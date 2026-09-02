Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In National Agency For Food And Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC)

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- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning over a suspected counterfeit version of the asthma medication Pulmicort® (Budesonide), detected in the Nigerian market and marketed under the name “Ulmicort 0.5mg/ml Inhalation Suspension”. In Public Alert No. 037/2026, the Agency cautioned that the suspected fake medicine may lack the correct ingredient or contain harmful substances and urged healthcare professionals and the public to report any suspected counterfeit medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office. See the link to the update: https://nafdac.gov.ng/public-alert-no-037-2026-alert-on-suspected-counterfeit-pulmicort-budesonide-inhalation-suspension
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) initially ordered the recall and nationwide quarantine of locally manufactured Deleject Disposable Needles, Batch No. 240605, following a consumer complaint concerning the presence of white particles inside the products. The Agency subsequently retracted the alert after investigations had found no evidence of any manufacturing defect or safety risk associated with the products, confirming that the needles currently in circulation are safe for use. See the link to the update: https://nafdac.gov.ng/regulatory-clarification-on-deleject-disposable-needle-public-alert-no-042-2026
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has placed products marketed by Mofus Nigeria Ltd, Ayrtons Saunders Ltd (UK), and Pharmaserve (North West) Ltd., on its Watchlist pending regulatory investigation. The action followed findings of significant regulatory non-compliance and potential misrepresentation associated with the affected products. NAFDAC stated that it had commenced a formal investigation, activated continuous surveillance activities, and notified relevant stakeholders. The Agency also encouraged the reporting of any quality concerns or irregularities associated with the affected product. See the link to the update: https://nafdac.gov.ng/public-alert-no-043-2026-nafdac-places-products-marketed-by mofus-nigeria-ltd-on-watchlist-pending-regulatory-investigation
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command, has intensified enforcement of the 1 of 2 ban on alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and PET bottles below 200ml (20cl). The enforcement exercise, which commenced in Abeokuta, is being extended to other parts of Ogun State and will continue until full compliance is achieved. As part of the exercise, NAFDAC personnel are conducting checks at markets, motor parks, retail outlets, bars, warehouses, factories and other locations where regulated products are manufactured, stored or sold. The Agency is also authorised to take enforcement action against counterfeit, unregistered, adulterated, substandard, expired or improperly labelled products, as well as facilities operating without the required regulatory approvals. See the link to the update: https://punchng.com/2215198-2
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