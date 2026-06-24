ARTICLE
24 June 2026

The UPC At Three: Substantive Case Law Trends

I
Inventa

Contributor

Inventa logo

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

Explore Firm Details
After years of anticipation, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) has now had three years to shape the future of European patent litigation. Its early case law reveals a deliberate effort to move beyond national traditions and develop an autonomous approach to patent interpretation.
European Union Intellectual Property
Vitor Palmela Fidalgo
Vitor Palmela Fidalgo’s articles from Inventa are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Inventa are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

After years of anticipation, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) has now had three years to shape the future of European patent litigation. Its early case law reveals a deliberate effort to move beyond national traditions and develop an autonomous approach to patent interpretation.

Vítor Palmela Fidalgo examines how the UPC is building its jurisprudence and what its early decisions mean for legal certainty and harmonisation across the European patent system.

Read the full article published by Managing IP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Vitor Palmela Fidalgo
Vitor Palmela Fidalgo
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More