The Poison Pill+ White Knight: Can This Hostile Takeover Strategy Be Applied In Nigeria?

As Nigerian capital markets deepen and shareholder activism grows, hostile takeovers are no longer a distant threat. This guide examines two critical defensive strategies—the Poison Pill and White Knight approach...

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A Practical Guide for Boards, Investors and Deal Advisers in Nigeria

Most Nigerian boards have never faced a hostile takeover. That is changing, and the playbook for responding has not yet been written.

Hostile takeovers represent one of the most intense struggles in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and they are not just reserved for the US and European markets. As Nigerian capital markets deepen, shareholder activism grows, and cross-border investments intensify, boards of Nigerian public companies must begin preparing for unsolicited acquisition attempts.

Unlike friendly transactions negotiated between an acquiring company and a target company, a hostile bid bypasses the target company’s management and appeals directly to its shareholders. The bidder seeks control without the support of the board, prompting the target to deploy defensive strategies to resist the acquisition.

Boards facing a hostile takeover have several defensive mechanisms available to them. In this edition of The Deal Talk, we focus on two major strategies, the Poison Pill and the White Knight Strategy, and examine their applicability within the Nigerian legal and transactional framework.

What is the Poison Pill?

The poison pill, formally known as a shareholder rights plan, was invented in the 1980s by a takeover lawyer, Martin Lipton. It is a defensive strategy designed to make a takeover extremely expensive and difficult.

This mechanism is typically triggered when a hostile bidder acquires a specified percentage of the target company’s shares. Once activated, existing shareholders excluding the bidder are granted the right to purchase additional shares at a discounted price. This significantly dilutes the bidder’s ownership stake, thereby increasing the cost and complexity of gaining control.

The fundamental purpose of a poison pill is to prevent a hostile bidder from quietly accumulating sufficient shares to take control of the company without engaging with the target company’s board.

The White Knight Strategy

When a company becomes the target of a hostile takeover, its board of directors may seek a favourable alternative to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders. Instead of fighting the hostile bidder directly, the board finds a friendly buyer with a more acceptable strategic fit or higher price. This friendly acquirer is called a White Knight.

When strategically employed, the White Knight approach can transform a hostile takeover into a competitive bidding process, often resulting in enhanced shareholder value. Rather than preventing an acquisition altogether, this strategy ensures that if the company must be acquired, it is done in a manner that maximises shareholder value while safeguarding other stakeholder interests.

Poison Pill + White Knight Combination: The Allergan Inc. Example

A notable illustration of the combined use of these strategies is the defence employed by Allergan Inc. during its 2014 takeover battle against Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, backed by activist investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management.

Allergan was a pharmaceutical company built on innovation, best known for developing Botox, with decades of heavy R&D investment and a reputation inseparable from its product pipeline. Valeant operated from a completely different playbook: acquiring companies, slashing research budgets, and dramatically increasing drug prices to extract short-term profit. When Valeant looked at Allergan, it saw an undervalued asset ripe for the same treatment. When Allergan’s board looked at Valeant, it saw an existential threat. Both were right.

What made this takeover attempt remarkable, and alarming, was not just its aggression but its architecture. Beginning in February 2014, Valeant and Pershing Square quietly accumulated nearly 9.7% of Allergan’s shares through coordinated transactions over several months. By the time Allergan’s board fully understood what was happening, they were already facing their single largest shareholder. Valeant went public with its intentions in late April 2014 and launched a formal hostile bid, ultimately escalating from an initial offer of approximately $48.3 billion to a final offer of $53.3 billion.

Allergan’s response was deliberate. It immediately adopted a poison pill to prevent further open market accumulation, buying time to properly evaluate strategic alternatives. But the board understood that time alone is not a strategy. The poison pill was the opening move, not the endgame.

Simultaneously, Allergan sought a White Knight and ultimately agreed to a friendly acquisition by Actavis plc. The transaction, valued at approximately $66 billion, effectively thwarted the hostile takeover and delivered significant value to Allergan’s shareholders. In fact, in February 2015, Actavis announced that it intended to adopt the Allergan name following completion.

This case demonstrates how the Poison Pill + White Knight combination serves as a powerful and complementary defence, one deters the hostile bidder, and the other provides a favourable exit strategy.

Now, can this Strategy be applied in Nigeria?

Before examining specific mechanisms, it is important to note that Nigeria’s ownership landscape differs fundamentally from the US market that produced the poison pill. Most large Nigerian listed companies are characterised by concentrated ownership held by founding families, the government or strategic anchor investors, ranging from 30% to 40% of voting shares. A hostile bidder would typically need their consent to achieve full control. A 51% ownership gives the acquirer ordinary resolution control, which is necessary for most day-to-day operations, including the election and removal of directors. However, a 75% control typically gives an acquirer genuine transformative control – the ability to alter the constitutional documents or compel mergers.

The real vulnerability then lies in the free float. A determined acquirer who systematically acquires dispersed minority shares, builds relationships with institutional holders, and approaches the 30% mandatory takeover threshold can create significant pressure to force the anchor shareholder into a corner, either selling, accepting dilution, or watching the company’s direction shift around them. It is in managing that pressure that the combination of poison pill and white knight strategy becomes more relevant in the Nigerian context.

The framework discussed in this article applies primarily to public companies, particularly companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) or FMDQ Securities Exchange (FMDQx), where shares trade freely, and a hostile bidder can accumulate positions without board consent. For private companies, the threat of hostile accumulation is neutralised by contractual mechanisms in the articles of association and shareholders’ agreements, including transfer restrictions, pre-emptive rights and board consents. Though the strategy listed here is also relevant to private companies anticipating a future listing or facing pressure from existing shareholders.

Legal Framework in Nigeria

Section 142 of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 provides for a Mandatory Takeover Bid (MTO), which is triggered when an acquiring company obtains 30% or more of the voting rights in a public company. The ISA empowers the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to oversee the process and ensure that shareholders are treated fairly and provided with adequate information. This regulation operates to prevent stealth takeovers because once an investor approaches control, the transaction becomes public and regulated. This is similar to takeover regimes in the UK and EU, and makes defensive planning possible.

The Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 also plays a crucial role in determining the feasibility of takeover defences. By Section 305 of CAMA, directors are bound by fiduciary duties to act in good faith and in the best interests of the company. Consequently, any defensive measure must be justifiable, such as enhancing shareholder value rather than entrenching management.

Applying the Poison Pill in Nigeria: Importantly, the traditional Poison Pill mechanism, typically involving the issuance of shares at a discount, faces practical limitations in Nigeria as Section 146 of CAMA makes it unlawful for companies to issue shares at a discount. As a result, while a classic Poison Pill may be difficult to implement, “pill-like mechanisms” may serve as functional alternatives if properly structured and approved. Some of these pill-like mechanisms include:

1. Rights Issues Triggered by Control Thresholds: Companies can adopt a pre-approved framework for rapid rights issues where a shareholder crosses a specified ownership threshold without board approval. This introduces timing pressure and potential dilution risk for a hostile bidder. However, under Nigerian law, a rights issue must be offered pro rata to all existing shareholders, including the hostile bidder, meaning it does not function as a classic US-style poison pill that excludes the acquirer. Its effectiveness is therefore more limited and depends on several practical factors:

A rights issue is most effective where the bidder does not yet hold shares at the time the mechanism is triggered.

Shares cannot be issued at a discount, which reduces the incentives for existing shareholders to rapidly take up the offer.

The success of this strategy depends on existing shareholders being willing to subscribe for the new shares rather than waive their rights.

For public companies, the SEC’s approval is required and must be supported by a demonstrable commercial rationale.

Accordingly, in the Nigerian context, a rights issue should be viewed not as a punitive poison pill but as a speed-bump mechanism that increases cost, complexity and execution risk for a hostile acquirer while the board evaluates strategic alternatives.

2. Strategic Share Issuance Authority: Boards may obtain prior shareholder approval to issue new shares quickly and conduct accelerated capital raising, which can introduce uncertainty for hostile bidders and create time for the board to evaluate strategic alternatives. Following recent reforms from Section 3 to the Schedule of the Business Facilitation Act, 2023, which amends Section 127(1) of CAMA 2020, a company may increase its issued share capital either in a general meeting or by a board resolution, provided this authority has been pre-approved in the company’s Articles of Association or as directed by the company in a general meeting. In practice, just like the rights issue, this tool can only be used where the proposed issuance is demonstrably in the commercial interest of the company and consistent with directors’ fiduciary duties. For public companies where the SEC’s approval is necessary, and such approval may not be granted unless the capital raise can be justified as a bona fide corporate financing or strategic transaction rather than a mechanism purely intended to frustrate a takeover.

3. Convertible Instruments and Warrants: Companies may issue warrants, convertible securities, and strategic options that may be activated during takeover threats to dilute hostile ownership or introduce friendly capital. Embedded in the instrument would be a change of control conversion trigger if any person acquires voting shares beyond a defined threshold without board approval, the instrument automatically converts into equity or becomes immediately exercisable, making a friendly investor a significant shareholder at the precise moment the hostile bidder crosses the line.

This is structurally closer to a genuine poison pill than any other mechanism available under Nigerian law for three reasons. It is pre-positioned rather than reactive. It is directional because conversion benefits a specific friendly party, meaning the hostile bidder does not participate in or neutralise the dilutive event. Also, it is self-executing — conversion occurs by operation of contract, not a board resolution adopted under pressure. It also resolves both limitations of the rights issue. The hostile bidder does not participate regardless of whether they are already a shareholder. And the economics are negotiated commercially upfront, so the mechanism is not constrained by the Section 146 CAMA prohibition on discount share issuances.

The Use of White Knights in Nigeria: Nothing in Nigerian law prevents a company from seeking alternative buyers, running competitive sale processes, or recommending preferred bidders. Sections 142(8) and (9) and 144(6) of the ISA encourage competition and fairness. In fact, the Sections require that shareholders receive sufficient information, get a fair opportunity to assess offers, and that the market remains competitive and transparent. A white knight strategy supports all these goals as it improves price discovery, enhances competition, and protects shareholder value.

Thecombined use of the Poison Pill + White Knight: These strategies are therefore feasible in Nigeria, albeit with necessary adaptations. A pill-like mechanism can serve to slow down a hostile bidder and provide the board with valuable time, while the White Knight strategy utilises this window to secure a more favourable and strategically aligned transaction. Ultimately, the success of these strategies in Nigeria depends on careful legal structuring, regulatory compliance, and the unwavering adherence of directors to their fiduciary duties.

The Nigerian framework does not hand boards a ready-made defence. It gives them the raw materials to build one — if they start early enough.

Why Nigerian Boards Should Care Now?

The urgency of this discussion is not hypothetical. As Nigerian capital markets deepen, regional and international strategic corporates are increasingly eyeing Nigerian listed assets. The ISA 2025 has introduced a clearer and more structured regulatory framework for takeover activity, bringing Nigeria closer to established international standards and reducing the procedural uncertainty that previously surrounded contested acquisitions. Meanwhile, shareholder activism, once considered a predominantly Western phenomenon, is gaining traction among Nigerian institutional investors who are increasingly willing to challenge boards on value creation.

The conditions for hostile activity are assembling. Boards that treat takeover defence as a remote contingency rather than a board-level governance priority are making a choice, and it may prove a costly one.

Practical Guidance for Nigerian Boards

First, obtain defensive authorities before they are needed. The Business Facilitation Act 2023 amendment to CAMA now permits boards to increase issued share capital by board resolution where the Articles of Association pre-authorise this. That authority is worthless if it is sought after a hostile bidder has already appeared. Boards should embed this pre-approval into their constitutional documents now, as part of routine governance housekeeping rather than crisis management.

Second, map your White Knight universe in advance. Nigeria’s pool of credible strategic acquirers is relatively shallow compared to deeper markets. When a hostile bid materialises, the window for identifying, approaching and negotiating with a friendly buyer is narrow. Boards that have not already identified potential white knights, whether domestic consolidators, regional strategic players, or international financial sponsors with Nigerian exposure, will find that window closing faster than they expect.

Third, treat SEC engagement as a strategic tool, not merely a compliance obligation. The ISA 2025 gives the SEC significant oversight authority over takeover processes. A board that has an existing, constructive relationship with the regulator is better positioned to move quickly, shape the narrative, and secure procedural fairness in a contested situation than one that approaches the SEC for the first time under pressure.

Fourth, consider pre-positioning convertible instruments or warrants with strategic investors as part of your capital structure planning. As discussed above, a well-structured instrument with a change of control conversion trigger is the closest available Nigerian equivalent to a poison pill. It introduces a friendly shareholder at the precise moment a hostile bidder crosses a defined threshold, without requiring board action under pressure and without being constrained by the prohibition on discount share issuances under CAMA. However, it must be structured, disclosed and in place before the threat arrives. A convertible instrument negotiated in the middle of a hostile bid is not a defence; it is a transaction under duress and will be treated as such by regulators and courts alike.

Final Thoughts

The Poison Pill + White Knight combination can be applicable in Nigeria, but through a more structured and regulatory-sensitive framework. The lesson for Nigerian boards is profound: you may not control whether a takeover bid appears, but you can control how the process unfolds. In modern M&A, defence is no longer about saying “no.” It is about shaping the outcome, and the boards that prepare early will control the future of their companies.

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