” clauses, and remedies for changed circumstances; and (iii) the implications for investors’ repatriation expectations under the Investment Proclamation. It argues that “forex liberalization” in Ethiopia is best understood as a reallocation of contractual risk rather than a simple deregulation: parties gain pricing flexibility and access channels, but must draft for regulatory permissions, FX market access, and exchange-rate movement. The brief concludes with drafting and compliance strategies tailored to Ethiopia’s evolving framework.

Keywords

Ethiopia; foreign exchange; FXD/01/2024; currency risk; devaluation; indexation; “actual value”; exchange controls; investment repatriation; contract variation; force majeure; change in law.

1. Introduction

Currency reform is never merely macroeconomic. In an economy where (a) foreign currency is scarce, (b) the legal system historically requires local-currency payment as the default for money debts, and (c) capital account outflows remain controlled, any move toward market-based exchange rates reorganizes private ordering. Ethiopia’s July 29, 2024 reform announcement explicitly framed the shift as a “market-based” exchange regime, with banks negotiating FX rates and the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) limiting intervention to disorderly conditions. FXD/01/2024 operationalizes this shift by: authorizing an inter-bank FX market; permitting banks and authorized dealers to buy/sell FX at freely negotiated rates; liberalizing many current-account payments; redesigning export proceeds repatriation and retention; and maintaining restrictions on capital account transactions absent explicit authorization.

For businesses and investors, the headline is not simply “more FX.” The legal headline is this: contract performance becomes increasingly mediated by (i) documentation and approvals under FX rules, (ii) exchange-rate volatility, and (iii) periodic regulatory recalibration (e.g., retention periods/percentages that may be modified by NBE). In parallel, Ethiopian private law contains tools—indexation, “actual value” clauses, and limited court variation powers in defined settings—that can mitigate or amplify currency shocks depending on drafting choices.

Thesis. Under Ethiopian law, forex liberalization functions as a re-pricing of transactional risk: it expands lawful avenues for FX payments and repatriation, but shifts the burden onto parties to (1) draft currency clauses that are enforceable within mandatory rules, (2) allocate regulatory/approval risk, and (3) build compliance-ready documentation and payment mechanics. Done poorly, contracts become litigation magnets; done well, they become “regulatory-resilient” instruments.

2. The post-2024 FX framework most relevant to contracts

2.1 Market-based exchange rate determination and inter-bank FX market

FXD/01/2024 establishes an inter-bank FX market as the primary wholesale market among banks, governed by an operations guideline and code of conduct. It also provides that banks and authorized FX dealers may transact at freely negotiated rates, subject to reporting, with NBE publishing an indicative daily exchange rate.

Contractual implication. Even where a contract is birr-denominated, performance costs may be functionally FX-linked (imported inputs; USD-priced services; foreign debt service). Market-based rates increase the lawful transparency of pricing but also increase the variance of costs over the life of longer contracts (construction, supply, infrastructure O&M). Contracts that assumed a quasi-stable official rate become mispriced.

2.2 Current-account liberalization—capital-account restriction remains

FXD/01/2024 states that it authorizes FX purchases and cross-border payments for current-account transactions unless explicitly stated otherwise, while restricting capital-account transactions unless explicitly exempted.

Contractual implication. Parties must classify payment flows correctly. Trade in goods/services, many service payments, and certain factor income flows are treated as current-account; equity divestment, certain intercompany funding, or outward portfolio flows may trip capital-account constraints. Misclassification can turn an intended payment obligation into a regulatory impossibility or delay.

2.3 Export proceeds: repatriation + retention, with built-in regulatory change levers

FXD/01/2024 requires repatriation of export proceeds within prescribed periods and then splits export proceeds into an immediate conversion component and a retention component. It provides (in the baseline rule) that after meeting repatriation requirements, exporters convert 50% into birr at a freely negotiated rate and keep 50% in a retention account. Retention balances may be used (for the same legal entity) for current-account payments including imports of goods/services and, where applicable, dividends and external debt service. It further states that retention balances must be sold to the transacting bank after a period not exceeding 30 days (as a temporary measure), while also empowering NBE to modify both the conversion percentage and the retention period from time to time.

Contractual implication. Exporters’ downstream contractual capacity—ability to pay foreign suppliers, service providers, licensors, and lenders—depends on retention mechanics that are explicitly adjustable by the regulator. Long-term supply or licensing agreements that assume uninterrupted retention access should include change-in-law / regulatory adjustment clauses (discussed below).

2.4 Capital repatriation and investment returns: approval + documentation

FXD/01/2024 provides that registered foreign investments may repatriate specified items (profits/dividends; sale/liquidation proceeds; share transfers; return of investment if unable to start; and certain portfolio investment profits) upon NBE approval and subject to documentary requirements. It includes a notable operational assurance: NBE “shall not deny” repatriation of profits/dividends subject to fulfillment of documentary requirements, while also addressing a backlog of previously approved but unsettled dividend cases through a special repayment schedule.

Contractual implication. Repatriation is not a purely contractual promise; it is a regulated performance. Shareholders’ agreements, dividend policies, and exit documentation should be drafted backwards from the documentary checklist and approval pathway to avoid a “paper failure” that becomes a payment failure.

2.5 External loan contracts: regulatory approval as a condition of FX repayment

FXD/01/2024 states that, except for certain government-related cases, no person may enter into a foreign loan contract without NBE approval, and that where a loan contract is entered into without fulfilling the requirements, FX for repayment “may be denied.”

Contractual implication. This is a textbook “exchange-control condition precedent.” Lenders, borrowers, and guarantors should treat NBE approval/registration as a hard closing condition—akin to perfection/registration—because the legal availability of FX for repayment is at stake.

2.6 Special regimes: SEZs and foreign-currency dealing in designated spaces

FXD/01/2024 provides special treatment for companies operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including (as stated in the directive) entitlement to retain 100% of FX earnings and the ability to effect foreign-currency transfers abroad for current and capital account transactions, and to transact in foreign currency within the SEZ’s confines.

Contractual implication. SEZ status can radically change the currency architecture of supply chains and service contracts. Counterparties should avoid “one-size-fits-all” currency clauses across SEZ and non-SEZ entities.

2.7 Post-2024 operational refinements (example: fees and limits)

In May 2025, NBE announced additional measures including (i) increasing importers’ advance payment limit from USD 5,000 to USD 50,000 per transaction, (ii) increasing traveler FX limits, and (iii) capping bank fees/charges related to FX purchases at 4% effective May 26, 2025, with public disclosure of FX fees beginning June 2025.

Contractual implication. Even where reforms are pro-market, they can alter transaction costs (fees) and payment logistics (advance limits), which matter for letters of credit, advance payments, and supplier credit structures. Parties should treat “bank charges and FX fees” as a defined cost item and allocate it expressly.

3. Ethiopian contract law tools that matter for currency reform

3.1 Monetary obligations: local currency default, with lawful indexation and “actual value”

Under Ethiopian Civil Code rules on performance of contracts, a “money debt” is generally payable in local currency. But the Civil Code also provides that the sum owed may be fixed by reference to prices of goods/services or other ascertainable value elements—i.e., indexation is conceptually permitted. Where a debt is stated in a currency that is not legal tender at the place of payment, the debtor may pay in local currency at the exchange rate on the due date unless the contract contains the words “actual value” (or similar) requiring literal performance.

Doctrinal significance. These provisions matter more after liberalization because market rates make the “conversion question” economically determinative. Parties can (a) leave conversion to the due-date rate; (b) demand literal foreign-currency performance via “actual value” language; or (c) use indexation formulas to preserve real value without formally requiring payment in a foreign currency.

3.2 Changed circumstances: the baseline rule is “no court rewriting,” with narrow exceptions

The Civil Code adopts a general principle that contracts remain in force even if performance becomes more onerous than foreseen, and that the effects of changes are to be regulated by the parties, not the court. Courts may not vary contracts on equity grounds except where expressly provided by law. One express gateway is for contracts with public administration: where circumstances change through an official decision making obligations more onerous or impossible, the court may vary such administrative contracts while preserving contractual balance.

Doctrinal significance. For private-to-private contracts, Ethiopian law is relatively strict about judicial non-intervention absent specific bases. This increases the importance of ex ante drafting (price adjustment, hardship, indexation, and regulatory change clauses), especially after FX reforms that predictably increase price dispersion.

3.3 Force majeure and illegality risk

While this article does not attempt a full treatment of force majeure doctrine, currency reform interacts with it in two recurring ways:

Regulatory illegality: if a contract requires a payment form or cross-border transfer that is prohibited or requires approvals that are not obtained, performance may become unlawful or practically impossible through formal channels. FXD/01/2024’s explicit restriction of capital account transfers absent authorization and its approval requirements for external loans are central here. Economic hardship vs impossibility: exchange-rate swings usually create hardship, not impossibility. Ethiopian doctrine’s general approach—keeping the contract in force despite increased onerousness—means parties should not assume judicial adjustment merely because the birr depreciates.

4. Investor expectations and “repatriation promises”: contract vs regulation

4.1 Statutory investment protection: remittance right at prevailing rate

Ethiopia’s Investment Proclamation No. 1180/2020 provides that foreign investors have the right to remit specified payments and earnings out of Ethiopia in convertible foreign currency at the prevailing exchange rate on the date of transfer, including profits/dividends, external loan principal/interest, technology transfer fees (if registered), proceeds from share transfer, liquidation proceeds, and compensation. It also recognizes that investors may acquire external loans and operate foreign currency accounts “as per the applicable directive of the National Bank of Ethiopia.”

Implication. The Proclamation frames remittance as a right, but its operational content is channeled through NBE directives—meaning the “right” is exercised through documentation, approval, and banking system processes reflected in FXD/01/2024. The practical legal question in disputes often becomes: did the investor comply with the regulatory pathway that conditions the remittance right’s exercise?

4.2 Contract drafting for exits and distributions under controlled systems

In controlled or partially controlled capital accounts, exit contracts must internalize three layers:

Corporate layer: board/shareholder approvals, audited accounts, tax clearance, and formal dividend declarations. FXD/01/2024 lists documentary requirements for profit/dividend repatriation, including audited financials and tax receipts.

board/shareholder approvals, audited accounts, tax clearance, and formal dividend declarations. FXD/01/2024 lists documentary requirements for profit/dividend repatriation, including audited financials and tax receipts. Regulatory layer: capital registration, proof of inflows, and NBE approval pathways (especially for share transfers and liquidation proceeds).

capital registration, proof of inflows, and NBE approval pathways (especially for share transfers and liquidation proceeds). Banking layer: bank processing, fee caps, and documentary submission protocols; reforms may improve processing but do not eliminate it.

Recommendation. Shareholders’ agreements and SPAs should include “repatriation cooperation covenants” (timelines, audit obligations, tax compliance, documentation production, and banking instructions) rather than treating repatriation as a simple payment promise.

5. Core contractual risk categories after forex liberalization

5.1 Exchange-rate risk (pricing and payment)

When exchange rates are freely negotiated by banks and dealers, parties face basis risk: which rate applies (spot vs bank’s quoted rate vs indicative rate), when it is fixed, and who bears timing delays.

Mitigation strategies.

Define the conversion mechanism (e.g., “bank selling rate of Bank X at 10:00 a.m. Addis Ababa time on the payment date” or a stated benchmark plus spread).

Use indexation to an ascertainable basket or input price for long-term supply/construction, consistent with the Civil Code’s allowance for value-reference clauses.

If literal foreign-currency performance is essential, use “actual value” or equivalent language, anticipating Civil Code treatment of non-legal tender obligations.

5.2 FX access and allocation risk (availability through banks)

Even with liberalization, businesses may face periods where banks cannot supply requested FX quickly enough, or where documentary requirements delay processing (imports, service payments, debt service).

Mitigation strategies.

Include payment method hierarchies (retention account → bank spot purchase → permitted offshore payment channel, if any).

Include regulatory-compliance conditions precedent (e.g., “Borrower shall obtain NBE approval/registration prior to drawdown” for external loans).

Build delay allocation rules (who bears demurrage, storage, or supplier penalties if FX processing delays shipment).

5.3 Regulatory change risk (retention percentages/periods; fees; limits)

FXD/01/2024 empowers NBE to modify retention conversion percentages and retention periods, and subsequent measures capped FX fees and changed advance limits.

Mitigation strategies.

Draft change-in-law clauses tailored to FX rules: define “FX Regulatory Change” and provide adjustment/renegotiation triggers.

Add hardship arbitration mechanisms (the Civil Code contemplates arbitration for contract variation decisions if parties so agree).

5.4 Illegality/public policy risk (mandatory rules)

Because the Civil Code makes lawful contracts binding “subject to mandatory provisions of the law,” exchange control rules can render certain payment structures unenforceable or expose parties to penalties.

Mitigation strategies.

Include FX compliance representations (each party represents it will comply with FX directives and provide documents).

Include severability and alternative performance clauses (e.g., substitute local-currency payment at specified rate if FX payment is prohibited).

5.5 Investment distribution and exit risk (documentation and approvals)

Repatriation is conditioned on documentary compliance and approvals under FXD/01/2024, while the Investment Proclamation frames the substantive entitlement.

Mitigation strategies.

In shareholder/SPA documents: include audit and tax-clearance obligations, record-keeping covenants, and cooperation duties aligned to FXD’s documentary lists.

Include escrow/withholding mechanics where permitted, to handle approval timing.

Conclusion

Ethiopia’s forex liberalization—through FXD/01/2024 and subsequent measures—meaningfully widens lawful pathways for FX pricing, trade settlement, and repatriation of investment returns. But legally, the reform’s most important effect is redistribution of contractual risk: from an administratively rationed system with predictable (if restrictive) rules to a more market-based system where volatility, documentation, approvals, and regulatory recalibration become central performance variables. Ethiopian private law provides usable tools—indexation, “actual value” clauses, and party-designed variation mechanisms—but it is comparatively reluctant to let courts rewrite private bargains merely because performance becomes more expensive. The practical consequence is straightforward: in Ethiopia’s liberalizing FX environment, sophisticated drafting and compliance engineering are no longer optional—they are the substance of risk management.

References

National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Foreign Exchange Directive No. FXD/01/2024 (29 July 2024) (FXD/01/2024). NBE, Press Release: The National Bank of Ethiopia Announces a Reform of the Foreign Exchange Regime with Immediate Effect (29 July 2024). Civil Code of Ethiopia (1960), arts 1749–1750 NBE, Foreign Exchange Market Measures (21 May 2025) Ethiopia, Investment Proclamation No. 1180/2020,

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