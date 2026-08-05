Environmental Justice In Nigeria: Law, Accountability And Access To Justice

Across Nigeria, air pollution, contaminated water and degraded land affect public health, livelihoods and the economic stability of communities. These impacts raise important legal questions about regulatory responsibility, corporate accountability and the remedies available to people who suffer environmental harm. Environmental justice in Nigeria provides a framework for addressing those questions.

It calls for fair protection under environmental laws, meaningful participation in decisions that affect communities and effective access to remedies when environmental obligations are breached. It also examines how the costs and benefits of development are distributed, particularly where vulnerable communities bear environmental risks created by activities that benefit others.

As Nigeria expands its industrial, infrastructure and natural-resource sectors, environmental protection must remain part of the development process. The legal challenge is to support economic growth while enforcing environmental standards and safeguarding the interests of present and future generations.

What Does Environmental Justice Mean in Nigeria?

Environmental justice extends beyond pollution control or environmental regulation. It asks broader questions about governance and the rule of law:

Who bears the burden of environmental degradation?

Who benefits from activities that create environmental risks?

Can affected communities obtain timely and meaningful legal remedies?

Are businesses held accountable for their environmental obligations?

Do regulators have the capacity and independence to enforce environmental standards?

The answers determine whether environmental protection works in practice. Strict rules matter, but the quality of enforcement, public participation and access to courts matters just as much.

Nigeria’s Environmental Legal Framework

Nigeria has an extensive legal framework intended to protect the environment and promote sustainable development. Important sources of law include:

Nigeria is also party to international and regional environmental instruments that influence domestic environmental governance.

Together, these laws and regulations may require businesses, project developers and public authorities to minimise environmental harm, obtain approvals, conduct environmental impact assessments and meet applicable standards. However, legislation alone cannot deliver environmental justice in Nigeria. Consistent enforcement and effective judicial remedies are essential.

Why Enforcement and Access to Justice Matter

Environmental harm rarely ends when the original incident occurs. An oil spill may contaminate a river for years. Hazardous substances may remain in the soil long after industrial activity has stopped. Air pollution may continue to affect nearby communities even after regulators intervene.

Environmental justice therefore depends on both prevention and redress. Where an environmental obligation is breached, affected people need a realistic path to seek remediation, compensation or another appropriate remedy.

Procedural law can determine whether that path remains open. Questions about jurisdiction, limitation periods, standing and evidence may decide whether a court can consider the substance of an environmental claim.

When Environmental Damage Continues After the Original Event

One of the defining features of environmental degradation is that its effects often outlast the event that caused them. Rivers remain contaminated, ecosystems deteriorate, farmland loses productivity, and groundwater may stay polluted where remediation is delayed or inadequate.

This creates an important legal question: should a claim arise only on the date when pollution first occurred, or can continuing pollution, recurring contamination or a failure to remediate amount to an ongoing breach?

The answer affects communities and businesses differently. Affected communities need access to justice while environmental harm continues. Businesses need reasonable certainty about the duration and scope of potential liability. Balancing those interests remains a significant challenge in Nigerian environmental litigation.

The Dakolo Case and Limitation Periods

The Federal High Court considered this issue in HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo (suing for himself and on behalf of Ekpetiama Kingdom) v. Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd & Ors.

Although the case involved allegations of pollution arising from petroleum operations, the main issue before the Court was procedural: whether the action had been commenced within the applicable limitation period.

The Court held that the persistence of environmental degradation, without more, did not constitute a continuing legal injury that suspended the applicable limitation law. It distinguished a continuing wrongful act from the continuing consequences of a completed act. On that reasoning, lasting environmental damage could not by itself revive a statute-barred claim.

The decision illustrates how environmental justice can depend not only on proof of harm but also on compliance with procedural rules governing access to the courts.

It has also prompted debate because pollution does not always fit neatly within the framework of an ordinary civil dispute. If a pipeline continues to leak, a contaminated site remains unrestored or a legal duty to remediate remains unfulfilled, a court may have to decide whether the wrongful conduct has truly ended.

The Continuing Tort Debate in Nigerian Environmental Law

The Dakolo decision has renewed attention on the doctrine of continuing tort in Nigeria.

Nigerian appellate courts have recognised a distinction between an ongoing wrongful act or omission and the lasting consequences of an act that has already ended. That distinction is critical in environmental cases.

A leaking pipeline, a continuing discharge of pollutants or an ongoing failure to perform a remediation duty may involve more than the residual effects of historical pollution. Depending on the facts and applicable law, such conduct may be argued to constitute a continuing breach capable of giving rise to a fresh cause of action.

The debate also extends to the limitation regime applicable to petroleum-related claims. Several Court of Appeal decisions have applied State Limitation Laws where federal petroleum legislation is silent. By contrast, the Court of Appeal’s decision in Benson v. Mobil Producing Unlimited advanced a constitutional argument that petroleum falls within the Exclusive Legislative List and that limitation issues tied to compensation rights under the Oil Pipelines Act should therefore be governed by federal law.

The Federal High Court in Dakolo followed authorities applying State Limitation Laws. Until the Supreme Court provides definitive guidance, the applicable limitation regime and the scope of continuing tort are likely to remain important issues in Nigerian environmental litigation.

Environmental Justice as a Corporate Governance Issue

Environmental justice is not solely a concern for regulators, lawyers or affected communities. It is also a corporate governance and risk-management issue.

Investors increasingly examine environmental, social and governance performance before committing capital. Financial institutions may assess environmental exposure when providing finance. International supply chains often expect suppliers to meet recognised standards, while host communities increasingly demand transparency and accountability.

Businesses with proactive environmental controls are generally better placed to manage legal, financial, operational and reputational risk. A credible environmental governance programme may include:

regular environmental audits;

prompt investigation and remediation of pollution incidents;

accurate compliance records;

clear responsibility at board and management levels;

meaningful engagement with affected communities; and

ongoing assessment of environmental and climate-related risks.

Environmental compliance is therefore more than a way to avoid sanctions. It supports responsible business, investor confidence and long-term commercial sustainability.

What Nigeria Needs to Improve Environmental Justice

Nigeria’s environmental jurisprudence will continue to evolve as public awareness of environmental rights, climate change and corporate accountability grows. Progress will require coordinated action.

For businesses, environmental compliance should be a strategic governance priority rather than a regulatory afterthought. For regulators, effective oversight requires consistent enforcement, adequate institutional capacity and transparent decision-making. For courts, environmental disputes demand careful attention to the distinctive and sometimes long-lasting nature of environmental harm.

The legal framework must balance certainty with accountability. Businesses need clear and predictable regulatory expectations, while people affected by pollution need a meaningful opportunity to seek justice.

Ultimately, environmental justice in Nigeria is about more than protecting ecosystems. It is about ensuring that the law can protect people. Clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are essential to human dignity, public health, economic development and the rule of law.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is environmental justice in Nigeria?

Environmental justice in Nigeria is the principle that individuals and communities should receive fair protection from environmental harm, participate meaningfully in environmental decision-making and have access to effective legal remedies when violations occur.

2. What are the main environmental laws in Nigeria?

Important laws include the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended; the NESREA Act; the Environmental Impact Assessment Act; the Petroleum Industry Act 2021; and federal and state environmental regulations. The law that applies in a particular case depends on the activity, location and nature of the harm.

3. Can a community sue over continuing pollution?

A community may be able to bring a claim. Still, the outcome will depend on the facts, the legal duty involved, the applicable limitation law and whether the alleged wrong is ongoing or merely has continuing consequences. This distinction remains a contested area of Nigerian environmental law.

4. Why do limitation periods matter in environmental cases?

Limitation periods set deadlines for commencing legal claims. If a claim is filed outside the applicable period, a court may decline to consider its merits. Environmental cases are especially complex because damage can continue or emerge long after the original event.

5. How can Nigerian businesses reduce environmental legal risk?

Businesses can strengthen compliance through environmental audits, timely remediation, reliable record-keeping, regulatory approvals, board-level oversight and meaningful engagement with affected communities.