Overview Of The Rights Of Minority Shareholders In Nigeria

In a typical Nigerian company, the majority shareholders often wield significant influence. They control board appointments, set strategy, and shape the company’s future. Minority shareholders, by contrast, are often perceived as having limited power. Yet under Nigerian law, their rights are recognized, protected, and enforceable.

This is grounded in the principle of majority rule, a cornerstone of corporate governance. While essential for efficient decision-making, this principle, if left unchecked, can tilt the balance of power too far, leaving minority shareholders exposed to exclusion, unfair treatment, or financial loss[1].

To prevent such outcomes, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA) includes clear provisions that protect minority interests. It equips minority shareholders with legal tools and remedies to ensure their voices are heard, their investments are protected, and their rights are upheld.

WHO IS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER?

The CAMA does not explicitly define who a minority shareholder is, but according to Black’s Law Dictionary[2], a minority shareholder is defined as:

“A shareholder who owns less than half the outstanding shares and thus cannot control the corporation’s management or elect directors single-handedly.”

In the same vein, the Court of Appeal in Okoye & Anor v. Ecobank & Anor[3] adopted the definition as part of its reasoning[4].

To put it simply, a minority shareholder is any shareholder who does not have controlling power in a company, typically one who holds less than 50% of the voting shares[5]. In practice, however, even shareholders with significant equity can be in the minority if the rest of the ownership is consolidated and votes as a bloc.

CORE RIGHTS OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Minority shareholders are entitled to several protections under Nigerian law, such as:

i. Right to Participate and Vote at Meetings:

Though they may not sway decisions, minority shareholders have the fundamental right to attend, speak, and vote at general meetings. This right allows minority shareholders to influence key decisions, even if their votes do not always prevail over the majority.

ii. Right to Dividends:

Shareholders are entitled to a share of the company’s profits when dividends are declared, and minority shareholders share that right. The right to dividends reinforces the principle that all shareholders, irrespective of their shareholding size, should benefit from the company’s financial success.

iii. Access to Information and Company Records:

Minority shareholders are entitled to review key company records, such as statutory registers, minutes of general meetings, and annual returns. Access to these documents provides insight into how the company is run and helps them make informed decisions about their investments.

iv. Right to Fair and Equal Treatment

Minority shareholders must be treated equitably in all corporate actions, including share issuances, mergers, acquisitions, and other significant transactions. Discriminatory practices favoring majority shareholders over minority shareholders are prohibited under Nigerian corporate law.

CHALLENGES IN MINORITY PROTECTION

Minority shareholder protection in Nigeria, despite the legal safeguards put in place by the Corporate Affairs Commission, still faces real-world obstacles that can derail its effectiveness, such as:

1.Retaliation and Marginalisation

The fear of being marginalized can cause minority shareholders to hold back because, in some cases, they might be left out, sidelined, or even targeted, which can be challenging.

2.Limited Awareness of Rights

In this day and age, where information is accessible, some minority shareholders might be unaware of the extent of their legal protections or how to enforce them, thereby allowing abusive practices to go unchallenged. So knowing your rights and their limits is an untapped strength.

PRACTICAL STEPS MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE TO PROTECT THEIR INTERESTS

1. Legal Support: Seeking the help of a lawyer early and on time will help minority shareholders know their rights and how to protect/safeguard them.

2. Acting Early: Voicing out complaints and objections during board or general meetings and having them recorded in the minutes can help address certain issues, as early intervention helps prevent harmful actions before they take effect.

3. Strengthen Contractual Protections: Beyond statutory rights, minority shareholders should ensure that shareholders’ agreements include protective provisions such as pre-emption rights, reserved matters, and exit mechanisms. These contractual tools often provide more immediate and practical protection than litigation.

CONCLUSION

The Companies and Allied Matters Act is not just a set of abstract rights; the rights contained serve as a lifeline for ensuring fairness in corporate practice and give legal standing to minority shareholders to resist abuse, challenge illegality, and hold management accountable.

However, legal protection is only as effective as a shareholder’s willingness and ability to use it. The principle of majority rule will always shape corporate practice, but it does not give the majority a license to oppress minority shareholders. For minority shareholders, success lies in vigilance, timely action, and the strategic use of every available remedy.

Footnotes

1. https://nigerianlawyerscenter.com/blog/important-roles-of-directors-and-shareholders-in-nigerian-corporate-law/

2. 11th Edition

3. 2019) LPELR -47350 (CA)

4. https://lawcarenigeria.com/chief-ben-ifeanyi-okoye-anor-v-eco-bank-nigeria-plc-anor-2019/?utm_source=chatgpt.com