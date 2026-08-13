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13 August 2026

Legislative Spotlight: NOSDRA (Establishment) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025

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Streamsowers & Kohn

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The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (Establishment) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 proposes significant changes to Nigeria's regulatory framework for oil spill management and environmental compliance. What new enforcement powers will NOSDRA gain, and how will financial and criminal consequences for non-compliance by operators and facility owners be strengthened?
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The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (Establishment) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 proposes significant changes to Nigeria’s regulatory framework for oil spill management and environmental compliance. The Bill seeks to strengthen NOSDRA’s enforcement powers while increasing the financial and criminal consequences of non-compliance by operators and facility owners.

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