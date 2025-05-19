Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 4 (Video)

Episode 4: Revolutionizing logistics with AI
Guest: Mohammad AlRazaz, Co-Founder and CEO of OTO
The logistics industry is undergoing a major transformation with AI at its core. In this episode, Mohammad AlRazaz, winner of the Global Tech Innovator Competition 2023, discusses how AI-driven supply chain solutions are unlocking new efficiencies, optimizing logistics operations, and reshaping e-commerce fulfillment. We explore Saudi Arabia's thriving innovation ecosystem and the growing role of startups and emerging technologies in redefining the future of logistics.
Key takeaways
- How AI is transforming supply chain management from predictive analytics to real-time logistics optimization.
- What role does Saudi Arabia's innovation ecosystem play in shaping the next generation of logistics startups?
- What's next for AI-driven logistics? The trends shaping the future of automation in transportation and e-commerce.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.