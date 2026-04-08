Singapore's Agentic AI Framework: Practical Guidance For Market Entry

Singapore continues to position itself as a leading hub for artificial intelligence innovation. In February 2026, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the establishment of a National AI Council to oversee...

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Amita Kaur Haylock’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: in Asia

in Asia

Singapore continues to position itself as a leading hub for artificial intelligence innovation. In February 2026, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the establishment of a National AI Council to oversee "AI missions" aimed at transforming four core sectors: advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare. These sectors combine high-volume workflows with high-stakes environments demanding strong governance. Further, to encourage SMEs to accelerate AI adoption, the Government's Enterprise Innovation Scheme, originally meant to encourage businesses to engage in research and development, innovation, and capability development activities, will be expanded to permit businesses to claim 400 per cent tax deductions on qualifying AI expenditures, capped at S$50,000 (US$39,600) annually for 2027 and 2028.

Against this backdrop of commercial momentum, the Infocomm Media Development Authority ("IMDA") released the Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI on 22 January 2026 (the "Model Agentic AI Framework"). This Model Agentic AI Framework provides AI developers and deployers with structured guidance on managing the unique risks presented by agentic AI systems—the next evolution of AI technology that holds transformative potential for users and businesses alike.

Understanding Agentic AI

Agentic AI systems are those capable of planning across multiple steps to achieve specified objectives, using AI agents that possess some degree of independent planning and action-taking. Unlike generative AI, which responds to prompts, AI agents can take actions, adapt to new information, and interact with other agents and systems to complete tasks on behalf of humans. The core components of an AI agent include the model (serving as the central reasoning and planning engine), instructions (defining the agent's role, capabilities and behavioural constraints), memory (allowing the agent to store and access information from previous interactions), planning and reasoning capabilities (enabling the agent to output a series of steps needed to complete a task), and tools (enabling the agent to interact with other systems, such as writing to files and databases, controlling devices, or performing transactions).

While use cases are rapidly evolving, agents are already transforming the workplace through coding assistants, customer service agents, and automating enterprise productivity workflows. These greater capabilities also bring forth new risks. Agents' access to sensitive data and ability to make changes to their environment—such as updating a customer database or making a payment—may raise concerns. If agents malfunction, they could lead to harmful real-world impacts including erroneous actions, unauthorised actions, biased or unfair actions, data breaches, and disruption to connected systems.

The Four Dimensions of the Model Agentic AI Framework

The Model Agentic AI Framework builds on Singapore's earlier governance frameworks and is structured around four key dimensions.

Assess and Bound the Risks Upfront: Organisations should adapt internal structures to account for agent risks, which depend on factors such as domain tolerance for error, access to sensitive data, reversibility of actions, and task complexity. Risk mitigation measures include limiting agent access to the minimum required tools and data, defining standard operating procedures, and designing offline mechanisms for malfunctions. Agents should have unique identities tied to supervising agents or users for accountability, and threat modelling is recommended to identify security risks including memory poisoning, tool misuse, and privilege compromise. Make Humans Meaningfully Accountable: Agent autonomy complicates traditional responsibility assignments, and multiple actors across the agent lifecycle can diffuse accountability. The Model Agentic AI Framework recommends clearly allocating responsibilities internally (across decision makers, product teams, and cybersecurity teams) and externally through contracts addressing security, performance, and data protection. "Human-in-the-loop" must be adapted to address automation bias, including defining checkpoints requiring human approval and implementing regular audits and real-time monitoring. Implement Technical Controls and Processes: Technical controls should address planning and reasoning (logging for verification), tools (applying least privilege and limiting database write access), and protocols (whitelisting trusted servers and sandboxing code execution). Testing before deployment is essential for task accuracy, policy compliance, and robustness. Agents should be deployed gradually with continuous monitoring maintained. Enable End-User Responsibility: Trustworthy deployment also relies on end-users using agents responsibly. Users should be informed of authorised actions, data handling practices, and their responsibilities. Transparency is key – declaring agent interactions and providing human escalation points. The Model Agentic AI Framework also highlights potential tradecraft impacts: as agents take over entry-level tasks, organisations should ensure staff retain foundational skills through adequate training.

Singapore's Broader AI Governance Ecosystem

The Model Agentic AI Framework does not exist in isolation, but forms part of Singapore's comprehensive approach to AI governance. Singapore does not have legislation specifically governing the use of AI, instead adopting an approach to AI regulation that is pragmatic, sector-specific, and use-case centric. Key frameworks that complement the new agentic guidance include the Model AI Governance Framework (originally launched in January 2019 and updated in January 2020), the Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI released in May 2024, and sector-specific guidelines including the FEAT Principles for the financial sector and the AI in Healthcare Guidelines.

AI developers operating in Singapore must also ensure compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 ("PDPA") to the extent that AI systems involve the collection, use, or disclosure of personal data. The PDPC's Advisory Guidelines on use of Personal Data in AI Recommendation and Decision Systems, published in March 2024, provide practical guidance on lawful data use in AI contexts.

For organisations looking to validate their AI governance practices, Singapore offers AI Verify—an AI governance-testing framework and software toolkit that validates the performance of AI systems against a set of internationally recognised principles through standardised tests. The Implementation and Self-Assessment Guide for Organisations ("ISAGO") is also available as a companion guide to help organisations assess the alignment of their AI governance processes with Singapore's frameworks.

Practical Steps for AI Developers Entering Singapore

AI developers seeking to enter and operate in Singapore's AI sector should take the following practical steps to align with the Model Agentic AI Framework and broader regulatory expectations:

Conduct Comprehensive Risk Assessments : Before deploying agentic AI, organisations should systematically identify risks by considering factors such as domain tolerance for error, access to sensitive data, scope and reversibility of actions, level of autonomy, and task complexity. Risk assessment should be ongoing, with the threat model regularly updated.

: Before deploying agentic AI, organisations should systematically identify risks by considering factors such as domain tolerance for error, access to sensitive data, scope and reversibility of actions, level of autonomy, and task complexity. Risk assessment should be ongoing, with the threat model regularly updated. Establish Clear Governance Structures : Organisations should clearly define the responsibilities of different stakeholders, both within the organisation and with external vendors. This includes establishing chains of accountability and emphasising adaptive governance so that the organisation can quickly respond to new developments.

: Organisations should clearly define the responsibilities of different stakeholders, both within the organisation and with external vendors. This includes establishing chains of accountability and emphasising adaptive governance so that the organisation can quickly respond to new developments. Design Meaningful Human Oversight : Define significant checkpoints or action boundaries that require human approval, especially before sensitive actions are executed, including high-stakes actions, irreversible actions, and outlier or atypical behaviour. Implement training for human overseers to identify common failure modes such as inconsistent agent reasoning and agents referring to outdated policies.

: Define significant checkpoints or action boundaries that require human approval, especially before sensitive actions are executed, including high-stakes actions, irreversible actions, and outlier or atypical behaviour. Implement training for human overseers to identify common failure modes such as inconsistent agent reasoning and agents referring to outdated policies. Implement Robust Technical Controls : Apply the principle of least privilege to limit tools available to each agent, enforced through robust authentication and authorisation. Ensure that agents are tested for baseline safety and reliability before deployment, and continuously monitored after deployment.

: Apply the principle of least privilege to limit tools available to each agent, enforced through robust authentication and authorisation. Ensure that agents are tested for baseline safety and reliability before deployment, and continuously monitored after deployment. Ensure Data Protection Compliance : Comply with the PDPA when processing personal data through AI systems, including obtaining meaningful consent, practising data minimisation, and ensuring data accuracy.

: Comply with the PDPA when processing personal data through AI systems, including obtaining meaningful consent, practising data minimisation, and ensuring data accuracy. Leverage Available Resources: Utilise toolkits and resources made publicly available by government bodies, such as AI Verify and ISAGO, to assess alignment with Singapore's AI governance expectations.

Conclusion

Singapore's Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI represents a significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to balance innovation with responsible AI deployment. Described as a living document, it is developed in collaboration with government agencies and industry stakeholders, and will be continuously updated to keep pace with new developments. Organisations are invited to submit feedback to refine the framework and case studies demonstrating how the framework can be applied for responsible agentic deployment.

As agentic AI continues to evolve, AI developers should remain vigilant, be adaptive, and closely monitor regulatory updates and emerging best practices to ensure continued compliance and build and maintain public trust in their AI systems and products. With Singapore's strategic focus on AI transformation and its comprehensive governance ecosystem, the city-state offers a compelling environment for AI developers seeking to deploy cutting-edge technology responsibly.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.