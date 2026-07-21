Beyond The Ton: Carbon Credits Are Not What You Think They Are

Carbon credits have evolved far beyond simple environmental offsets into commercially valuable intangible assets that influence billion-dollar transactions and raise critical questions around commercial law, private property, and taxation. This examination reveals why these instruments deserve attention not merely as environmental tools, but as assets with significant legal, commercial and tax implications in modern commerce.

WTS Blackwoodstone is an international business law firm that provides innovative business solutions for clients with diverse needs. The Firm’s core practice areas include Tax, Tax Advisory & Compliance, Corporate and Commercial law, and Transactional Services provided to resident and non-resident companies doing business in Nigeria. We currently have 2 offices in Lagos and Abuja and are strategically placed to offer hands on legal services to our clients in the major economic hubs of Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Article Insights

Kelechi Okparaocha’s articles from WTS Blackwoodstone are most popular: in Nigeria WTS Blackwoodstone are most popular: within Tax, Corporate/Commercial Law and Finance and Banking topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Business & Consumer Services industries

Introduction

Carbon credits have arguably become one of the most misunderstood assets in modern commerce, despite their growing economic significance. Originally conceived as an environmental policy tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, carbon credits have evolved into commercially valuable intangible assets that influence investment decisions, underpins multi-million-dollar transactions and increasingly raise important questions around commercial law, private property and taxation. To some, they are synonymous with tree-planting campaigns or a convenient means by which large corporations compensate for pollution. Others view them simply as another metric within Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting. However, both perceptions capture only a fraction of what carbon credits have become. This article therefore examines what a carbon credit really is, their regulatory landscape especially in Nigeria, why companies are willing to spend billions acquiring them and why these instruments increasingly deserve attention not merely as environmental tools, but as assets with significant legal, commercial and tax implications.

You may read the entire document here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.