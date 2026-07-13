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13 July 2026

Option Pricing In A Cap-and-Trade Market: Evidence From New Zealand Fisheries

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A new study examines how tradable rights in regulated markets derive value not just from immediate use, but from the strategic flexibility they provide firms over time. Using New Zealand's quota fisheries as a case study, researchers demonstrate that rights with longer tenure command premium prices by allowing firms to optimize harvest decisions based on market conditions.
New Zealand Environment
Cameron Birchall
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In a new article published in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management, Consultant Cameron Birchall, University of California, Davis Professor James N. Sanchirico, and University of Florida Assistant Professor Thomas M. Anderson examine how firms value flexibility in regulated markets in “Option Pricing in a Cap-and-Trade Market: Evidence from New Zealand Fisheries.” 

Using evidence from New Zealand’s quota fisheries, the authors show that the value of tradable rights depends on the tenure of those rights. In particular, rights can command a premium when they provide firms with more time to align harvest decisions with favorable conditions, such as higher market prices. 

The findings are highly relevant for many regulated markets that use regulation to address external costs and harms, including rights markets for air pollution, water, fisheries, and other natural resources. Many of these markets rely on tradable rights to balance commercial activity with public policy goals. The authors’ analysis shows that these rights may be priced not only for what they permit today but also for the strategic flexibility they can provide over time—an important consideration for policy design.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Cameron Birchall
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