Managing Shareholder Disputes In Private Companies: Legal Remedies

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Shareholder disputes are a major governance issue in Nigerian private companies. Because these companies are often closely held, with overlapping owners and managers, and limited ability to sell shares, disagreements can quickly turn into long legal battles. The main law for these disputes is the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020),1 supported by court-made equitable rules. To set the stage for available solutions, it is important to first understand the underlying causes behind shareholder disputes in Nigerian private companies. This article examines the causes, then analyzes the statutory remedies and practical mechanisms available to resolve such conflicts.

1. Nature and Causes of Shareholder Disputes

In private companies, shareholder disputes usually arise from disagreements about control, valuations, governance, fiduciary duties, dividend policies, or how to exit the company. Key causes include:

a. Conflicting Company Objectives

Conflicting shareholder visions can turn strategic decisions into sources of contention, eroding trust and cohesion.

b. Minority Oppression

Minority shareholders may feel excluded by the decisions of the majority in the company, especially if their rights and interests are neglected or ignored.2

c. Breach of Fiduciary Duties

Directors and controlling shareholders owe fiduciary duties to both the company and other shareholders. When they breach these duties, such as through self-dealing, misuse of company assets, or exclusion of others from decision-making, disputes often arise.3

d. Poor Corporate Governance

If a company lacks a detailed shareholder agreement, clear dispute-resolution procedures, and proper decision-making rules, this is a governance problem.

2. Legal Remedies for Shareholder Disputes

Legal remedies are statutory or equitable measures that courts or regulators can enforce to resolve or reduce shareholder conflicts.

a. Enforcement of Shareholder Agreements

A strong shareholder agreement is the first defense in dispute resolution. Typical agreements cover:

Voting rights Pre-emption rights Drag-along and tag-along rights Buy-sell provisions Deadlock resolution mechanisms

Courts usually enforce these contract terms unless they are unconscionable or illegal.4

b. Statutory Remedies for Minority Protection

Most legal systems offer protection against unfair prejudice, also called oppression. This occurs when the company or its majority shareholders act in ways that harm, discriminate against, or treat minority shareholders unfairly.5 Available remedies can include:

1. Order from the Court for the company to cease the offending conduct

2. Mandatory buy-out of the minority’s shares at fair value

3. The appointment of inspectors or special managers

c. Fiduciary Duty Claims

Shareholders can take legal action if directors or controlling shareholders breach their fiduciary duties, such as the duties of loyalty and care. Possible remedies are:

Account of profits Damages Removal from office Injunctions

Courts have broad powers to order restitution or stop illegal actions.6

d. Derivative Actions

A shareholder may use a derivative action to sue on the company’s behalf. 7This is used to address internal wrongdoing, so the company—not just the shareholder—benefits. CAMA details the process, allowing shareholders to act if wrongdoers control the company and the company itself will not act.8 Court permission is needed before starting.9 This provision modifies the effect of the common law rule in Foss v Harbottle10, which generally restricts individual shareholders from bringing suit for wrongs committed against the company. against the company.

e. Specific Performance and Injunctions

i. If money cannot resolve the problem, courts may order specific performance of contractual obligations, such as those in shareholder agreements.11

ii. Injunctions to prevent anticipated breaches or enforce governance norms

4. Practical Options for Managing Disputes

Legal remedies are important but can be costly, adversarial, and slow. Practical alternatives can save value, protect relationships, and keep the business running.

a. Mediation

Mediation is a dispute-resolution process in which a neutral mediator helps the parties reach common ground, generate options for mutual gain, and preserve relationships. However, it is non-binding until terms are agreed upon; mediation is flexible and confidential.12

b. Arbitration

The Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 recognizes and gives effect to arbitration clauses in shareholders’ agreements. The Act modernizes Nigerian arbitration law and gives it an international flavour. Arbitration is a private and binding alternative to court adjudication. Its Key advantages include:

1) Confidential proceedings

2) Expertise of arbitrators in commercial matters

3) Finality of awards

Arbitration clauses should therefore be included in shareholders’ agreements.13

c. Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanisms

Companies are adopting internal measures, such as board committees, to assess conflicts.

i. Escalation matrices

ii. Independent expert evaluations

These options reduce escalation and encourage early resolution.

d. Business and Strategic Solutions

Some of the practical approaches to managing disputes include: i. Corporate governance reform

i. Corporate Governance Reform

Establishing clear policies and decision-making rules can greatly reduce the uncertainty that often causes conflicts or issues.

ii. Share Transfer Agreements:

These agreements create clear and predictable ways for shareholders to exit and lay out how shares will be valued.14

iii. Equity Structuring

Giving different classes of shares with clearly defined rights—such as voting or non-voting—helps align the interests of all parties. CAMA allows courts to order remedies for minority oppression, such as buying out minority shares or stopping unfair conduct.15 Dispute resolution depends on strong governance and enforceable contracts.

5. Best Practices and Recommendations

To mitigate and manage disputes effectively, companies should:

i. Draft Comprehensive Shareholder Agreements

The Agreement should include detailed, clear governance provisions, valuation methods, and dispute-resolution clauses.

ii. Include ADR Clauses

Put mediation and arbitration clauses in the agreement to avoid expensive court cases.

iii. Enhance Corporate Governance

Use transparent decision-making structures and systems for regular reporting.

iv. Conduct an effective Periodic Review of Agreements

Ensure contractual frameworks evolve to meet the business’s needs.

v. Engage Neutral Experts Early

Get valuation experts, governance advisors, or ombudsmen to help settle technical disagreements early.

CAMA 2020 regulates shareholder disputes in Nigerian private companies. It offers remedies like unfair prejudice petitions, derivative suits, rectification orders, and winding-up. Beyond court action, arbitration, mediation, and good governance are practical ways to manage disputes. Combining legal safeguards with clear governance best manages shareholder disputes in Nigeria.

Footnotes

1 Act No. 3 of 2020

2 Minority oppression doctrines are codified in the CAMA 2020 (s. 305).

3 Fiduciary duties are core obligations imposed on directors and controlling shareholders (Delaware Gen. Corp. Law § 144; Re City Equitable Fire Insurance Co [1925]; Murdock, C. W. (2004). Squeeze-outs, Freeze-outs, and Discounts: Why Is Illinois in the Minority in Protecting Shareholder Interests? https://core.ac.uk/download/268429717.pdf

4 Enforceability of shareholder agreements is grounded in contract law principles (Chitty on Contracts, 34th ed.).

5 Statutory protections against unfair prejudice and oppression exist in many Jurisdictions (UK Companies Act 2006; CAMA 2020)

6 Remedies for breach of fiduciary duty include equitable relief (Gower & Davies, Principles of Modern Company Law, 10th ed.).

7 Derivative suits allow individual shareholders to vindicate company rights (Foss v Harbottle (1843)2 Hare 461).

8 CAMA 2020, Section 344-349

9 CAMA 2020, Section 346

10 1843) 2 Hare 461).

11 Specific performance is available where damages are inadequate (Co-operative Insurance Society Ltd v Argyll Stores (Holdings) Ltd [1998])

12 Mediation preserves commercial relationships and confidentiality (International Mediation Institute Standards).

13 Arbitration ensures an enforceable and private determination of disputes (UNCITRAL Model Law).

14 Buy-sell agreements provide exit mechanisms under predetermined conditions (Brinig & Buckley, Family Business Law, 2026).