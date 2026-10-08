Beyond The Operating Table: Managing Legal Risks And Regulatory Obligations In Nigeria’s Cosmetic Surgery Industry

INTRODUCTION

The modern quest for public validation of physical appearance has reached unprecedented heights, fueling a massive global grooming and cosmetic market. Born from an innate human desire for beauty and youthfulness, this trend has integrated deeply into medicine, giving rise to cosmetic surgery, an elective practice distinct from reconstructive surgery, which targets structural defects caused by trauma, disease, or congenital conditions. Despite a predominantly conservative culture, cosmetic procedures such as tribal mark removal, aesthetic enhancements, and even more invasive cosmetic surgeries, once relatively uncommon are rapidly gaining traction in Nigeria.

This relentless pursuit of physical perfection transcends traditional boundaries, increasingly capturing high-profile figures within the entertainment industry, and even private citizens who now embrace it as the latest trend.

This article examines the legal and regulatory landscape governing this booming industry, addressing two key stakeholders with a shared stake in the issue: medical practitioners navigating professional exposure, and patients seeking personal safety and legal protection. Ultimately, it highlights how current regulatory frameworks leave individuals seeking cosmetic surgery more vulnerable than comparable jurisdictions would allow.

LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR PRACTICE OF COSMETIC SURGERY IN NIGERIA

The National Health Act, 2014

The National Health Act, 2014 (the “Act”) established a national health system and provides a framework for standards and regulations for health services, including the rights and obligations of health care providers, health care workers, health establishments and healthcare users, protecting and promoting the rights of Nigerians to have access to health care services.1 The Act also defines the rights of health workers and stipulates guidelines for the formulation of a national health policy. The Act allows users to hold the government to account, for their rights to health including equitable access to care.

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Act CAP M8 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (MDPA)2 is the principal legislation that regulates the medical profession in Nigeria. The MDPA established the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), which provides for the registration of medical and dental practitioners. The MDCN in furtherance of its statutory function as provided by the MDPA codified the rules of professional conduct for medical and dental practitioners in its Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008. This code lays down the standard of acceptable medical and dental practice in Nigeria. The MDPA also established the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigating Panel.3

Under the MDPA, registration is a mandatory prerequisite for practice and is categorised into three types: provisional (for fresh graduates gaining supervised experience), full (for those who have obtained a certificate of experience), and temporary (for foreign-trained doctors on specific assignments). Ultimately, the MDPA ensures that only individuals who have satisfied the MDCN’s rigorous training and assessment requirements are legally permitted to hold medical appointments or provide healthcare services within the federation.

A critical, and perhaps controversial, corollary of this framework is that a registered practitioner is legally entitled to practice all aspects of medicine without the statutory requirement for additional specialist qualifications. Consequently, the current legal landscape imposes no minimum educational or technical standards specifically for cosmetic surgery; any doctor registered with the MDCN may legally perform major invasive aesthetic operations, as the MDPA penalises the absence of registration rather than a lack of specialised expertise.

NATURE OF MEDICAL LIABILITY IN COSMETIC SURGERY

Unless a cosmetic surgeon admits medical negligence, it is only a medical practitioner that can establish that the treatment given by his colleague fell below the set standard. This poses a herculean task for the cosmetic surgery claimant in prosecuting his medical malpractice claim because healthcare providers are usually reluctant to provide evidence against their colleagues in court.4

If a cosmetic surgeon, or indeed any of his support healthcare workers, administer medical treatment to a cosmetic surgery patient in a negligent manner and causes him harm, damage or loss, the patient can bring an action for negligence against the cosmetic surgeon or hospital claiming damages for the harm, damage or loss suffered as a result. The Black’s Law Dictionary5 explains medical malpractice as a practitioner’s failure to provide the level of skill and care expected of a specialist in the same field under similar conditions. Consequently, a cosmetic surgeon’s liability is determined by comparing their performance against the established professional standards of their peers, though they can be further held to any specific warranties or guarantees explicitly promised to a patient.

In the case of La Fleur v. Cornelius6 the court held that a cosmetic surgeon was bound to an express contractual warranty that he made to the patient, and this warranty arose when he was unwise enough to say: “there will be no problem. You will be very happy”.7

Closer to home, and far more recently, Nigeria’s own cosmetic surgery industry was confronted with the death of Lagos-based social media personality Elena Jessica Nkwopara (“Elena”), who died in March 2026 after reportedly developing severe pain, infection and other complications following a second Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure carried out to correct an earlier BBL. Elena’s family alleged that she was inadequately managed post-operatively before being transferred between several hospitals, while the clinic principally linked to her care, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, denied liability, maintaining that it had referred her to a tertiary facility for further multidisciplinary care.8

The Lagos State Government, through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), opened an investigation into the circumstances of Elena’s death, but as at the time of writing no disciplinary or criminal liability has been established against any party. The case is, in that sense, a useful illustration of the very difficulty described above as months after a high-profile cosmetic-surgery death, the ordinary mechanisms of medical malpractice litigation in Nigeria, dependent as they are on an unwilling expert witness and a protracted civil process, have yet to produce any finding of fault, whether against the individual practitioner or the clinic.

It is important to note that a cosmetic surgeon may also be criminally liable for negligence. Civil and criminal liability may occur or arise not only from the doing of an act, for example making the wrong incision, but also from an omission to do an act. In any case, a cosmetic surgeon is not criminally responsible for a patient’s death unless his negligence or incompetence went beyond a mere matter of compensation between subjects and showed such disregard for life and safety of others as to amount to a crime against the state, thus amounting to gross negligence.9

CAPACITY AND CONSENT TO COSMETIC SURGERY

Because cosmetic surgery is elective rather than clinically necessary, the question of who may lawfully consent to it, and at what age, carries a weight that ordinary therapeutic treatment does not. The comparative position across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States illustrates just how differently legal systems have chosen to answer that question.

Nigeria

As a general rule, only a person of 18 years or over, or a parent or guardian acting for a minor, may validly consent to medical treatment in Nigeria, including cosmetic surgery, a position reinforced by section 23 of the National Health Act 2014, the Code of Medical Ethics10, and the Child’s Rights Act’s best-interests standard.11

Nigerian law draws no distinction between consent to cosmetic and therapeutic treatments, and no Nigerian court has yet tested whether a sufficiently mature minor may consent on their own behalf, leaving practitioners in materially more uncertainty than their counterparts discussed below.12

The United Kingdom

The UK layers a consent-specific rule onto its general regulatory framework: a minor of 16 or over may consent to treatment as if an adult13, and a younger child may do so if “Gillick competent”.14 Notwithstanding this generally permissive test, the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021 outrightly bars administering fillers or botulinum toxin to anyone under 18, regardless of maturity or parental consent.1]

Canada

Consent in Canada follows a similarly permissive pattern: the Supreme Court’s “mature minor” doctrine in A.C. v Manitoba (Director of Child and Family Services) governs consent to cosmetic procedures just as it does any other treatment, and several provinces set no statutory minimum age at all.16 Canada, unlike the UK, has not carved cosmetic procedures out for stricter treatment, leaving the question of a minor’s capacity to consent to a case-by-case, fact-specific assessment of maturity rather than a fixed statutory age or procedure-specific bar.

The United States

Consent, by contrast, defaults to parental authorisation for anyone under 18, with no general mature-minor exception for cosmetic procedures, and the FDA further restricts silicone breast implants to patients aged 22 or older.17 The result is the strictest of the three comparator regimes, combining a blanket parental-consent requirement with a device-specific age floor that operates independently of, and above, the general age of majority.

Taken together, these four positions show a clear gradient. Nigeria applies a single, undifferentiated age-of-majority rule to all medical treatment, cosmetic or otherwise, and has never had that rule tested by a court in the cosmetic surgery context. The UK and the United States have each gone further, carving out procedure- or device-specific age floors, whether for fillers and botulinum toxin or for silicone implants, that apply regardless of a minor’s individual maturity. Canada alone has left the question to a flexible, judicially developed maturity test. Nigeria, in other words, is the only one of the four jurisdictions with neither a tested maturity doctrine nor a procedure-specific statutory floor.

COMPARATIVE PERSPECTIVES: LESSONS FROM OTHER JURISDICTIONS

In each country, meaningful regulation was not the product of proactive legislative foresight, but a reactive response to preventable tragedies involving practitioners who, though duly licensed to practise medicine generally, lacked specialised training in the procedures they undertook. Nigeria has already had its own such tragedy, in the recent death of Elena Jessica discussed above, yet, unlike these jurisdictions, such tragedy has not translated into a corresponding legislative or regulatory response.

The United Kingdom

The turning point for UK regulation was the 2010 revelation that Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP), a French manufacturer, had for years supplied breast implants filled with unauthorised, industrial-grade silicone to an estimated 47,000 women in the UK. The scandal prompted the Department of Health to commission Sir Bruce Keogh, the NHS Medical Director, to review the regulation of the wider cosmetic interventions sector.18

The Keogh Review, published in 2013, found that non-surgical procedures such as dermal fillers were almost entirely unregulated, and recommended that surgeons be formally certified as competent before undertaking cosmetic procedures. This recommendation led the Royal College of Surgeons to establish the Intercollegiate Cosmetic Surgery Certification Scheme in January 2017, a dedicated certification layer that a doctor must obtain, in addition to basic registration with the General Medical Council, before being recognised as competent to perform cosmetic surgery.19

Surgical cosmetic procedures are, in addition, subject to inspection and ratings by the Care Quality Commission, and only doctors registered with the General Medical Council may perform them at all.20 More recently, Parliament enacted section 180 of the Health and Care Act 2022, empowering the Government to introduce a mandatory licensing scheme for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, under which both practitioners and premises will require a licence, procedures will be classified by risk, and indemnity insurance and adverse-event reporting will become compulsory.21

Canada

In September 2007, Krista Stryland, a 32-year-old Toronto woman, died of cardiac arrest hours after undergoing liposuction at a clinic operated by Dr. Behnaz Yazdanfar, a family physician who had switched to cosmetic practice without any formal surgical residency training. A subsequent disciplinary hearing before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) found that far more fat had been removed than professional guidelines permitted, and that the clinic had delayed calling emergency services once Stryland’s condition deteriorated.22

In direct response, the Ontario government in 2010 granted the CPSO authority to establish the Out-of-Hospital Premises Inspection Program, under which any premises where cosmetic procedures are performed under sedation or anesthesia must be inspected and accredited, with inspection outcomes made public since 2013. The CPSO further requires physicians to notify it before expanding their practice into cosmetic procedures, so that their competence to do so can be assessed.23

Some provinces have gone further still; In British Columbia, a physician may not hold themselves out as a “cosmetic surgeon” unless they are a certified surgeon.24

The United States

The United States has no single federal statute governing cosmetic surgery; regulation is left largely to the individual states, which license physicians generally but do not, as a rule, impose a separate licensing tier for cosmetic procedures specifically. Reform, where it has occurred, has again tended to follow tragedy. Donda West, the mother of the musician Kanye West, died in November 2007 of complications following liposuction and breast surgery, without having first received a documented medical clearance for the procedures.25

The resulting public pressure led the California legislature to enact Assembly Bill 1116, popularly known as the Donda West Law, which prohibits a physician from performing elective cosmetic surgery unless the patient has, within the preceding 30 days, undergone a physical examination and obtained written medical clearance for the procedure.26

While board certification by bodies such as the American Board of Plastic Surgery is not, in most states, a strict legal precondition to practising cosmetic surgery, it has become a de facto market standard, heavily relied upon by hospitals granting operating privileges, by malpractice insurers in setting premiums, and by patients themselves in vetting practitioners.

Consumer Protection: The FCCPC and Med Contour

Nigeria is not standing idle on this issue. The Nigerian regulatory landscape has already undergone a real shift, with the entry of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) into the medical arena, a move solidified by the prosecution in Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Anuoluwapo Oluwafunmilayo Adepoju and Med Contour Services Ltd.27 This case definitively categorised medical services as “trade and commerce” under the FCCPA28, effectively stripping healthcare providers of their traditional immunity from consumer protection oversight.

The gravity of this new reality was demonstrated when the FCCPC sealed Med Contour’s facilities following allegations of unsafe consumer services and deceptive marketing practices, which reportedly resulted in a patient’s death. The subsequent five-count charge against the defendants, predicated on violations of the Act,29 highlights a critical litigation risk – the Commission’s power to prosecute not just for clinical failures, but for the obstruction of investigations and the failure to comply with statutory summons.

A dissatisfied patient no longer needs to rely solely on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for disciplinary action. They can now trigger an FCCPC investigation into misleading advertisements or unconscionable service delivery. For a clinic, a single “botched” procedure can lead to a dual-front war: defending a negligence suit in the High Court while simultaneously responding to an FCCPC administrative inquiry that carries the risk of heavy fines or total closure.

The Med Contour prosecution is, in this sense, encouraging evidence that Nigerian regulators are prepared to act. It is, however, a consumer-protection response arriving after a death had already occurred, rather than a licensing or inspection regime designed to prevent one. A comparative look at the UK, Canada and the US points to three further lessons Nigeria can draw on to close the gap that the FCCPC’s efforts, welcome as they are, do not on their own close.

Lessons for Nigeria

Three points emerge from this comparative survey. First, Nigeria is not without the infrastructure to build an equivalent standard: the West African College of Surgeons and the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria already run specialist fellowship training in plastic surgery, comparable in substance to the specialist certifications that the UK, Canada and the US now rely upon.

What Nigeria lacks is not the training pathway itself, but the legal mandatory requirement that a practitioner complete it, or obtain an equivalent recognised qualification, before performing cosmetic procedures. MDPA penalises the absence of basic registration, not the absence of specialised competence, a gap each of the three jurisdictions above has closed in its own way, whether through certification schemes, premises licensing or title protection.

Second, premises-level oversight, as distinct from oversight of the individual practitioner, has proved decisive in both Canada and the UK. The FCCPC’s closure of Med Contour’s facilities, discussed above, suggests that Nigeria’s own experience of unsafe clinical premises is not merely theoretical, and that a dedicated inspection and accreditation regime for premises offering invasive cosmetic procedures, akin to Ontario’s Out-of-Hospital Premises Inspection Program, would address a risk that neither the MDPA nor the FCCPA is presently designed to catch.

Finally, the experience of other jurisdictions demonstrates a recurring pattern: meaningful regulatory reform has often followed serious harm or preventable deaths that exposed existing gaps in the law. Nigeria should not wait for a similar catalyst before taking action. As earlier discussed in this article, the reported death of Lagos socialite Elena Jessica following complications associated with a BBL procedure has already drawn regulatory attention and underscores the need for a more effective framework governing cosmetic procedures in Nigeria30. The incident should therefore serve not merely as another cautionary example, but as a timely impetus for comprehensive regulatory reform. Nigeria does not require another tragedy before strengthening its legal and regulatory safeguards.

CONCLUSION

Managing legal risk in Nigeria’s cosmetic surgery industry requires a proactive approach to regulatory obligations. As the industry matures, the courts will likely move away from the traditional “doctor-knows-best” attitude toward a more consumer-centric model. For the practitioner, clinical proficiency is only half the battle; the other half is fought and won through meticulous record-keeping, transparent communication, and an unwavering adherence to the evolving standards of both the MDCN and the FCCPC.

The need to set a minimum standard of skill and expertise for cosmetic surgeons in Nigeria is further highlighted by peculiar socioeconomic factors that hinder victims of unskilled cosmetic surgeries from recovering damages under the tort of negligence. As the comparative survey above demonstrates, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States have each, in their own way, introduced a second, additional layer of qualification, whether by way of formal certification, premises licensing, or title protection, that sits above and beyond basic medical registration before a practitioner may lawfully perform cosmetic procedures. Nigeria should follow suit.

It therefore follows that there is a need to ensure that only medical practitioners who have obtained a recognised specialist qualification in cosmetic or plastic surgery, over and above their basic MDCN registration, are permitted to legally practise as cosmetic surgeons in Nigeria.

Footnotes

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