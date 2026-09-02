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Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In National Agency For Food And Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC)

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning over a suspected counterfeit version of the asthma medication Pulmicort® (Budesonide), detected in the Nigerian market and marketed under the name “Ulmicort 0.5mg/ml Inhalation Suspension”. In Public Alert No. 037/2026, the Agency cautioned that the suspected fake medicine may lack the correct ingredient or contain harmful substances and urged healthcare professionals and the public to report any suspected counterfeit medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.