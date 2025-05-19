ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 4 (Video)

KPMG

Contributor

KPMG
Explore Firm Details
The logistics industry is undergoing a major transformation with AI at its core. In this episode, Mohammad AlRazaz, winner of the Global Tech Innovator Competition 2023...
Saudi Arabia Technology
Yann Rousselot-Pailley

Episode 4: Revolutionizing logistics with AI

Guest: Mohammad AlRazaz, Co-Founder and CEO of OTO

The logistics industry is undergoing a major transformation with AI at its core. In this episode, Mohammad AlRazaz, winner of the Global Tech Innovator Competition 2023, discusses how AI-driven supply chain solutions are unlocking new efficiencies, optimizing logistics operations, and reshaping e-commerce fulfillment. We explore Saudi Arabia's thriving innovation ecosystem and the growing role of startups and emerging technologies in redefining the future of logistics.

Key takeaways

  • How AI is transforming supply chain management from predictive analytics to real-time logistics optimization.
  • What role does Saudi Arabia's innovation ecosystem play in shaping the next generation of logistics startups?
  • What's next for AI-driven logistics? The trends shaping the future of automation in transportation and e-commerce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yann Rousselot-Pailley
Yann Rousselot-Pailley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More