Regulatory Pulse - September 2026

On 24 September 2026, the Ogun State House of Assembly passed the Ogun State Safe Termination of Pregnancy Bill, 2026 (H.B. No. 036/OG/2026). The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the termination of pregnancy in specified circumstances, with the stated objectives of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality and promoting safe motherhood and reproductive health

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OGUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY PASSES SAFE TERMINATION OF PREGNANCY BILL

On 24 September 2026, the Ogun State House of Assembly passed the Ogun State Safe Termination of Pregnancy Bill, 2026 (H.B. No. 036/OG/2026). The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the termination of pregnancy in specified circumstances, with the stated objectives of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality and promoting safe motherhood and reproductive health.

Following its passage, the Speaker directed that a clean copy of the Bill be transmitted to the Governor for assent. Healthcare providers and other stakeholders in Ogun State should monitor the assent and commencement process, particularly as it sits against the Criminal Code provisions on abortion and termination of pregnancies.

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HEALTH DEVELOPS NATIONAL POLICY ON ENGAGEMENT OF LOCUM HEALTHCARE PERSONNEL

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, through its Committee on Regulation and Casualisation of Doctors, has developed a proposed National Policy on the Engagement of Locum Healthcare Personnel. The policy seeks to establish a national framework governing the recruitment, working hours, remuneration, contract duration and welfare of healthcare personnel engaged temporarily.

Among other measures, the proposed framework would limit locum engagements to an initial period of six months, with one additional six-month renewal. Continuous engagement for 12 months would make the position eligible for permanent appointment. It would also introduce a 48-hour weekly working limit, restrictions on consecutive working hours and call duties, mandatory rest periods and compensation for additional hours worked.

The proposed policy is particularly relevant to hospitals, health facilities and healthcare organisations that engage doctors or other healthcare personnel on a locum basis. Organisations may need to revise existing locum arrangements in line with the national policy.

COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS CONVICTION OF UNLICENSED MEDICINE VENDOR IN JAPTU V. FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

On 16 September 2026, the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola upheld the conviction of John Japtu for operating and selling medicines from an outlet that was not registered or licensed by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN). Japtu had previously been convicted by the Federal High Court in Yola in 2017 and subsequently appealed the decision. The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and upheld the conviction and sentence.

The decision provides a recent judicial example of the consequences of operating a medicines outlet without the required registration and licensing. Pharmacy professionals, Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors (PPMVs) and other operators of medicines outlets should ensure that their premises and operations comply with applicable PCN registration and licensing requirements.

NAFDAC PLACES PREGABALIN UNDER NATIONAL CONTROL

On 14 September 2026, NAFDAC placed all pregabalin-containing formulations on Nigeria’s list of nationally controlled medicines. The directive takes effect immediately and requires the applicable permits for the importation and clearance of pregabalin-containing products.

The development does not amount to a ban on pregabalin. Rather, it subjects the medicine to additional regulatory controls applicable to nationally controlled medicines. NAFDAC has cited concerns relating to misuse, abuse and dependence, as well as the seizure of significant quantities of unapproved pregabalin products. The directive also establishes a further compliance requirement from 1 January 2027. Pregabalin formulations will be required to carry specified traceability information on their secondary packaging, including a Global Trade Item Number (GTIN), Global Location Number (GLN) and serialisation.

Manufacturers, importers and pharmaceutical supply-chain operators handling pregabalin-containing products should therefore review their import, clearance and packaging processes ahead of the 2027 traceability deadline.

NDLEA AND UAE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY SIGN MOU ON ANTI-NARCOTICS COOPERATION

On 26 September 2026, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates’ National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking between Nigeria and the UAE.

The agreement provides for closer intelligence sharing, operational cooperation and technical collaboration between the two agencies. The agencies also indicated plans for the UAE to provide Nigerian travellers with information on prohibited items to reduce inadvertent violations.

The development is particularly relevant to organisations and individuals involved in the lawful handling, movement or transportation of controlled medicines and other regulated substances between Nigeria and the UAE. Businesses operating within this space should continue to monitor the implementation of the MoU and any additional guidance arising from the enhanced cooperation.

NAFDAC DIRECTS WITHDRAWAL OF LEVAMISOLE-CONTAINING MEDICINES

NAFDAC, in a communication dated 3 September 2026, has directed healthcare professionals in Nigeria to withdraw medicines containing levamisole following safety concerns identified in an international review. The regulatory action relates to the risk of leukoencephalopathy, a rare but serious neurological adverse effect associated with levamisole.

Healthcare professionals have been directed to review their stocks, quarantine levamisole-containing products and discontinue their sale, supply, dispensing or use. The Agency has also called for relevant adverse drug reactions to be reported through its pharmacovigilance channels.

Pharmacies, hospitals, medicine retailers and other healthcare providers should review their inventories by active ingredient rather than relying solely on brand names, as the directive applies to levamisole-containing medicines generally.

NNCDC ISSUES INTERIM REQUIREMENTS FOR TRAVELLERS FROM EVD-AFFECTED COUNTRIES

On 22 September 2026, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) issued an interim public health advisory revising the requirement for travellers entering Nigeria to complete the Health Declaration Form. Under the revised approach, travellers arriving from countries with active Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission may be required to complete the form as part of enhanced surveillance and follow-up measures. Travellers arriving from other countries are currently exempt.

The measure is relevant to organisations with employees, consultants or other personnel travelling to Nigeria from countries affected by the ongoing EVD situation. Organisations with frequent international travel should monitor the countries covered by the requirement and ensure that affected travellers are informed of applicable travel requirements.

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