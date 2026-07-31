Medical Law Digest Q2 2026

The second quarter of 2026 saw significant regulatory and legislative activity across Nigeria’s healthcare sector — from expanded consumer protection powers over healthcare providers to new frameworks for digital pharmacies, health financing, and public health institutions. This edition of the Medical Law Digest covers the key developments.

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Healthcare Accountability Expanded as Court Confirms FCCPC's Investigative Powers

In a landmark judgment delivered on 15th April 2026, the Federal High Court in Abuja affirmed the authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate patient complaints relating to healthcare services. The decision arose from a suit filed by Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd, which had challenged the Commission's jurisdiction to investigate allegations of medical negligence, arguing that such powers could not be exercised without a prior concurrent-jurisdiction arrangement with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Justice Emeka Nwite rejected the argument in its entirety, holding that a healthcare provider offering diagnostic services for reward qualifies as an "undertaking" under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018. The Court further held that complaints concerning consumer satisfaction and the quality of healthcare services may fall within the FCCPC's consumer protection mandate even where the sector is also professionally regulated. Importantly, the judgment drew a clear distinction between professional discipline of medical practitioners, which remains the responsibility of professional regulatory bodies, and consumer protection oversight relating to fairness, quality, standards and treatment received by patients, which falls within the FCCPC's statutory remit. The Court also held that the absence of a formal coordination agreement with another regu- lator does not suspend or extinguish powers expressly conferred on the FCCPC by statute.

The judgment significantly strengthens patient protection and accountability within the healthcare sector by recognising that healthcare providers may be subject to both professional regulation and consumer protection oversight. Healthcare institutions should strengthen complaint-resolution mechanisms, clinical governance and service-quality assurance systems, while regulators should develop coordinated enforcement frameworks that protect patient rights without creating unnecessary jurisdictional conflicts.

NAFDAC Proposes Mandatory Sodium Limits to Combat Diet-Related Diseases

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has proposed the Reduction of Sodium in Processed and Pre-Packaged Foods Regulations 2026, signalling a significant policy shift towards reducing the burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria. The proposed Regulations would introduce mandatory maximum sodium limits for specified categories of processed and pre-packaged foods, require manufacturers to progressively reformulate products through phased sodium reduction targets, and mandate clear sodium labelling to assist consumers in making healthier dietary choices. The proposal adopts a phased implementation strategy beginning with a 15 per cent reduction in sodium content and is aligned with the World Health Organization's target of achieving a 30 per cent reduction in population sodium intake by 2030.

Under the proposed framework, sodium benchmarks would apply to a broad range of commonly consumed products, including bread, instant noodles, processed meats, bouillon cubes, sauces, seasonings and snack foods. The Regulations would also empower NAFDAC to enforce compliance, requiring manufacturers and importers to ensure that regulated products satisfy the prescribed sodium thresholds before entering the Nigerian market. Public health and nutrition experts have welcomed the proposal, noting that reducing sodium levels in processed foods is one of the most effective population-based interventions for lowering the incidence of hypertension, stroke and cardiovascular disease.

If adopted, the proposed Regulations would represent a significant advancement in preventive public health regulation by addressing dietary risk factors through enforceable food standards. Their success would depend on robust stakeholder engagement, effective enforcement, regular monitoring of compliance and sustained public education to encourage healthier dietary habits. Periodic review of the sodium benchmarks in light of evolving scientific evidence would also be necessary to ensure that the regulatory framework remains responsive to Nigeria's public health needs.

Breaking the Cost Barrier: Renewed Calls for Public Funding of Sickle Cell Treatment

The Oladipupo Foundation for Sickle Cell has urged the Federal Government to subsidise stem cell transplantation for people living with sickle cell disorder, arguing that the procedure remains financially unattainable for most Nigerian families despite its curative potential.

The Foundation maintained that stem cell transplantation represents a significant scientific advancement capable of improving both survival and quality of life for sickle cell patients. However, the prohibitive cost of treatment continues to limit access, prompting calls for government intervention through subsidies and partner- ships with donor organisations. Beyond treatment financing, the Foundation advocated equal employment opportunities for persons living with sickle cell disorder and greater societal support to combat stigma and improve social inclusion. The advocacy also reinforced the message that sickle cell disorder is a manageable medical condition rather than a death sentence.

The campaign highlights the growing intersection between healthcare financing and the constitutional objective of ensuring access to healthcare. While Nigeria has made progress in establishing local bone for marrow transplant services, affordability remains a major obstacle. The federal and state governments should prioritise statutory funding mechanisms high-cost, life-saving treatments, expand health insurance coverage for eligible transplant procedures, and strengthen anti-discrimination protections for persons living with genetic disorders. Such reforms would promote equitable access to advanced care while advancing the rights and dignity of patients with sickle cell disorder.

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