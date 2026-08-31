Oil Pollution And Human Rights: Where Nigerian Law Is Heading?

Nigeria’s oil-producing communities have endured environmental pollution for decades. Oil spills, gas flaring, contaminated waterways and damaged farmland are not merely environmental problems. They can affect health, livelihoods, food sources, water, housing and the general conditions in which people live. This reality drives a pivotal legal question: can oil pollution and severe environmental degradation violate fundamental human rights? Under Nigerian law, the answer is actively evolving.

The constitutional framework

The Nigerian Constitution does not expressly place a standalone, enforceable right to a clean and healthy environment among the fundamental rights in Chapter IV.

Section 20 (Chapter II) provides that the State shall protect and improve the environment and safeguard the water, air, land, forests, and wildlife of Nigeria. However, as a directive policy, it lacks direct enforcement mechanisms.

This creates an important distinction. Chapter IV rights, including the right to life under section 33 and the right to dignity under section 34, are directly enforceable through section 46. Section 20 does not enjoy the same constitutional enforcement mechanism.

Gbemre v Shell: Linking Environmental Harm to the Right to Life

In Gbemre v Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Ltd, Jonah Gbemre sued Shell on behalf of the Iwherekan community to stop continuous gas flaring.

The Federal High Court ruled that constitutional rights to life and dignity naturally include the right to a clean, poison-free environment. The court also held that failing to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directly violated those constitutional guarantees.

The Shift: Opara v Shell

The Court of Appeal narrowed this precedent in Opara v Shell. The appellate court ruled that claimants cannot automatically convert general environmental pollution into a fundamental rights claim under Sections 33 and 34.

Case Precedent Key Finding on Environmental Rights Gbemre v Shell Broadly interpreted Sections 33 & 34 to guarantee a pollution-free environment. Opara v Shell Narrowed the scope, ruling pollution does not automatically equal a Chapter IV breach. COPW v NNPC Expanded locus standi, allowing NGOs to sue for environmental damage.

Supreme Court Expansion: Centre for Oil Pollution Watch v NNPC

In Centre for Oil Pollution Watch (COPW) v NNPC, the Supreme Court expanded access to justice. The ruling granted environmental NGOs the legal standing (locus standi) to sue corporations for oil pollution, relying on Sections 20 and 33 and Article 24 of the African Charter.

Where is Nigerian law heading on Environmental Justice?

The direction of Nigerian environmental law appears to be toward greater recognition that environmental degradation cannot always be separated from human welfare.

But the legal route matters. A community affected by pollution may have claims under environmental legislation, the Oil Pipelines Act, tort law, constitutional provisions or the African Charter, depending on the facts and the cause of action.

The challenge for the courts is determining when environmental harm crosses the line from an ordinary environmental wrong into a violation of protected human interests.

The 2025 Alame & Others v Shell Plc judgment, applying Nigerian law in litigation before the English High Court, examined Gbemre, Opara and COPW and concluded that COPW had not definitively overturned Opara. At the same time, the judgment described COPW as an important indicator of the Supreme Court’s direction of travel on pollution, particularly regarding state responsibilities.

The debate is therefore far from over. For Nigeria’s oil-producing communities, the future question may not simply be whether the law recognises an abstract right to a clean environment. It may be whether Nigerian courts will increasingly recognise that serious environmental degradation can undermine the very rights that make human life meaningful.

This is the backdrop against which Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is pursuing oil pollution cases and significant engagements before the Supreme Court that could shape the future of Nigerian environmental jurisprudence, with decisions expected from 2027 onward potentially clarifying the relationship between oil pollution, environmental degradation and the rights protected under Chapter IV of the Constitution.