Environmental Justice In Nigeria: Can The Courts Protect Communities?

Environmental justice begins with a simple proposition: communities should not be left without an effective remedy when environmental harm destroys the conditions on which their lives depend. In Nigeria, this question is particularly important in the Niger Delta.

What does environmental justice mean?

Environmental justice is not simply about punishing polluters. It concerns access to justice, accountability, compensation, remediation and meaningful protection for affected communities.

The courts and oil pollution

Nigerian courts have historically entertained claims arising from oil pollution. In Shell Petroleum Development Company v Isaiah, the Supreme Court considered a dispute involving an oil spill that polluted farmland, streams and fishponds, with the claimants seeking compensation for the resulting damage.

Bodo and environmental damage

The Bodo litigation provides an important example of how extensive oil pollution can give rise to complex claims for compensation and remediation.

The litigation concerned two oil spills from the Bomu-Bonny Pipeline in 2008 and 2009. The affected Bodo community is a fishing and farming community in Rivers State. The claims concerned damage to land and waterways, as well as consequential losses.

Centre for Oil Pollution Watch and access to justice

Another major development came through Centre for Oil Pollution Watch v NNPC. The Supreme Court recognised the standing of an environmental NGO to sue over environmental pollution.

Human rights add another dimension

Environmental justice also intersects with human rights. Gbemre demonstrated how environmental harm can be argued on the basis of the rights to life and dignity.

What should courts be able to do?

A meaningful environmental justice framework should allow courts, where the law permits, to provide remedies appropriate to the harm.

These may include:

Compensation for proven losses.

Orders requiring remediation.

Injunctions restraining continuing pollution.

Orders enforcing statutory environmental obligations.

Appropriate declaratory relief.

Recognition of the interests of affected communities.

The challenge of delay

Environmental justice loses some of its effectiveness when proceedings take decades. Oil pollution is not necessarily static. A contaminated waterway may continue affecting people while litigation is ongoing.

Can Nigerian courts protect communities?

The answer is yes, but the effectiveness of that protection depends on the legal framework, evidence, access to justice, procedural rules and the remedies available in each case.

Environmental justice in Nigeria will ultimately require more than recognising that pollution is harmful. It requires a legal system capable of preventing environmental harm, holding responsible parties accountable and delivering meaningful remedies to communities when prevention fails.