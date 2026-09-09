Regulatory Pulse - August 2026

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the proposed amendment to the National Mental Health Act to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria. The amendment will be transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration as legislation.

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1. FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (FEC) APPROVES DECRIMINALISATION OF ATTEMPTED SUICIDE

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the proposed amendment to the National Mental Health Act to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria. The amendment will be transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration as legislation. Mental health service providers, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and legal practitioners should monitor the legislative process closely.

If enacted, the amendment will reshape how survivors of suicide attempts are engaged by law enforcement and health institutions. Healthcare institutions may need to review their protocols for responding to patients following suicide attempts to ensure that clinical care, safeguarding, and referral practices align with the amendment to the National Mental Health Act, if enacted.

2. NIGERIA ALCOHOL POLICY AND MULTI-SECTORAL IMPLEMENTATION PLAN 2026-2030

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare launched the Nigeria Alcohol Policy and Multisectoral Implementation Plan 2026-2030 to encourage joint efforts across government authorities and industry stakeholders in the regulation of the production, distribution and consumption of alcohol. The policy emphasises addressing illicit markets, curbing underage access and strengthening responsible industry practices.

Businesses involved in the manufacture, importation, or distribution of alcoholic beverages should monitor the implementation of the Policy and any subsequent regulations issued by relevant authorities. Organisations operating across the alcohol value chain should review their existing product safety, labelling, marketing and distribution, particularly in relation to underage access, responsible marketing and the sale of illicit or unrecorded alcohol. Stakeholders are encouraged to seek legal and regulatory advice to ensure compliance.

3. NATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY POLICY 2026

The Federal Executive Council has approved the adoption and implementation of the National Biotechnology Policy 2026 as the national framework for the development, application, regulation and commercialisation of biotechnology in Nigeria. The policy is designed to position Nigeria to harness opportunities presented by the global bio-economy, enhance national competitiveness, attract investment, strengthen food and nutrition security, and accelerate sustainable economic growth.

The Policy is particularly relevant to organisations involved in biotechnology research, pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation, and the production and distribution of biotechnology products. Stakeholders operating in this space are encouraged to engage to seek legal and regulatory advice to ensure institutional compliance with the new policy.

4. NITDA UNVEILS CLOUD COMPUTING REGULATORY INSTRUMENTS

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed and unveiled 3 regulatory instruments: the National Cloud Computing Guidelines, the National Cloud Technical Guidelines, and the National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework. The instruments establish a structured framework for cloud adoption and set technical requirements for cloud and digital infrastructure.

These instruments are particularly relevant to organisations that provide cloud computing services and digital infrastructure. For healthcare businesses, the development is relevant to electronic health records, telehealth platforms, health information systems, and services involving the storage and processing of health data using cloud infrastructure. Stakeholders operating in this space are therefore encouraged to seek legal and regulatory advice to ensure compliance with the instruments.

5. KADUNA STATE TRADITIONAL BIRTH ATTENDANT POLICY AND GUIDELINES

The Kaduna State Government has launched the Kaduna State Traditional Birth Attendant (TBA) Policy and Guidelines to provide a structured framework for the engagement and regulation of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) across the state. The framework defines the role of TBAs, strengthens linkages between TBAs and formal healthcare facilities, promotes early identification of pregnancy and childbirth complications, and emphasises timely referral to skilled healthcare providers.

Hospitals, maternity facilities and other healthcare providers in Kaduna State that engage with TBAs should review their referral and collaboration arrangements to ensure compliance under the new framework.

5. NHIA REVIEWS RADIOTHERAPY COVERAGE AND TARIFF

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has reviewed its radiotherapy coverage and tariff structure to improve access to continuous, quality care for enrollees living with cancer. The revised policy has made certain changes to cost-sharing arrangements and site-specific pricing for radiotherapy treatment of certain cancers.

The revised tariff takes immediate effect and has direct compliance implications for HMOs, NHIA-accredited healthcare facilities, and radiotherapy centres. Providers should also ensure that patients are not subjected to cost-sharing arrangements that have been discontinued under the revised policy

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