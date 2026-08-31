ARTICLE
31 August 2026

Gbemre And The Future Of Environmental Rights In Nigeria

OA
Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL)

Contributor

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) logo
Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.
Explore Firm Details
More than two decades after the Federal High Court's landmark ruling, the Gbemre v Shell case continues to define environmental rights litigation in Nigeria. This analysis examines how the Iwherekan gas flaring dispute established judicial precedents for linking environmental protection to fundamental human rights, and explores whether future Supreme Court clarification will strengthen or restrict these constitutional protections for oil-producing communities.
Nigeria Environment
Samuel Sodunke
Samuel Sodunke’s articles from Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular:
  • within Environment topic(s)
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Antitrust/Competition Law and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

More than two decades after the Federal High Court delivered its ruling in Gbemre v Shell Petroleum Development Company, the case remains the cornerstone of Nigerian environmental rights jurisprudence. 

The Iwherekan Gas Flaring Dispute 

Jonah Gbemre sued Shell on behalf of the Iwherekan community in Delta State to halt continuous gas flaring. The community proved that toxic emissions damaged their health, crops, and air quality.

The court agreed, ordering Shell to stop gas flaring and instructing the Attorney-General to align national legislation with fundamental human rights standards.

Why Gbemre Remains Critical

  1. Expansive Judicial Method: It proved that judges can protect the environment by reading environmental safety into existing human rights.
  2. EIA Enforcement: It linked failure to perform Environmental Impact Assessments directly to rights violations.
  3. African Charter Integration: It incorporated regional treaties to strengthen environmental protection at the local level.

The Evolution from 2005 to Today 

Subsequent cases like Opara v Shell restricted Gbemre‘s scope, while COPW v NNPC reopened the door to public-interest litigation. The 2025 Alame v Shell judgment highlighted that Nigeria’s highest court is steadily moving toward greater state and corporate accountability. 

The future

The future of environmental rights litigation in Nigeria may ultimately depend on a clarification from the Supreme Court.

Such clarification could determine the relationship between section 20, Chapter IV rights, the African Charter and environmental pollution.

Until then, Gbemre remains more than an old environmental case. It represents a judicial attempt to answer a fundamental question: What does the right to life mean when the environment necessary for that life has been poisoned?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Samuel Sodunke
Samuel Sodunke
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More