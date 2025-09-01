Online Business In Saudi Arabia: Legal Guide For Entrepreneurs And Investors

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most vibrant internet market in the gulf region. Digital transactions are also on the increase with individuals buying everything...

Hamad in Association with Youssry Saleh & Partners is a large proficient law firm with over 40 years of experience in the Egyptian and Saudi Arabian markets. The firm brings together the expertise and resources of 2 prominent firms solidifying their position as a leading legal provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most vibrant internet market in the gulf region. Digital transactions are also on the increase with individuals buying everything, ranging fashion and electronics to even getting online education and subscriptions. Opening up of this expansion presents huge business opportunities to business people and foreign investors.

Moving into the Saudi online business market would mean that great adherence to the national laws has to be met. Since licensing, taxes, consumer protection, and cybersecurity are just a few examples, each of these steps is to be carried out within a specific legal framework. Companies which neglect these rules face sanctions, exclusion of their site or even criminal prosecution.

This article will provide the details of the online business models to be acknowledged under the Saudi law, their licensing conditions, their taxation, and the most frequent legal pitfalls which should be avoided.

1. E-Commerce Retail Platforms (B2C)

Licensing Requirements

Retail e-commerce platforms must obtain:

Commercial Registration (CR) from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC). E-commerce license confirming compliance with the E-Commerce Law (2019).

confirming compliance with the E-Commerce Law (2019). Maroof registration , which validates the business in the government's online seller database.

, which validates the business in the government's online seller database. Additional approvals for restricted goods (e.g., food from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, electronics from the Saudi Standards Authority).

Important Note: All B2C online businesses must issue electronic invoices (e-invoicing) as mandated by ZATCA. This is a strict compliance obligation introduced in recent years.

Taxes and Zakat

15% VAT on all sales to consumers.

on all sales to consumers. Zakat on Saudi/GCC ownership shares.

on Saudi/GCC ownership shares. 20% corporate income tax on foreign-owned shares.

Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid

Selling without registering on Maroof.

Neglecting e-invoicing obligations.

Not publishing refund and return policies.

Breaching data privacy laws when handling customer data.

2. Business-to-Business (B2B) Online Platforms

Licensing Requirements

CR and e-commerce license from the MOC.

from the MOC. Sector approvals if the marketplace involves regulated industries (construction, medical equipment, etc.).

if the marketplace involves regulated industries (construction, medical equipment, etc.). Maroof registration, although less consumer-facing, enhances credibility.

Important Note: B2B platforms must ensure robust contractual frameworks between vendors and buyers. Saudi law holds platforms liable in certain cases if transactions are misleading or fraudulent.

Taxes and Zakat

VAT applies to platform fees and transactions.

Businesses must issue tax-compliant invoices with a TIN.

Standard rules for Zakat and corporate tax apply.

Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid

Lack of clear dispute resolution mechanisms.

Insufficient due diligence on vendors.

Ignoring Saudi competition law requirements.

3. Digital Service Providers (SaaS, Education, Consulting, Fintech)

Licensing Requirements

CR and e-commerce license required.

required. EdTech platforms may need Ministry of Education approval .

. Fintech startups must obtain licenses from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) .

. Health-related apps must comply with the Ministry of Health and SFDA regulations.

Important Note: Service providers must comply with the Saudi Cybersecurity Framework and ensure that sensitive data is stored securely.

Taxes and Zakat

VAT applies to all digital services and subscriptions.

Cross-border services are subject to VAT under ZATCA rules.

Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid

Launching services without sector-specific permits.

Misclassifying digital services for tax purposes.

Failing to adopt adequate data encryption and cybersecurity measures.

4. Content Monetization and Subscription Platforms

Licensing Requirements

CR and e-commerce license are mandatory.

are mandatory. Influencers must register with the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) before offering paid promotions.

before offering paid promotions. Subscription platforms must comply with advertising regulations.

Taxes and Zakat

VAT applies to subscriptions and ad revenues.

Content creators earning above the income threshold must register with ZATCA.

Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid

Running promotional campaigns without GCAM approval.

Using copyrighted material without licenses.

Violating advertising content standards.

5. Hybrid Platforms (Marketplaces with Logistics and Payments)

Licensing Requirements

CR and e-commerce license .

. Logistics activities require approval from the Transport General Authority (TGA) .

. Payment solutions require SAMA authorization.

Taxes and Zakat

VAT applies to commissions, delivery fees, and sales.

Cross-border transactions require detailed VAT declarations.

Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid

Offering logistics without TGA permits.

Providing payment solutions without SAMA licensing.

Weak consumer dispute resolution policies.

6. Online Freelancers and Microbusinesses

This model has grown significantly with platforms enabling freelancers to provide design, programming, or consulting services online.

Licensing Requirements

Freelancers must obtain a freelancer license via the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD).

via the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD). Registration on Maroof is encouraged to validate online profiles.

Taxes and Zakat

Freelancers exceeding the VAT threshold must register with ZATCA.

Income is taxable under Saudi law for foreign freelancers with established entities.

Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid

Operating without a freelancer license.

Receiving payments through personal accounts without proper registration.

Ignoring intellectual property rights in contracts with clients.

Common Legal Principles Across All Models

Despite their differences, all online business models in Saudi Arabia share key legal principles:

Licensing: Commercial Registration, e-commerce license, and Maroof registration are baseline requirements.

Commercial Registration, e-commerce license, and Maroof registration are baseline requirements. Taxation: VAT, Zakat, and corporate income tax apply based on ownership and revenue thresholds.

VAT, Zakat, and corporate income tax apply based on ownership and revenue thresholds. E-invoicing: ZATCA requires electronic invoicing for all online businesses.

ZATCA requires electronic invoicing for all online businesses. Consumer Protection: Return and refund policies must be transparent.

Return and refund policies must be transparent. Data Privacy: Compliance with Saudi cybersecurity and personal data protection laws is non-negotiable.

Conclusion

The online business landscape in Saudi Arabia offers opportunities across retail, B2B platforms, SaaS, subscription services, hybrid marketplaces, and freelancing. However, with each model, another obligation, tax, and compliance risks are attached. Success needs thought-out legal structuring and immanent regulatory tracking.

AHYSP Law Firm assists investors, startups, and entrepreneurs in navigating this complex environment. Licensing, e-commerce registration, VAT compliance, dispute resolution – our lawyers can help you gain the legal clarity you demand to act without fear in the Saudi digital economy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.