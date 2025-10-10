E-Invoicing In Nigeria – A Practical Guide For Your Business

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is changing how
businesses issue invoices and report Value Added Tax (VAT). The new
mandatory electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) system introduced by
the FIRS Public Notice issued on 9 July 2025, officially announced
the commencement of the National E-Invoicing Regime after the pilot
phase held in November 2024. The system connects business
accounting software directly to FIRS, thus replacing traditional
paper-based invoicing to a real-time digital process. This new
e-invoicing system is called the FIRS Merchant Buyer Solution (FIRS
MBS).
This guide explains what this means for businesses in practical
terms.