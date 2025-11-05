2024 Regulatory Assessment In Nigeria | January – August

Nigeria, a dynamic and rapidly evolving economy, has witnessed a flurry of legislative and regulatory activities across various sectors in 2024.

Staying abreast of regulatory changes is crucial for businesses, investors, and stakeholders alike. These updates can significantly impact operations, compliance, and overall business strategy.

Here are a Few key Acts and Regulations introduced and enacted this year:

Acts

Education - The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) ACT 2024

Data Protection - The Cybercrime, (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) (Amendment) ACT 2024

Power - The Electricity Amendment ACT 2024

Finance - The Public Finance Management Act, 2024

Regulations

Data Protection - Guidance Notice on The Registration of Data Controllers And Processors of Major Importance

Tax - Deduction of Tax at Source (Withholding) Regulations 2024

Foreign Exchange - Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for 2024 Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria

Oil & Gas – Oil and Gas (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission. Etc.) Order 20241 Order 2024

Finance - CBN Recapitalization Policy 2024

Oil & Gas – the Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Costs and Timelines ("the Directive")

Oil & Gas – The Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirement, 2024

Real Estate – the Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for the Operations of Mortgage Refinance Companies (MRCs) in Nigeria

Tax - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (Firs) Circular on Tax Treatment of Foreign Exchange Transaction

Originally published on 9 September 2024

