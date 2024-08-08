Year In Review: Real Estate M&A And Private Equity In Luxembourg And Belgium

Our teams in Luxembourg and Belgium have contributed comprehensive chapters to Lexology In-Depth on Real Estate M&A and Private Equity...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our teams in Luxembourg and Belgium have contributed comprehensive chapters to Lexology In-Depth on Real Estate M&A and Private Equity, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of real estate transactions across Europe.

Luxembourg Chapter: Luxembourg has emerged as a leading hub in Europe for fund vehicles that invest in diversified international real estate portfolios. Our Luxembourg chapter outlines the legal frameworks and structures pertinent to real estate companies and private equity firms. It covers market trends and developments, including asset and private equity transactions, offering essential guidance for navigating the complex and dynamic world of liquid real estate.

Belgium Chapter: Belgium, despite being a 'small market', has attracted attention over the last two years, with two successful P2P transactions by international investors, one in the 'office' segment and one in the 'logistics' segments, as other Belgian REITs continue their national and international expansion. Legal, tax and regulatory framework applicable to REITs and to institutional real estate funds (especially in a takeover scenario) contributes to this success and is further detailed in this contribution. The chapter also addresses challenges such as asset specialization and the lack of a harmonized European REIT regime.

Download the chapters below!

Real Estate M&A and Private Equity

Luxembourg chapter

Belgium chapter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.