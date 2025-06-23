'Project Development & Construction In The Netherlands' - A Practical Guide Covering The Entire Life Cycle Of Real Estate

A comprehensive look at the real estate life cycle

This new edition reflects the evolving nature of the real estate sector. It covers the full life cycle of real estate: from land acquisition, plan development and realisation to operation of the premises and redevelopment.

While the content has been expanded and updated, the aim remains the same: to provide a concise, accessible reference for the most relevant legal and fiscal considerations in Dutch real estate.

What's inside the publication?

'Project development & construction in the Netherlands' covers a wide range of topics essential to navigating the Dutch real estate landscape. The publication entails the following subjects:

Statutory regulations for building contracts

Standard building contracts

International building practice

Project development partnerships

Transaction structures

Ownership structures in project development

Public-private partnership

Rules relating to procurement and state aid

Project finance

Insurance policies in relation to construction risks

Public law aspects of building

ESG

Smart buildings

VAT and transfer tax

Corporate income tax in project development

Recipients' and chain liability

Insolvency procedures

Settlement of construction disputes

