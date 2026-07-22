AfCFTA And Climate Action: How Africa Can Achieve Industrial Growth Without Sacrificing Net Zero

This piece is angled from the position that platforms for cooperation & collaboration already exist for resilience sustainability in facing climate challenges for Africa. The mission is therefore to highlight some hidden pillars that need three “As”- Activation, Advocacy and Action.

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Introduction

This piece is angled from the position that platforms for cooperation & collaboration already exist for resilience sustainability in facing climate challenges for Africa. The mission is therefore to highlight some hidden pillars that need three “As”- Activation, Advocacy and Action.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) promises are real; with a projection of significant economic growth being the world’s largest free trade area by number of participating countries, connecting 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion with major industrialisation through regional continental integration larger scale mergers and increased addressable markets.2

It is not difficult to see the possible increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and environmental degradation that comes with the anticipated growth that heavy industry brings – the most desirable outcomes of growth in Africa could be a threat to sustainability. Almost ‘Growth versus Climate.’

No doubt heavy industry and trade expansion will involve increased supply chain demands that will in turn lead to logistical demands, in rail, aviation roads and the entire transportation sector3. Industrial activity is the second-largest global source of energy sector CO2 emissions, accounting for around 9 Gt (gigatonnes) of CO2 in direct emissions today, or around onequarter of total energy system emissions – including both energy-related and industrial process emissions. When indirect emissions from electricity and imported heat generation are included, this increases to around 16 Gt of CO2 or about 45% of total energy system emissions. Thus, the industrial sector has a vital contribution to make in achieving a net zero aspiration. Three key industries account for 70% of those emissions: steel, cement and chemicals production, all of which we can collectively refer to as heavy industries4.

The materials produced by these industries form some of the fundamental inputs to buildings, infrastructure, vehicles, consumer goods, food production and many other uses that are integral to thriving economies and our daily lives. This includes meeting demand for materials required by the technologies and infrastructures crucial to delivering a net zero emission energy system, such as rail infrastructure and renewable electricity generation technologies. Society will still need these materials far into the future – even if the most ambitious efforts to pursue material efficiency, behavioural change and a circular economy are implemented. Drastically reducing emissions from real and potential heavy industries is therefore an important response to the climate challenge.

As of early 2026, the global effort to reduce emissions from heavy industry (steel, cement, chemicals) is transitioning from voluntary pledges to “proof-of impact” implementation, characterized by accelerated, though uneven, adoption of green technologies and a surge in public private partnerships. While emission intensity has begun to decline with a 3% decrease reported from 2019 to 2025, overall absolute emissions cuts face challenges from rising production in emerging economies.

As we all know strong policy and nuanced legislation will always play a key role in reducing emissions. Additionally renewable energy (particularly hydro but also solar, wind) is also a primary strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve net zero by 2050, as the power sector, which drives heavy industry, is the largest source of global emissions.

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