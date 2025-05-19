Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 5 (Video)

Episode 5: The future of PropTech and innovation in real estate

Guest: Yazeed Al-Shamsi, Co-Founder and CEO of Ejari

The real estate industry is evolving with AI, big data, and fintech innovations shaping the way people buy, sell, and rent properties. In this episode, Yazeed Al-Shamsi, winner of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Competition 2024, explores how PropTech is transforming real estate financing, accessibility, and digital transactions. We discuss how rent-now-pay-later models, AI-driven market insights, and government-backed innovation programs are driving real estate's future.

Key takeaways

How PropTech is revolutionizing real estate financing, transactions, and accessibility, creating new opportunities for buyers and investors.

What role does the public sector play in fostering real estate innovation? Examining policies, partnerships, and growth strategies.

How are AI and emerging technologies shaping the future of real estate? Exploring smart cities, automated property management, and data-driven investment.

