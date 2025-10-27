All You Need To Know About Nigeria's Newly Signed Tax Reform Acts

On 26th June 2025, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed four landmark tax reform bills into law, marking a significant shift in the nation's tax landscape.

Introduction

On 26th June 2025, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed four landmark tax reform bills into law, marking a significant shift in the nation's tax landscape. The laws are the Nigeria Tax Act (Ease of Doing Business), the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act. Once operational, these laws are expected to simplify tax administration, improve compliance, enhance revenue generation, and foster a more business-friendly environment. The implementation of the newly signed four tax fiscal reform laws will commence by 1st January 2026.

This article outlines some notable highlights of the Acts that individuals and businesses should be aware of.

Key Highlights of Nigeria's Newly Signed Tax Reform Acts

Some of the highlights of the newly signed Tax Reform Acts include:

Personal Income Tax Relief: Low-income earners earning NGN800,000 or less per annum are completely exempted from personal income tax under the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA). 25% personal income tax applies only to individuals earning above N50 million annually. The Act also increases the tax exemption threshold for compensation for loss of employment or injury from NGN10million to NGN50million. VAT Exemptions on Essential Goods and Services: Essential goods and services including food items, medical equipment and services, pharmaceuticals, tuition fees, electricity, educational books and materials, exports (excluding oil and gas exports) etc., are exempted from VAT. The impact of this is that businesses selling these goods and services can recover their VAT costs, despite the zero rate. Establishment of Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS): The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the agency established to regulate the collection of tax in Nigeria has now become Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and defines the NRS' expanded mandate, including non-tax revenue collection of other agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), among others. The Bill also lays out transparency, accountability, and efficiency mechanisms. The Acts also provide that State Internal Revenue Services (SIRS) will be autonomous in the running of their affairs. Increase in Tax Exemption Threshold for Small Companies: Prior to the assent of the Acts, only small companies with an annual gross turnover of less than N25m were exempted from tax. Under the new Acts, there is an increase in the tax exemption threshold for small companies from annual gross turnover of N25m to N100m. Thus, small companies with gross turnover of N100m and below and total fixed assets not exceeding NGN250million are now exempt from Companies Income Tax (CIT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and the newly introduced Development levy. Increased Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rate – The NTA increases the CGT rate from 10% to 30% for companies, aligning the CGT and CIT. For individuals, capital gains will be taxed at the applicable income tax rate based on the progressive tax band of the individual. Introduction of Development Levy – Nigerian companies except small companies will pay a "Development Levy" at 4% of their assessable profits. The Development Levy consolidates the Tertiary Education Tax (TET), Information Technology Levy (IT), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) levy and the Police Trust Fund (PTF) levy. Introduction of Economic Development Incentive – The Acts replace the "pioneer" tax holiday with a new Economic Development Incentive (EDI), offering a 5% annual tax credit for 5 years on qualifying capital expenses made by eligible companies within 5 years from production start. Unused credits can be carried forward for another 5 years, after which they expire. Minimum Effective Tax Rate (ETR) – Nigerian companies who are members of a multinational group with aggregate group turnover of EUR750million and above or have an annual turnover of NGN50billion and above, will now be subject to ETR of 15% of their "Net Income". This rule does not apply to Free Zone companies on their exports out of Nigeria, provided that such companies are not part of multinational groups. Introduction of the Office of Tax Ombuds: Under the new Acts, an Office of Tax Ombud has been introduced to protect taxpayers against arbitrary tax assessments. The Tax Ombuds office will liaise with the tax authorities on behalf of taxpayers and serve as an independent arbiter to review and resolve complaints relating to taxes, levies, duties or similar regulatory charges. Increased penalties for non-compliance: There has been a significant increase in non-compliance penalties and the introduction of new penalties. Some of the updates include increase in the penalty for failure to file returns to NGN100,000 in the first month, and NGN50,000 for every month the failure continues, introduction of new penalties such as penalty of NGN5million for awarding contracts to individuals or entities that are not registered for tax, penalties for failure to grant access for deployment of technology, inducing a tax officer, etc. Powers for AGF to Deduct Taxes: The new laws grant the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) powers to deduct unremitted taxes by a government or MDA and pay to the beneficiary government. VAT and CIT Rates Remain the Same: Under the new laws, Value Added Tax (VAT) remains at 7.5% and Company Income Tax (CIT) for large companies remains at 30%, without any increment. However, the 30% rate can be reduced to 25% effective from a date as may be determined in an Order issued by the President on the advice of the National Economic Council. Tax Incentives for Agricultural Companies: Income generated by companies engaged in agricultural businesses, including crop production, livestock, aquaculture, forestry, dairy, cocoa processing and manufacturing of animal feeds will be exempt from income tax for the first five (5) years from commencement of business.

Other notable reforms introduced by the new Acts include; transfer of income from Electronic Money Transfer levy exclusively to states as part of stamp duties, ceding of 5% of VAT revenue to states by the federal government, tax break or incentives for employers to hire more people, tax exemption on personal effects not exceeding N5m, VAT exemption on purchase of real estate, amongst others.

Conclusion

The signing of the four landmark tax reform Acts in Nigeria marks a significant transformation in Nigeria's tax regime. The reforms introduced by these Acts are expected to reduce the tax burden on vulnerable groups, encourage MSME growth, and stimulate foreign and local investments. Businesses are advised to reassess their compliance strategy and consult with legal or tax professionals to understand how the new laws affect their operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.