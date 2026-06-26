Independent Directors: Selection, Expectations And Challenges

Corporate governance frameworks globally recognise the Independent Director as a central pillar in fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making within organisations.

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Introduction

Corporate governance frameworks globally recognise the Independent Director as a central pillar in fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical decision-making within organisations. In Nigeria, the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) 2018 underscores the importance of independence in board composition, positioning Independent Directors as objective voices that balance executive influence and safeguard stakeholder interests.

The effectiveness of a Board is significantly influenced by the quality and independence of its members. Consequently, the selection, role expectations, and challenges faced by Independent Directors, merit careful attention from both regulators and the Boards on which they serve as they seek to strengthen governance outcomes.

Selection of Independent Directors

The process of appointing Independent Directors should be anchored on competence, integrity, and demonstrable independence. The NCCG defines an Independent Director as a member of the Board who is free from any business or other relationships that could materially interfere with their ability to exercise objective judgment.

Key considerations in the process of selecting an Independent Director include:

Independence Criteria:A candidate’s independence is assessed based on the absence of any material relationship with the Company, its Management, or significant shareholders. Individuals who have served in an executive capacity within the organisation or its subsidiaries in the preceding three years are ineligible. Professional Expertise:Independent Directors should possess relevant experience, sound judgment, and strategic insight. Expertise in areas such as finance, risk management, law, or industry-specific experience enhances the Board’s collective capability to provide informed oversight. Nomination Process:The Nomination and Governance Committee typically oversees the identification and evaluation of potential candidates. The process should be transparent and merit-based and ensure a diverse pool of qualified professionals. In some instances, executive search firms are engaged to enhance objectivity and deepen the pool of suitably qualified candidates. Regulatory Compliance:Companies should adhere to applicable regulatory provisions regarding Board composition. Sector-specific regulations issued by regulators such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) prescribing minimum numbers, selection criteria and tenure of Independent Directors. The CAMA 2020 also prescribes a minimum number of three (3) Independent Directors for Public Companies.

Expectations of Independent Directors

Independent Directors are expected to serve as impartial stewards of good governance. Their role extends beyond statutory compliance to providing strategic oversight and ensuring that corporate actions align with the long-term interests of stakeholders.

Core expectations include:

Objective Oversight:Independent Directors are expected to challenge Management constructively, and ensure that decision-making processes are robust, transparent, and devoid of undue influence. Governance and Board Effectiveness:They contribute to shaping the governance architecture, participating actively in Board Performance Evaluation, Succession Planning, and Policy Formulation. Their presence enhances the credibility of Board decisions. Risk and Financial Oversight:Independent Directors often chair or serve on critical committees such as Audit, Risk, and Remuneration Committees. In these roles, they ensure that financial reporting, internal controls, and remuneration policies are sound, fair and equitable. Protection of Minority Shareholders:By maintaining independence from controlling interests, Independent Directors act as custodians of fairness, as well as ensure that the rights of minority shareholders are not compromised. Upholding Ethical Standards:They are expected to support the Board in modeling integrity and ethical leadership, setting the tone from the top and promoting a culture of accountability across the organisation.

Challenges Facing Independent Directors

Despite their crucial role, Independent Directors frequently encounter structural and practical challenges that may limit their effectiveness. These include:

Information Asymmetry:Independent Directors often rely on information provided by Management. Hence, where disclosures are selective or delayed, their ability to make informed decisions and exercise meaningful oversight is undermined. Boardroom Dynamics:On boards dominated by strong executive or majority shareholder influence, it may be difficult for Independent Directors to express dissenting opinion or challenge entrenched interests without fear of marginalization. Time Commitment and Oversight Burden:The growing complexity of corporate operations requires significant time investment to understand the business, industry trends, and regulatory environment. Independent Directors serving on multiple boards may struggle to devote adequate attention to each. Regulatory and Reputational Exposure:The heightened focus on accountability in corporate governance has increased the personal liability of directors. Independent Directors may be held responsible for governance lapses even in areas where they have limited control or knowledge. Remuneration and Motivation:Compensation for Independent Directors may not always reflect the level of responsibility, expertise, and reputational risk involved. Inadequate remuneration can affect motivation and limit the pool of willing and qualified candidates. Board Culture:Sustaining independence and maximizing the value of Independent Directors depend to a large extent on the culture of the Boards on which they serve and the appreciation of their role.

Conclusion

Independent Directors play a vital role in reinforcing transparency, ethical conduct, and accountability in corporate governance. To maximise their effectiveness, Board are encouraged to adopt transparent and rigorous selection processes, provide unrestricted access to relevant information, and foster a board culture that values independence and open dialogue.

Additionally, regulators and boards alike should recognise the delicate balance Independent Directors maintain between contributing strategically and maintaining objectivity. Their independence, professionalism, and courage to speak candidly remain indispensable to the credibility and sustainability of good corporate governance.

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