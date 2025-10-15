ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Know Your Taxes: The Tax Reforms And Your Statutory Filing Obligations - A Simplified Guide

TA
Tunde & Adisa

Contributor

Tunde & Adisa logo

Welcome to T & A Legal, your trusted partner for comprehensive legal solutions spanning commercial law, real estate, construction, agriculture, intellectual property, ICT, government and public sector matters, immigration, employment, and dispute resolution. With offices strategically located in Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja, Nigeria, we are your go-to legal experts, ready to serve your Nigerian legal needs with precision and excellence.

Founded by the accomplished legal minds, Ayobami Tunde and Seyi Adisa, our firm boasts a collective of partners, senior counsel, and associates, each contributing extensive expertise and profound insights. Drawing upon our international perspective and an astute understanding of local intricacies, we navigate our clients through the legal landscape, offering a uniquely personalized approach.

Explore Firm Details
In our previous publications, we reviewed the provisions of the Tax Reforms Act, 2025, and did a deep analysis of the 4 tax laws introduced by virtue of these reforms.
Nigeria Tax
Tunde & Adisa
Tunde & Adisa’s articles from Tunde & Adisa are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
Tunde & Adisa are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Government, Public Sector and Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Introduction

In our previous publications, we reviewed the provisions of the Tax Reforms Act, 2025, and did a deep analysis of the 4 tax laws introduced by virtue of these reforms.

These laws will take effect from 1st January, 2026, and will apply across board, to individuals, salaried employees, small business owners, digital freelancers, NGOs, non-resident companies, and multinational corporations. They are set to modernise how taxes are assessed, collected and enforced, bringing with them new rules, opportunities and responsibilities.

This Guide explains what the new tax regime means for you and helps you prepare to navigate it effectively.

For Individuals

TAX ID/TIN Registration
WHAT IT COVERS Legal identification for tax
WHO PAYS All taxable persons including individuals, small businesses, Companies, and NGOs
DUE DATE Before operation of a taxable activity
TAX AUTHORITY NRS/JRB under the new tax regime
RATE N/A
PENALTY ₦50,000.00 (First month), ₦25,000.00 (Every month after)
Personal Income Tax (PIT)/PAYE
WHAT IT COVERS Income from jobs, freelance, business, rent, side gigs etc.
WHO PAYS All individuals earning income (including salaried workers, self-employed, freelancers, sole proprietors, executors and trustees etc.)

Minimum wage earners (800,000.00/year or less) are exempted from PIT but must file annual tax returns
DUE DATE PAYE returns by the employer should be remitted by the 10th day of the month following payment of salaries, and 31st January of each year for annual filings

Individuals file annual returns by 31st March of each year or 6 months after an financial year, for self-employed persons
TAX AUTHORITY SIRS for states residents

NRS / FIRS (for FCT, armed forces, non-residents etc.)

A Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) is issued as proof of full tax compliance
RATE Below N800,000.00 0%
N800,001.00 to N3 Million 15%
N3,000,001.00 to N12 Million 18%
N12,000,001.00 to N25 Million 21%
N25,000,001.00 to N50 Million 23%
Above N50 Million 25%
PENALTY For the individual ₦100,000.00 (First month)

₦50,000.00 (Every month after)
For the employer/company 10% of tax due + CBN prevailing interest rate
Other consequences include:Tax evasion audits, automatic deductions from your bank account(s), seizure of property, and legal action
Withholding Tax
WHAT IT COVERS WHT applies to both individuals and entities who receive income from specific transactions

The payer (withholding agent) whether a company, government agency, or qualifying business is obligated to deduct and remit WHT to the relevant tax authority
WHO PAYS Anyone who earned income on:

· professional and consultancy services (e.g., legal, accounting, engineering, management)

· contracts and agency/commission payments

· rent (residential, commercial, leasehold)

· dividends, interest, and royalties

· construction services and technical agreements

· surveys and supplies etcetera
DUE DATE Monthly remittance – 21st day of the month following the deduction

Annual WHT reporting/filing – 31st March of each year
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/SIRS
RATE Rates vary between 2 – 10% of the income
PENALTY 10% penalty of the tax due + interest at the CBN's prevailing rate

Enforcement action
Capital Gains Tax (CGT)
WHAT IT COVERS Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is a tax imposed on profits (gains) realised from the sale or disposal of chargeable assets such as land, buildings, shares, digital assets, like cryptocurrency, patent and intellectual property, foreign exchange gains, rights, debts and incorporeal assets
WHO PAYS Individuals with chargeable gains
DUE DATE At the time of filing the CGT return for the transaction
TAX AUTHORITY SIRS (based on residency)
RATE Taxed at PIT rate

*Please note that where you earned taxable income from abroad as a Nigerian resident, and same has already been taxed abroad, you are allowed to claim relief for taxes already paid on the same income in another country
PENALTY

For Companies

TAX ID/TIN Registration
WHAT IT COVERS Legal identification for tax
WHO PAYS All taxable persons including individuals, small businesses, Companies and NGOs
DUE DATE Before operation of a taxable activity
TAX AUTHORITY NRS/JRB under the new tax regime
RATE N/A
PENALTY ₦50,000.00 (First month), ₦25,000.00 (Every month after)
Companies Income Tax (CIT)
WHAT IT COVERS Profits from a business
WHO PAYS All registered companies including foreign companies who derive income from Nigeria

Small companies with turnover below ₦50 Million and assets not beyond N250 Million are exempted from CIT under the NTA
DUE DATE Within 18 months of incorporation or 6 months after the end of the first accounting period, whichever comes earlier

Subsequently, within 6 months after the end of each financial year
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/NRS under the new tax regime
RATE Small companies 0%
Other companies 30%
PENALTY Penalty + interest, possible restriction from government contracts, and enforcement actions including bank account liens
Development Levy
WHAT IT COVERS Replaces Tertiary Education Tax, NITDA, NASENI levies
WHO PAYS All companies, excluding small companies
DUE DATE With CIT
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/NRS under the new tax regime
RATE 4% of assessable profit
PENALTY Failure to file returns now attracts a penalty of N100,000.00 in the first month and N50,000.00 for each subsequent month
VAT
WHAT IT COVERS Charged on goods/services sold
WHO PAYS · Companies and individuals offering taxable goods and services

· Businesses with annual revenue above ₦50 Million (organisations dealing in zero-rated goods and services are exempt)

· Government agencies, ministries, and parastatals that make payments to VAT-registered businesses
DUE DATE 21st of each month

Even if there was no VAT transaction, businesses must file a nil VAT return
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/SIRS
RATE 7.5%
PENALTY Failure to charge and collect VAT or non-remittance to FIRS/NRS on taxable goods and services – 10% penalty of the amount of tax due, plus interest at the prevailing CBN rate in addition to possible enforcement actions by FIRS (such as bank account liens or restrictions on government contracts)

Failure to use Electronic Fiscalisation System – ₦200,000.00 + 100% tax due + CBN interest

False VAT Refund Claim – Refund + 100% of the amount claimed + interest
Withholding Tax
WHAT IT COVERS Advance tax on vendor payments
WHO PAYS All companies paying rent, fees, contracts etc.
DUE DATE 21st of following month

If the transaction is between related entities, remittance is due by the end of the month following payment or when the liability is recognised, whichever comes first
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/SIRS
RATE 2 – 10% depending on the transaction type and whether the recipient is a resident or non-resident

There is a 5% final WHT on fees paid by Nigerian start-ups to non-resident providers of technical, professional, or consulting services
PENALTY 10% of tax + interest at CBN rate
Capital Gains Tax (CGT)
WHAT IT COVERS Profit from asset disposals by the Company, subject to certain exceptions under the NTA
WHO PAYS Companies selling assets
DUE DATE Alongside CIT
TAX AUTHORITY SIRS (based on residency)
RATE Now taxed at CIT rate – 30%
PENALTY Penalties as with CIT

Return

WHAT IT COVERS Mandatory filings that all types of registered business entities make at the Corporate Affairs Commission ("CAC") to update their records and confirm their continued existence
WHO PAYS

Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Limited Partnership (LP)
DUE DATE Public companies File not later than 42 days after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) each year
Private companies and Incorporated Trustees: File not later than 30th June every year
New companies First annual return should be filed 18 months after incorporation, then yearly thereafter by 30th June
First annual returns should be filed the second year after registration, then yearly subsequently
Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Within 60 days of closure of the financial year
Limited Partnership (LP)
AUTHORITY The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)
RATE CAC Statutory rates
PENALTY Fines vary by entity type, but usually between ₦5,000.00 to ₦25,000.00 or more

Penalties accumulate the longer the delay continues

Risk of the entity being struck off from the CAC's companies' register

Contributions, Incentives and Funds

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)
WHAT IT COVERS Employee injury compensation fund
WHO PAYS All employers in the public and private sector
DUE DATE Monthly
AUTHORITY NSITF
RATE 1% of Payroll
PENALTY 5 – 10% of unpaid contributions per month
National Pension Commission (PENCOM)
WHAT IT COVERS Employee pension contribution
WHO PAYS All employers with 3 or more staff members
DUE DATE Not more than 7 days after payment of salary
AUTHORITY PENCOM
RATE 8 – 10% of employee's salary
PENALTY Minimum of 2% of outstanding contributions per month

Licensing and contract bans
Industrial Training Fund (ITF)
WHAT IT COVERS Training Fund contributions
WHO PAYS Companies with more than 5 staff or ₦50m+ turnover
DUE DATE Submit training report and returns on an annual basis
AUTHORITY ITF
RATE 1% of annual payroll
PENALTY Disqualification from training refunds, sanctions
Minimum Effective Tax (METR) of 15%
WHAT IT COVERS Minimum tax imposed on large companies to ensure they pay a fair share of tax, regardless of incentives or exemptions
WHO PAYS Nigerian Companies making ₦50 Billion or more annually, or global multinationals earning over €750 million (including companies in free zones if they are part of a multinational group)
DUE DATE Payable on an annual basis, typically within 6 months after the company's financial year end
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/NRS
RATE 15%
PENALTY Interest and additional assessments by the tax authority

Risk of revocation of exemptions or withdrawal of incentives, especially for free zone companies
Economic Development Incentive (EDI)
WHAT IT COVERS New tax incentive introduced in the NTA 2025 to encourage investment in priority sectors of the Nigerian economy

It replaces the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) regime. It is a tax credit (not tax holiday) for eligible businesses
WHO PAYS · Companies incorporated in Nigeria

· Companies exempted from incorporation (e.g., foreign entities with legal exemption)

· Promoters of companies yet to be incorporated, planning to invest in Nigeria

· Entities that invest in a priority sector listed under regulations issued by the Minister of Finance

· Entities that incur a qualifying capital expenditure that meet or exceeds the threshold in the Tenth Schedule of the NTA 2025
CREDIT PERIOD 5% annual tax credit, applied each year for 5 years
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/NRS
FEE 0.1% of annual qualifying expenditure, capped at N5,000,000.00
PENALTY Revocation of incentive

Disqualification from future incentive schemes

Fines, interest, prosecution etc
Annual Incentives Return
WHAT IT COVERS An Annual Incentives Return is filed in addition to a taxpayer's regular tax filings. This return discloses both tax-exempt and taxable income
WHO PAYS All companies and individuals benefitting from tax incentives or exemption, waiver, or relief granted under Nigerian tax laws
DUE DATE Not later than 30th June of the year following the relevant financial year
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/NRS
RATE 15%
PENALTY Companies – ₦1,000,000.00 or 1% of the value of the incentive claimed, whichever is higher

Individuals – ₦100,000.00 in addition to other administrative sanctions prescribed under the NTA

For Non-Resident Companies and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)

*the below applies in addition to the other tax requirements above

Companies Income Tax (CIT)
WHAT IT COVERS This is tax paid on profits from business. For Non-resident companies and VASPS, it applies a "minimum tax" or "deemed profit margin" when taxes are not ascertainable
WHO PAYS Non-resident companies and VASPs when profits are not ascertainable
DUE DATE Payable on an annual basis, typically within 6 months after the company's financial year end
TAX AUTHORITY FIRS/NRS
RATE Minimum of 4% of gross revenue earned from Nigeria (where profit is ascertainable, the normal CIT rates will apply)
PENALTY Late filing penalties, interest on unpaid tax, and sanctions
Monthly Reporting
WHAT IT COVERS This is a report on all transactions, including the type of service, transaction date, value, and parties involved.
WHO FILES Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) including crypto exchanges, wallet providers, and digital token platforms.
DUE DATE Monthly basis
TAX AUTHORITY NRS (and possibly SEC for licensing oversight)
RATE N/A
PENALTY Failure to comply attracts a ₦10 Million fine in the first month, ₦1 Million for each subsequent month

Possible license revocation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

For NGOs & Not-for-Profits

S/N Obligation What It Covers Due Date Authority Penalties
1. TIN Registration Legal identification for tax Before operation of taxable activity NRS/JRB ₦50,000.00

(First month), ₦25,000.00 (Every month after)
2. CIT Filing Annual returns, even if exempt

Within 18 months of incorporation or 6 months after the end of the first accounting period, whichever comes earlier

Subsequently, within 6 months after the end of each financial year

 FIRS/NRS ₦100,000.00 (First month), ₦50,000.00 (Every month after)
3. WHT & VAT on Vendor Transactions Deduct WHT, account for VAT on commercial/vendor expenses in the transaction's currency, Humanitarian and charitable goods are zero-rated/VAT exempt 21st of the following Month FIRS/NRS 10% penalty + interest at CBN prevailing rate

Best Practices For Tax Compliance

To stay compliant under the new tax regime, businesses and individuals must be proactive and organised. Here are key practices:

i. Keep Proper Records: Maintain accurate financial and tax records for a minimum of six years, as required for audits and tax reviews.

ii. Timely Filing & Payment: File all tax returns (e.g., VAT, CIT, PAYE) and remit taxes promptly to avoid penalties and interest.

iii. Use Electronic Tax Platforms: Register and file all statutory returns through the official e-tax portals introduced by the Nigeria Revenue Service and other relevant authorities.

iv. Hire Accredited Tax Agents: Only accredited tax practitioners should handle your tax filings. Returns submitted by unaccredited persons are deemed not filed and subject to sanctions.

v. Ensure Audited Accounts: Ensure your financial statements are audited and signed by ICAN-licensed auditors, as required under the law.

vi. Automate Payroll and Taxes: Use accounting or payroll software for PAYE, pensions, VAT, and withholding tax to improve accuracy and reduce risk.

vii. Update Accounting Systems: Reconfigure your accounting software and ERP systems to reflect new tax rates, input VAT rules, e-invoicing, and information-sharing obligations.

viii. Maintain a Tax Compliance Calendar: Track monthly, quarterly, and annual deadlines to ensure timely action on all filing and payment obligations.

ix. Reframe Your Tax Strategy: Align your tax strategy with your overall business goals. The tax function must now serve as a value protector, not just a compliance tool.

x. Develop a Live Risk Register: Set up a real-time tax risk register to identify, monitor, and manage evolving tax risks across your operations.

xi. Revise Compliance Processes: Review and update internal controls and workflows to reflect new legal requirements, including VAT fiscalisation, digital reporting, and documentation protocols.

xii. Strengthen Communication: Establish internal and external communication strategies to ensure staff, partners, and regulators are aware of new obligations and your response framework.

xiii. Consult Professionals: Engage tax and legal advisors for guidance on sector-specific issues, compliance audits, restructuring, and dispute resolution.

xiv. Stay Informed: Monitor updates from tax authorities, policy notices, and fiscal regulations to remain compliant in the rapidly changing tax environment.

Glossary

Acts / Laws

  • JRBA (Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025) – Law establishing the JRB to replace the JTB.
  • NRSA (Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025) – Law establishing and governing the NRS.
  • NTA (Nigeria Tax Act, 2025) – Consolidates multiple old tax laws (CIT, PIT, VAT, Stamp Duties, etc.) into one Act.
  • NTAA (Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025) – New law on tax processes, registration, filing, and enforcement.

Institutions / Agencies

  • JRB (Joint Revenue Board) – New body replacing the (JTB) Joint Tax Board, with stronger dispute resolution and coordination roles.
  • NASENI (National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure) – Beneficiary of Development Levy funding.
  • NELFund (Nigerian Education Loan Fund) – Beneficiary of Development Levy funding.
  • NIMC (National Identity Management Commission) – Partner in harmonising taxpayer identity systems.
  • NITDA (National Information Technology Development Agency) – Beneficiary of Development Levy funding.
  • NRS (Nigeria Revenue Service) – Restructured agency replacing FIRS as Nigeria's central revenue authority.
  • OTO (Office of the Tax Ombud) – Independent body to handle taxpayer complaints and rights.
  • RMAFC (Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission) – Enhanced role in monitoring tax collection/distribution.
  • SIRS (State Internal Revenue Services) – State-level tax bodies now with enhanced coordination via JRB.
  • TAT (Tax Appeal Tribunal) – Strengthened dispute resolution body under JRBA.
  • Technical Committee of the NRS Board – Expert advisory sub-committee on administration, incentives, and tax policy.
  • TETFund (Tertiary Education Trust Fund) – Beneficiary of Development Levy funding.

Digital Systems / Compliance Tools

  • Advance Rulings Regime – System allowing taxpayers to obtain clarification on tax transactions.
  • Dual PAYE Reporting – Rule requiring both employer and employee to file annual PAYE returns.
  • EFS (Electronic Fiscalisation System) – Real-time invoicing and monitoring platform for VAT and sales.
  • Simplified Returns – Streamlined compliance filing introduced for SMEs and low-income taxpayers.
  • Third-Party Recovery – Mechanism allowing NRS to recover tax debts directly from taxpayers' banks, customers, or agents.

Funds / Levies / Incentives

  • Annual Incentive Returns – Mandatory filing by companies enjoying tax incentives, to enable monitoring and compliance.
  • Development Levy (4%) – Flat levy on company profits (excluding small companies and non-residents), replacing multiple sectoral levies.
  • EDTI (Economic Development Tax Incentive) – New incentive regime replacing the Pioneer Status Incentive, available to priority sectors.
  • Priority Companies – Entities designated under EDTI for economic development incentives.
  • Refund Accounts – Dedicated accounts for prompt taxpayer refunds at federal and state levels.

Taxpayer Reliefs / Deductions

  • CRA (Consolidated Relief Allowance) – Repealed PIT relief, replaced by Rent Relief Allowance.
  • Rent Relief Allowance – New PIT relief replacing CRA, allowing deduction of up to 20% of annual rent (maximum ₦500,000.00).

Conclusion

Effective from 1st January, 2026, these tax reforms mark a shift toward a fairer, more digital, and efficient tax system. They support small businesses, provide relief to individuals, and bring more sectors into formal compliance. By registering your business, keeping proper records, and filing your returns on time, you stay ahead and avoid penalties. Non-compliance can lead to stiff penalties, daily fines, reputational damage, and disqualification from public contracts. It can also affect your ability to raise capital or stay in business. The time to prepare is now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tunde & Adisa
Tunde & Adisa
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More