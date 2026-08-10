Environmental Justice In Nigeria: Seven Common Myths Every Business And Community Should Know

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Environmental justice in Nigeria has become central to conversations around sustainability, ESG, corporate governance, climate change and human rights. However, despite its growing importance, it remains one of the most misunderstood areas of environmental law in Nigeria.

Most people associate environmental justice exclusively with oil spills in the Niger Delta or assume it is simply another term for environmental conservation. Others see it as an obstacle to economic development or a concern only for governments and environmental activists.

These misconceptions do more than create confusion. They influence how businesses manage environmental risks, how regulators approach enforcement and how communities understand their legal rights.

Understanding the realities of environmental justice is essential for businesses, investors, policymakers and communities alike. These are seven common myths about environmental justice in Nigeria and the legal realities behind them.

Myth 1: Environmental Justice Is Only About Protecting the Environment

One of the most common misconceptions is that environmental justice is solely about preserving forests, protecting wildlife or reducing pollution.

The reality is far broader.

Environmental justice is fundamentally about protecting people. It seeks to ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live or their economic circumstances, enjoys equal protection from environmental harm and equal access to justice when environmental rights are violated.

Environmental degradation is rarely just an environmental issue. Polluted rivers affect fishing communities. Contaminated farmland threatens food security and livelihoods. Poor air quality increases health risks. Unsafe waste disposal exposes entire communities to preventable diseases.

In other words, environmental justice in Nigeria connects environmental protection with public health, human rights, social equity and sustainable development.

Myth 2: Environmental Justice Only Concerns Oil-Producing Communities

Oil pollution has understandably shaped much of Nigeria’s environmental discourse. However, environmental justice extends far beyond petroleum-producing regions.

Communities across Nigeria experience environmental challenges arising from industrial emissions, illegal mining, poor waste management, flooding, coastal erosion, deforestation, desertification and water contamination.

Whether the issue involves indiscriminate waste disposal in urban centres, air pollution from industrial facilities or environmental degradation caused by mining activities, the legal question remains the same:

Are people adequately protected from environmental harm, and can they obtain effective legal remedies when that protection fails?

Environmental justice is therefore a national concern rather than a regional one.

Myth 3: If Environmental Harm Happened Years Ago, Nothing Can Be Done Legally

This assumption oversimplifies one of the most significant debates in Nigerian environmental litigation.

Environmental harm often continues long after the event that caused it. Rivers remain polluted, contaminated land may remain unusable for years, and communities may continue to suffer economic and health consequences where remediation is delayed or inadequate.

Whether legal claims can still be pursued depends on the facts of each case and the applicable legal framework.

Recent environmental litigation has renewed discussion about the doctrine of continuing tort and whether ongoing environmental harm or continuing failures to remediate may amount to continuing breaches of legal obligations. As Nigerian courts continue to consider these issues, the relationship between limitation periods and continuing environmental harm remains an evolving area of law.

The important point is that environmental disputes are rarely as straightforward as they first appear.

Myth 4: Environmental Justice Is Only the Government’s Responsibility

Governments play an important role in regulating environmental activities, developing policy and enforcing environmental laws. However, environmental justice cannot be achieved by regulators alone.

Businesses have legal obligations to operate responsibly, comply with environmental standards and manage environmental risks effectively.

Communities have the right to participate in environmental decision-making and to seek legal remedies where environmental harm occurs.

Courts interpret and enforce environmental laws while ensuring accountability.

Environmental justice therefore depends upon shared responsibility among governments, regulators, businesses, communities and the judiciary.

Myth 5: Environmental Compliance Is Only About Avoiding Regulatory Penalties

Environmental compliance has become much more than a regulatory obligation.

Today, investors increasingly evaluate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance before committing capital. Financial institutions assess environmental risks when making lending decisions. International business partners expect suppliers to demonstrate responsible environmental practices.

Strong environmental governance helps organisations reduce litigation risks, strengthen investor confidence, protect corporate reputation and improve long-term business resilience.

For many businesses, environmental compliance has become a strategic advantage rather than simply a legal obligation.

Myth 6: Environmental Justice Has Nothing to Do with Human Rights

Environmental rights and human rights are increasingly interconnected. Access to clean water, clean air and a healthy environment directly affects the enjoyment of fundamental rights, including the rights to life, health, dignity and livelihood.

Environmental degradation often has its greatest impact on vulnerable communities that depend directly on natural resources for survival.

As a result, environmental justice in Nigeria increasingly sits at the intersection of environmental law, constitutional law, human rights and sustainable development.

Myth 7: Environmental Justice Is Anti-Business

Some assume that stronger environmental protections discourage investment and economic development.

The opposite is increasingly true. Businesses that invest in environmental compliance, engage constructively with host communities and adopt sustainable business practices are generally better positioned to attract investment, manage operational risks and build long-term stakeholder trust. Environmental justice does not oppose development.

It promotes development that is responsible, lawful and sustainable by ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of public health, environmental sustainability or the rights of affected communities. Responsible environmental governance benefits businesses, regulators, investors and society alike.

Why Environmental Justice Matters for Businesses

Environmental justice is no longer simply an environmental issue.

For businesses, it affects regulatory compliance, ESG reporting, financing, reputation, stakeholder engagement and litigation risk. For investors, it increasingly influences investment decisions and corporate due diligence. For governments and regulators, it strengthens environmental accountability and public confidence. For communities, it provides a framework for protecting health, livelihoods and environmental rights.

Understanding environmental justice therefore helps organisations manage legal risks while supporting sustainable economic development.

Conclusion

Environmental justice is no longer a niche area of legal practice. It has become a central consideration for governments, regulators, businesses, investors and communities alike.

As Nigeria continues to pursue economic growth, environmental law must continue to evolve in ways that encourage responsible investment while ensuring that those affected by environmental harm have meaningful opportunities to protect their rights.

Businesses should view environmental compliance not merely as a regulatory requirement but as an essential component of sound corporate governance and long-term sustainability. Likewise, regulators and policymakers must continue to strengthen enforcement mechanisms that promote accountability and responsible development.

Ultimately, environmental justice begins by moving beyond common misconceptions. Clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are not merely environmental aspirations. They are legal, economic and social foundations upon which sustainable communities and responsible businesses are built.

Frequently Asked Questions About Environmental Justice in Nigeria

1. What is environmental justice?

Environmental justice is the principle that every individual and community should enjoy equal protection from environmental harm and equal access to legal remedies when environmental rights are violated.

2. Why is environmental justice important in Nigeria?

Environmental justice is important because it promotes accountability, protects public health, strengthens environmental governance and ensures that economic development does not disproportionately harm vulnerable communities.

3. Does environmental justice only apply to oil pollution?

No, environmental justice also applies to industrial pollution, mining, waste management, flooding, deforestation, water contamination, air pollution and other forms of environmental degradation.

4. Why should businesses care about environmental justice?

Businesses that prioritise environmental compliance and responsible governance are generally better positioned to reduce legal risks, strengthen ESG performance, attract investment and maintain stakeholder trust.