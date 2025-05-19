Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 4 (Video)

Episode 4: Revolutionizing logistics with AI

Guest: Mohammad AlRazaz, Co-Founder and CEO of OTO

The logistics industry is undergoing a major transformation with AI at its core. In this episode, Mohammad AlRazaz, winner of the Global Tech Innovator Competition 2023, discusses how AI-driven supply chain solutions are unlocking new efficiencies, optimizing logistics operations, and reshaping e-commerce fulfillment. We explore Saudi Arabia's thriving innovation ecosystem and the growing role of startups and emerging technologies in redefining the future of logistics.

Key takeaways

How AI is transforming supply chain management from predictive analytics to real-time logistics optimization.

What role does Saudi Arabia's innovation ecosystem play in shaping the next generation of logistics startups?

What's next for AI-driven logistics? The trends shaping the future of automation in transportation and e-commerce.

