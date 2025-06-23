'Project Development & Construction In The Netherlands' - A Practical Guide Covering The Entire Life Cycle Of Real Estate

A comprehensive look at the real estate life cycle
This new edition reflects the evolving nature of the real estate sector. It covers the full life cycle of real estate: from land acquisition, plan development and realisation to operation of the premises and redevelopment.
While the content has been expanded and updated, the aim remains the same: to provide a concise, accessible reference for the most relevant legal and fiscal considerations in Dutch real estate.
What's inside the publication?
'Project development & construction in the Netherlands' covers a wide range of topics essential to navigating the Dutch real estate landscape. The publication entails the following subjects:
- Statutory regulations for building contracts
- Standard building contracts
- International building practice
- Project development partnerships
- Transaction structures
- Ownership structures in project development
- Public-private partnership
- Rules relating to procurement and state aid
- Project finance
- Insurance policies in relation to construction risks
- Public law aspects of building
- ESG
- Smart buildings
- VAT and transfer tax
- Corporate income tax in project development
- Recipients' and chain liability
- Insolvency procedures
- Settlement of construction disputes
