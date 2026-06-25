The Startup Contract Mistake That Nearly Cost A Founder $10 Million

Startup founders spend years building products. They obsess over customers, funding, growth, and scaling. Yet, many overlook how a single startup contract can determine whether they truly own what they have built.

A founder spent two years building a software platform. The product took off. Investors came calling. Then a company offered $10 million to acquire it.

However, there was only one problem. By the time the offer arrived, he was no longer sure the business was his to sell. The story below is fictional, but the legal lessons are very real.

Tech Bro

For almost two years, Tunde had been building a logistics platform for small businesses in Yaba, Nigeria. The idea came from a problem his cousin’s clothing store in Surulere faced every day. Customers kept calling to ask the same thing:

“Where is my order?”

Dispatch riders had answers. Customers had expectations. The two rarely agreed. So Tunde built a software that tracked deliveries.

Startup Wahala

Soon, a few traders were using it. Then a delivery company signed up. Then another. It was booming. Useful things in Lagos rarely stay secret for long. To keep the platform running properly, he needed money. Money he did not have. He thought for a while before reaching for his phone. He decided to call Kunle.

My Guy Know Somebody

Kunle had been his friend since university. He could not write code, but he possessed the confidence of a man who believed business was mostly about knowing the right people. Kunle listened quietly.

Then he said, “You need an investor.”

He paused. “I know someone.”

Three days later, they met Kola Bamidele in a café in Yaba, Lagos.

Yaba Café

Tunde could faintly hear the constant sound of danfo buses stopping and starting outside. The café hummed with laptops and quiet conversations. Bamidele arrived exactly on time. He listened carefully while Tunde explained the platform. He asked two questions. Both were about revenue. When the explanation finished, he nodded once.

“This can grow,” he said.

“I am willing to invest.”

Then he slid a document across the table. Tunde reached for it.

Ice Cream

“The key terms are on page two,” Bamidele said pleasantly.

The contract was ten pages long. Tunde turned to page two and read the investment figure. It was exactly what he needed. He looked at Kunle. Then, at Bamidele, who was already folding his copy of the contract with the calm of a man who had done this many times before. Then signed. He told himself he would read the rest later. Later, of course, never came.

Ten Million Dollars

Everything was going smoothly for some months. Until a UK-based logistics company sent an email. Tunde read it three times. They were offering $10,000,000. For his software. For everything Tunde had built with stubborn, sleepless belief. He thought about his parents and his girlfriend. He thought about every night he had almost stopped and chosen not to. He picked up his phone to call his aunt. It was the first time he had thought to call a lawyer.

Aunty Wey Sabi

Aunty Amaka had been a lawyer for twenty-three years. She had told Tunde to register his software. Tunde told her about everything, including the investment agreement with Mr Bamidele.

“Tunde. Where is the investment agreement you signed?”

He sent it immediately. There was silence.

“Did you read this before you signed it?” she asked.

Tunde hesitated. That hesitation answered the question.

Lagos Lesson

What Aunty Amaka found took three days to unravel and four minutes to explain. Kola Bamidele had not simply invested in the platform. Before the meeting in Yaba, Bamidele had registered the business. In his own name. The platform Tunde had built, the users he had grown, and the product that a company in the United Kingdom was now willing to pay $10,000,000 to own — it was registered under Bamidele’s name. Not as a partner. As the owner.

Page Six

And on page six of the contract Tunde had signed without reading, one sentence had quietly confirmed what had already been arranged long before that Tuesday afternoon in Yaba.

“Exclusive commercial distribution rights shall belong to Kola Bamidele.”

Tunde could not sell the platform. He could not licence it. He could not respond to the British company’s offer, negotiate their terms, or put his name to any agreement without Bamidele’s permission. He had built everything. He owned nothing.

Lagos, Island

Aunty Amaka looked at him the way only a woman who loves you and was right about everything can look at you — and said nothing at all. She sat across from him in her Lagos Island office and let the silence do what words would have done less kindly. Outside, Lagos continued. A generator somewhere. A horn. The low, persistent sound of a city that does not stop for anyone’s private reckoning. Inside, there was only the contract on the desk between them.

“What do we do?” he asked.

She looked at the contract. Then at him.

Aunty Amaka’s Office

She picked up the contract. Turned to page six. Read it once more — slowly and carefully. Something changed in her expression. The kind that could mean very good news. Or very bad news. Tunde could not tell which. Neither could he ask. She reached for her pen. And circled something on page six. Then she looked up at him.

“Bamidele made a mistake.”

The room was quiet. Tunde watched his aunty turn pages. The ceiling fan turned slowly. She turned another page. Tunde opened his mouth. Closed it again.

“What mistake?” Tunde finally asked.

Aunty Amaka did not answer. She turned another page. Tunde’s phone buzzed on the table. Tunde looked at the screen. Kunle. He answered. Aunty Amaka did not look up.

“I have been thinking,” Kunle said.

His voice carried the particular energy of a man who has been sitting with an idea long enough to become fully convinced by it.

“I know a journalist. If this story gets out — Bamidele cannot survive the attention.”

Tunde looked at his aunty. She turned a page.

“No,” Tunde said.

“Tunde—”

“No media.”

“Just listen—”

“Kunle.”

“One article. That is all. The man almost took your platform—”

“Aunty Amaka will handle it.”

There was silence.

“And how will she handle it?” he said carefully.

Tunde looked at the woman sitting across from him. Still reading. Still turning pages. Still saying nothing.

“I don’t know yet,” he said.

“She is still reading.”

“Still—”

“Yes.”

“And you trust that.”

Tunde looked at the pen she had used to circle something on page six.

“Yes,” he said.

“I trust her.”

Kunle exhaled.

“But if this goes wrong—”

“It won’t.” “Fine,” Kunle said.

“But I am keeping the journalist’s number.”

“Keep it,” Tunde said.

“You may not need it,” Kunle said.

“But I am keeping it.”

“Kunle.”

“Yes?”

“There will be a meeting. Aunty Amaka wants to hold one.”

“A meeting.” “Bamidele will be there. His lawyer. You and me.” “Me?”

“You introduced us,” Tunde said.

“You must be there.”

The line was quiet.

“Should I bring—”

“No.”

“I have not even said what I was going to—”

“No journalist, Kunle.”

“Fine,” Kunle said.

“Fine. I will be there.”

“But just so you know — if Aunty Amaka does not handle this, I am calling that journalist.”

“The meeting is next tomorrow Friday,” Tunde said.

“Friday,” Kunle said. “Yes.” The call ended.

Tunde set the phone down. The room returned to what it had been. Aunty Amaka turning another page. He looked at her. She did not look up.

“Aunty.” She turned another page. “What did you find?”

The Meeting

Tunde and Kunle arrived first. Aunty Amaka greeted them at the door. She gestured to the chairs. They sat across from each other at the table and did not say much. A folder sat on the desk between them. Neither of them touched it. Neither of them knew what Aunty Amaka had discovered. Tunde turned to the window. He looked at Lagos. The traffic, the noise, the city moving with its usual absolute indifference to anyone’s private reckoning. He turned back to the room. The folder was still there. Then the door opened. Bamidele walked in. His lawyer behind him. Both of them moved with the unhurried confidence of men who believe the meeting they are walking into still belongs to them. Bamidele’s eyes moved across the room.

He looked at Tunde. Tunde looked back. He looked at Kunle. Kunle looked back with the expression of a man who has several things to say and is currently restraining all of them. Bamidele sat down. His lawyer sat down. The table held the folder between them. Aunty Amaka greeted everyone politely. Then she placed the contract on the table. Page six facing up. The clause visible. Bamidele glanced at it.

“I understand there are concerns,” he said.

His voice was the same as it had always been. Calm. Pleasant. Unbothered.

“But the contract is clear.” His lawyer nodded.

“Very clear.” Aunty Amaka looked at Bamidele and his lawyer.

She looked at Tunde.

“When did you build the software and the code itself?”

“Two years ago.”

“I wrote everything myself. From the beginning.”

“Do you still have the records?”

Tunde opened his phone. Of course he did. Tunde placed his phone on the table. She studied the screen. Commit after commit. Timestamp after timestamp. Two years of work. She did not rush. She scrolled slowly. The room watched her read. Bamidele watched her read. His lawyer watched her read. The ceiling fan turned slowly. The generator hummed.

Then Aunty Amaka set the phone down. She looked at Bamidele. Not at his lawyer. Not at the contract.

“Mr Bamidele,” she said softly.

“Your contract is carefully written.”

He smiled slightly. Pleasant. Contained.

“I am glad you think so.”

The room became very quiet. She turned the phone toward Bamidele.

“These commits show two years of development.” She paused. “Before your company existed.”

Bamidele frowned slightly. The frown of a man who is recalculating rather than reacting.

“You secured distribution rights,” Aunty Amaka continued.

“But you never secured ownership of the software.” She looked at the contract. For the first time since he walked through the door, Bamidele’s lawyer stopped smiling.

“The platform cannot exist without the code.”

“And the code still belongs to Tunde.”

“You can block Tunde from selling,” Aunty Amaka said.

“But you cannot sell without him.” She looked directly at Bamidele.

“You built a cage.”

“But the key is not yours.” Kunle whispered one word.

“Omo.”

Not loudly. Not for the room. The way a word escapes before the mind has finished deciding whether to say it. Tunde was silent. The weight of it settling slowly. Two years of building. One afternoon in a café. A contract he did not read. He saw a glimpse of hope.

Aunty Amaka opened another folder.

“And now,” she said.

“We should discuss the UK company.”

“I spent two days verifying them,” Aunty Amaka said.

“Company records. Directors. Domain registration.” She placed a document on the table. “The website was created four months ago.”

She placed another document beside it.

“The company itself was registered eight months ago.”

A third document. “And the director—”

She turned it to face the room. Kunle stood halfway from his chair before he had decided to stand.

“Bamidele?” “Kola Bamidele,” Aunty Amaka said. Silence filled the room.

“The ten-million-dollar offer,” Aunty Amaka said quietly, “was a trap.”

“The company is a shell.”

“No staff.”

“No operations.”

“A cloned website.” She looked at Bamidele.

“You engineered the UK company.”

“You sent the offer yourself.”

“You were never going to pay ten million dollars.”

“You were going to acquire the intellectual property through your fake company.”

“While the distribution rights kept Tunde under your nose.” She closed the folder.

“It was not a business deal.”

“It was a trap.”

Bamidele’s lawyer looked at the documents. He read them the way a man reads something he wishes he had seen before walking into the building. Then he looked at his client. A long look.

The lawyer straightened his tie. Very deliberately. Picked up his briefcase. Placed both hands flat on the table. Pushed himself to standing. He looked at no one.

“Excuse me,” he said.

He walked to the door. Opened it. His footsteps moved down the corridor. Got quieter. Disappeared. The door had not fully closed before the silence arrived. It was the loudest silence in the room. The empty chair sat between Bamidele and everything he had built. Aunty Amaka looked at it. Then at Bamidele. She said nothing.

Bamidele sat alone now. No lawyer. No ally. Just the documents. And the three people across the table. He looked at the table for a long time. At the commits. At the shell company registration. At his own name on a document he had been certain would never be found. He picked up the pen. The scratch of it across the page was the only sound in the room. He signed the release. All rights returned to Tunde. He stood. Straightened his jacket. The same jacket. The same posture. The same composed exit that had carried him out of a hundred rooms in twenty years of Lagos business. He walked to the door. Opened it. Closed it behind him.

“His own name,” Kunle said.

“The man registered the company in his own name.”

“Yes,” Tunde said.

“His own name, Tunde.”

“I heard you the first time.”

“Because he thought you would never look.”

“He thought I would never call a lawyer.” Kunle went quiet.

“If I had called that journalist—” he started.

“Nothing would have happened. At least not like this,” Tunde said.

“Nothing,” Kunle agreed.

They both looked at Aunty Amaka. There was silence.

“Thank you, Aunty,” Tunde said almost in tears.

She looked at him. “Register the software,” she said.

He nodded.

“Read every document before you sign.”

“Yes, Aunty.”

“And call me first.”

“Before I sign anything,” he said.

“Before you meet anyone,” she said.

“This is why you need a lawyer in your life,” Kunle said.

“Not a journalist.” He looked at Tunde.

Tunde smiled. “You said you knew a journalist.”

“I also know a lawyer now,” Kunle said. He looked at Aunty Amaka.

“The best one in Lagos.”

Aunty Amaka said nothing. But something in her expression shifted.

She smiled. “You people,” she said, shaking her head.

Lesson for Every Founder

Tunde’s story is fictional, but the legal risks behind it are very real. If you are building a startup, it is easy to focus on the visible parts of the journey: the product, the customers, the funding, the growth. What often receives far less attention are the documents that determine who owns the business, who controls its most valuable assets, and who profits when success finally arrives. That oversight can be expensive.

You may build the product from scratch, attract customers, and secure investment — yet still find yourself locked out of opportunities you thought belonged to you. A single clause buried in an agreement can affect ownership rights, restrict future transactions, or give someone else leverage over what you spent years building.

The danger is that these risks are rarely obvious. Investment agreements, intellectual property provisions, shareholder arrangements, and exclusivity clauses are often drafted in language that appears straightforward but carries significant legal and commercial consequences. What looks like a routine signature today can become a major obstacle when an acquisition offer arrives, a dispute emerges, or a business relationship breaks down.

That is why founders should never treat legal review as an afterthought. Before signing any agreement, you should understand exactly who owns the intellectual property, what rights are being transferred, how future exits will be handled, and what protections exist if the relationship between the parties deteriorates.

Many founders assume they can figure these things out later. Unfortunately, later is often when the problem reveals itself — and by then, the document has already been signed and the leverage has already shifted.

An experienced lawyer does far more than explain legal jargon. A good lawyer identifies risks you may not see, spots traps hidden in plain sight, and protects your interests before a signature turns into a dispute. That is what we do at Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) — advising founders, startups, investors, and technology companies on intellectual property protection, startup governance, fundraising transactions, corporate structuring, and investment agreements. We help you understand not only what a document says, but what it means for your business, your ownership, and your future. You have invested too much time, effort, and sacrifice into building your startup to lose control of it through a document you did not fully understand.