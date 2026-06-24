The UPC At Three: Substantive Case Law Trends

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After years of anticipation, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) has now had three years to shape the future of European patent litigation. Its early case law reveals a deliberate effort to move beyond national traditions and develop an autonomous approach to patent interpretation.
Vítor Palmela Fidalgo examines how the UPC is building its jurisprudence and what its early decisions mean for legal certainty and harmonisation across the European patent system.
Read the full article published by Managing IP.
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