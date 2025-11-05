ARTICLE
5 November 2025

2024 Regulatory Assessment In Nigeria | January – August

Nigeria, a dynamic and rapidly evolving economy, has witnessed a flurry of legislative and regulatory activities across various sectors in 2024.
Adeniji Oni,Ezinne Ogbonna, and Ebunoluwa Adefolase
Staying abreast of regulatory changes is crucial for businesses, investors, and stakeholders alike. These updates can significantly impact operations, compliance, and overall business strategy.

Here are a Few key Acts and Regulations introduced and enacted this year:

Acts

  • Education - The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) ACT 2024
  • Data Protection - The Cybercrime, (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) (Amendment) ACT 2024
  • Power - The Electricity Amendment ACT 2024
  • Finance - The Public Finance Management Act, 2024

Regulations

  • Data Protection - Guidance Notice on The Registration of Data Controllers And Processors of Major Importance
  • Tax - Deduction of Tax at Source (Withholding) Regulations 2024
  • Foreign Exchange - Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for 2024 Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria
  • Oil & Gas – Oil and Gas (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission. Etc.) Order 20241 Order 2024
  • Finance - CBN Recapitalization Policy 2024
  • Oil & Gas – the Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Costs and Timelines ("the Directive")
  • Oil & Gas – The Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirement, 2024
  • Real Estate – the Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for the Operations of Mortgage Refinance Companies (MRCs) in Nigeria
  • Tax - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (Firs) Circular on Tax Treatment of Foreign Exchange Transaction

Originally published on 9 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Adeniji Oni
Ezinne Ogbonna
Ebunoluwa Adefolase
