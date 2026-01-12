Singapore's Second Data Centre Call For Application: From Pilot To Power Play

Key takeaways

available (and potentially more through the adoption of new and innovative green energy pathways). DC-CFA2 reflects Singapore's commitment in strengthening its international standing as a trusted hub for AI and data centre investment. Compared to the 2022 pilot, DC-CFA2 specifies more stringent sustainability requirements, including requiring data centres to be at least 50% powered by eligible green pathways , obtain the BCA-IMDA Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 Platinum certification, achieve a PUE of 1.25 (at 100% IT load) or better andcomply withthe Singapore Standard on Energy Efficiency of Data Centre IT Equipment (SS 715:2025) .

Industry participants who are interested in being allocated capacity under DC-CFA2 should submit their proposals by 31 March 2026.

Introduction

Singapore has launched its second Data Centre – Call for Application (DC-CFA2) on 1 December 2025. Overseen by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the latest call for application would make available at least 200MW of data centre capacity, with potentially more through the adoption of new and innovative green energy pathways.

This is more than double the 80MW of capacity which was awarded as part of the 2022 pilot exercise to Equinix, Microsoft, GDS Holdings and a joint venture between AirTrunk and ByteDance.

The 200MW of capacity to be awarded under DC-CFA2 will further Singapore's Green Data Centre Roadmap, which sets out Singapore's aim to provide at least 300MW of additional data centre capacity in the near term.

Data centre operators and infrastructure investors who are interested in being allocated capacity under DC-CFA2 should submit their proposals by 31 March 2026.

Beyond connectivity to AI

A key enhancement to the strategic requirements from the 2022 pilot exercise is the emphasis placed on strengthening Singapore's value proposition as a trusted hub for technology innovation in AI, in addition to digital connectivity and digital infrastructure resilience.

Applicants will have to submit a proposal which demonstrates use of AI in powering data centre operations, whether to enhance predictive maintenance and anomaly detection to increase overall service uptime or in the optimization of power and cooling to match real time IT workload requirements.

Economic contributions

Similar to the 2022 pilot exercise, applicants must indicate their fixed asset investment and business expenditure for the data centre, and propose other activities and partnerships that would drive the growth of Singapore's digital economy and improve the competitiveness of industries and companies based in Singapore. Activities such as research and development, product innovation, talent development initiatives and other activities that would have a "multiplier effect" on the Singapore economy would be assessed favourably.

Enhanced sustainability requirements

Similar to the 2022 pilot exercise, applicants for DC-CFA2 are required to provide a proposal for a best-in-class and efficient data centre:

the BCA-IMDA Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 Platinum certification for the proposed data centre is mandatory;

the data centre is required to achieve a PUE of 1.25 (at 100% IT load) or better (as compared to a PUE of 1.3 required under the 2022 pilot exercise); and

proposals should demonstrate optimisation of IT energy efficiency through the use of equipment that complies with the new Singapore Standard on Energy Efficiency of Data Centre IT Equipment (SS 715:2025) (which aims to save energy consumption of IT equipment in data centres by at least 30%), and the adoption of measures with users to optimise equipment utilisation.

DC-CFA2 also requires that at least 50% of power must come from eligible green energy pathways, including:

biomethane;

low-carbon ammonia;

low-carbon hydrogen;

novel fuel cells with carbon capture and storage technology; or

vertical building-integrated photovoltaics or building-applied photovoltaics.

Looking ahead

DC-CFA2 reaffirms Singapore's commitment to sustainable data centre development, and represents a significant portion of the 300MW of additional data centre capacity envisaged under Singapore's Green Data Centre Roadmap. The drive for sustainability in Singapore's data centre development plans is clear; and is consistent with other developments in the industry (including the launch of the SS715:2025 standards and the Economic Development Board's Resource Efficiency Grant for Emissions and the Investment Allowance for Emissions Reduction).

Given the limited capacity available under DC-CFA2, it is expected that the process will be a highly competitive one. Applicants would do well to distinguish their proposals by addressing clearly the strategic, economic and sustainability requirements for DC-CFA2, focusing on the deployment of cutting-edge AI and innovative green energy and power efficiency solutions, while demonstrating the benefits to the overall Singapore economy and data centre ecosystem.

