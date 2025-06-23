ARTICLE
23 June 2025

'Project Development & Construction In The Netherlands' - A Practical Guide Covering The Entire Life Cycle Of Real Estate

The publication ‘Project development & construction in the Netherlands' offers a clear overview...
Timo Huisman,Jurriaan van der Stok, and Ynze van der Tempel

A comprehensive look at the real estate life cycle

This new edition reflects the evolving nature of the real estate sector. It covers the full life cycle of real estate: from land acquisition, plan development and realisation to operation of the premises and redevelopment.

While the content has been expanded and updated, the aim remains the same: to provide a concise, accessible reference for the most relevant legal and fiscal considerations in Dutch real estate.

What's inside the publication?

'Project development & construction in the Netherlands' covers a wide range of topics essential to navigating the Dutch real estate landscape. The publication entails the following subjects:

  • Statutory regulations for building contracts
  • Standard building contracts
  • International building practice
  • Project development partnerships
  • Transaction structures
  • Ownership structures in project development
  • Public-private partnership
  • Rules relating to procurement and state aid
  • Project finance
  • Insurance policies in relation to construction risks
  • Public law aspects of building
  • ESG
  • Smart buildings
  • VAT and transfer tax
  • Corporate income tax in project development
  • Recipients' and chain liability
  • Insolvency procedures
  • Settlement of construction disputes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

