Regulatory Pulse - July 2026

The Federal Government has launched the National Guidelines for Public Procurement of Food and Related Services, positioning government procurement as a public-health intervention to promote healthier diets, improved nutrition and prevention of non-communicable diseases. The Guidelines are intended to influence food served and purchased across public institutions, including hospitals, schools and government establishments

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1. NATIONAL GUIDELINES FOR PUBLIC PROCUREMENT OF FOOD AND RELATED SERVICES

The Federal Government has launched the National Guidelines for Public Procurement of Food and Related Services, positioning government procurement as a public-health intervention to promote healthier diets, improved nutrition and prevention of non-communicable diseases. The Guidelines are intended to influence food served and purchased across public institutions, including hospitals, schools and government establishments.

The guidelines apply to all public entities handling food procurement, covering every stage of the service chain, including distribution, preparation, and delivery. To ensure compliance, public institutions, healthcare facilities, and food service vendors must align their procurement practices, menu planning, and supplier standards with the new regulatory requirements.

2. CAC BEGINS ENFORCEMENT OF BUSINESS LETTER DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that, effective 1st August 2026, it will commence enforcement of the mandatory corporate disclosure requirements under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. The requirements apply to all registered companies, including hospitals, HMOs, pharmaceutical companies, medical laboratories, digital health companies, and NGOs, that are required to display prescribed statutory information on business letters and other official corporate communications.

Health-sector organisations should immediately review their letterheads, invoices, quotations, proposals, demand letters, email signatures and other official communication templates to ensure they contain all mandatory statutory disclosures. Organisations should seek legal guidance when needed to strengthen compliance, reduce regulatory exposure, and mitigate the risk of sanctions once enforcement begins.

3. AKWA IBOM STRENGTHENS HEALTH GOVERNANCE WITH NEW LAWS

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has assented to four health and social protection laws as part of a package of 14 Executive Bills aimed at strengthening governance and public service delivery. The new laws establish the Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance Systems Agency to coordinate emergency medical response and ambulance services, create the Senior Citizens Centre to institutionalise welfare, care and support programmes for older persons, amend the Hospitals Management Board Law to decentralise hospital administration through zonal management boards and establish district hospitals, and establish the Office of the Public Defender to expand access to legal assistance for indigent and vulnerable persons.

Healthcare institutions, emergency medical service providers, long-term care providers, and other health-sector stakeholders should begin reviewing their governance structures, operational frameworks and service delivery models to ensure alignment with the new legal requirements. Organisations should also seek legal advice to understand their compliance obligations under the law and the implications for institutional operations and service delivery.

4. NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ADVANCES NATIONAL E-HEALTH BILL

In July 2026, the Senate advanced the proposed National E-Health Bill to its second reading. The Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework for digital health across Nigeria. It aims to strengthen governance, ensure patient safety, and regulate emerging technologies like telemedicine, electronic medical records, and artificial intelligence (AI).

If enacted, the Bill is expected to transform healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities. It could also strengthen disease surveillance, enhance patient privacy protections, and support the growth of Nigeria's digital health ecosystem. Digital health companies, healthcare providers, hospitals, and health-tech innovators should monitor the Bill closely and begin assessing its potential implications for compliance, digital governance, data protection, and service delivery.

5. GENERAL TRANSITION GUIDELINES 2026

On 18 June 2026, the Federal Government, through the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, issued the General Transition Guidelines for the implementation of the 2025 Tax Reform Acts.

Further insights are provided in our featured publication, “Nigeria’s 2026 Tax Transition Guidelines: A Guide for Healthcare Businesses,” available on Mondaq. Read the full article: https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/sales-taxes-vat-gst/1818336/nigerias-2026-tax-transition-guidelines-a-guide-for-healthcare-businesses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.