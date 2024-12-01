Insights from APAA 2024

The 76th Council Meeting of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association (APAA), held in Manila this month, was a significant gathering of intellectual property professionals from around the world, representing diverse industries and backgrounds.

Hosted at the SMX Convention Center and Conrad Hotel in Pasay City, the event provided an invaluable opportunity for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and networking, highlighting the collective expertise and commitment to advancing the IP field.

As a firm supporter of both APAA and its key annual event, Spruson & Ferguson participates every year. Continuing our tradition of active involvement in the global IP community, in 2024 we had five representatives from both our Asia and Australia offices in Manila, attending a range of programme sessions.

"The conference brought together firms from all over the world, including Germany, the UK, Japan, Korea, the US, and South America, offering an excellent opportunity to exchange insights and discuss the evolving IP landscape, particularly the different approaches in various Southeast Asia jurisdictions," Managing Director, Duarte Lima said.

Highlights of APAA

A key highlight of the conference was the opportunity to learn about regulatory updates and procedural innovations, including strategies for expediting examination processes across multiple jurisdictions. These insights reinforce the need for agility and expertise in navigating the rapidly evolving global IP landscape – qualities that are integral to how we support our clients.

This year's conference was particularly special for Spruson & Ferguson, as it coincided with the first anniversary of our Manila office. With a network of 10 offices across the Asia-Pacific region, the growth of our practice in different jurisdictions ensures we remain well-positioned to offer seamless, integrated IP services across the region.

Beyond the professional discussions, the event provided a valuable opportunity to forge deeper connections and share perspectives. The conference also offered activities that supported meaningful connections, allowing professionals to strengthen existing ties and establish new ones, while exchanging expertise on best practices and the evolving landscape of intellectual property.

Looking forward

Overall, it was inspiring to connect with so many partner firms and learn about the diverse challenges and opportunities in their respective regions. The strong attendance and enthusiasm throughout the conference underscored the resilience and collaboration that define the IP community.

Reach out to our team members who attended this year for further information on the event or to discuss your IP in APAC. In the meantime, our teams look forward to attending next year and continuing to build strong partnerships across the IP community.

