Gbemre And The Future Of Environmental Rights In Nigeria

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More than two decades after the Federal High Court delivered its ruling in Gbemre v Shell Petroleum Development Company, the case remains the cornerstone of Nigerian environmental rights jurisprudence.

The Iwherekan Gas Flaring Dispute

Jonah Gbemre sued Shell on behalf of the Iwherekan community in Delta State to halt continuous gas flaring. The community proved that toxic emissions damaged their health, crops, and air quality.

The court agreed, ordering Shell to stop gas flaring and instructing the Attorney-General to align national legislation with fundamental human rights standards.

Why Gbemre Remains Critical

Expansive Judicial Method: It proved that judges can protect the environment by reading environmental safety into existing human rights. EIA Enforcement: It linked failure to perform Environmental Impact Assessments directly to rights violations. African Charter Integration: It incorporated regional treaties to strengthen environmental protection at the local level.

The Evolution from 2005 to Today

Subsequent cases like Opara v Shell restricted Gbemre‘s scope, while COPW v NNPC reopened the door to public-interest litigation. The 2025 Alame v Shell judgment highlighted that Nigeria’s highest court is steadily moving toward greater state and corporate accountability.

The future

The future of environmental rights litigation in Nigeria may ultimately depend on a clarification from the Supreme Court.

Such clarification could determine the relationship between section 20, Chapter IV rights, the African Charter and environmental pollution.

Until then, Gbemre remains more than an old environmental case. It represents a judicial attempt to answer a fundamental question: What does the right to life mean when the environment necessary for that life has been poisoned?