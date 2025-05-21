ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Global HR Law Guide Update: Employment Contracts

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
Our Global HR Law Guide takes you through the legal aspects of the entire employment journey, with 16 chapters covering recruitment through pensions in over 50 countries. It is a valuable tool for HR and in-house counsel.
Worldwide Employment and HR
Ius Laboris

Our Global HR Law Guide takes you through the legal aspects of the entire employment journey, with 16 chapters covering recruitment through pensions in over 50 countries. It is a valuable tool for HR and in-house counsel.

Stay informed and compliant with the latest Employment Contracts regulations in over 50 countries outlined in Chapter 2 of our Global HR Law Guide.

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ius Laboris
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More