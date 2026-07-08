Is AI Regulated In Indonesia? Understanding The Current Legal Framework

Indonesia's approach to artificial intelligence regulation remains fragmented, relying primarily on non-binding ethical guidelines rather than comprehensive legislation.

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Indonesia currently lacks a comprehensive central regulation governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across business sectors. The existing legal framework primarily consists of Ministry of Communication and Information (MOCI) Circular Letter (CL) 9/2023, regarding the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

This circular letter serves as a non-binding guideline for the use of AI by business entities. It offers ethical principles for AI implementation, emphasizing:

inclusivity;

humanity;

privacy and personal data security;

accessibility;

transparency;

credibility and accountability;

personal data protection;

sustainable environmental development; and

IP protection.

Sector-specific AI guidance

In addition to MOCI CL 9/2023, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) has issued the Ethical Guideline on the Responsibility and Reliability of AI. This guideline specifically targets companies in the financial technology sector, aiming to:

ensure responsible AI use; and

mitigate potential risks arising from AI integration in their operations.

Separately, the Press Council – an independent agency that was established to foster the development of a free, professional and responsible press in Indonesia – released Press Council Regulation (PCR) 1/2025 regarding Guidelines for the Utilization of Artificial Intelligence in Journalism. However, as the Press Council is not a government agency, this regulation applies solely to Indonesian media companies.

Which bodies are responsible for enforcing AI laws and regulations in Indonesia?

Indonesia does not currently have a dedicated regulatory body that specifically oversees AI. The regulator for AI companies depends on the sector in which the company operates. Generally, AI companies providing services in the technology sector fall under the supervision of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (MOCDA) – formerly MOCI. Companies operating in other sectors are subject to the relevant sectoral regulators. For instance:

banks are regulated by the OJK; and

fintech companies are regulated by Bank Indonesia.

Regulatory authorities in Indonesia typically have the power to impose sanctions on companies under their jurisdiction. Sanctions are generally applied on a case-by-case basis. In most instances, regulators begin by issuing a warning letter in response to non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations. If the company fails to address the issue, the regulator may impose more severe penalties at its discretion.

What can businesses expect next?

Overall, the current legal landscape for AI in Indonesia consists mainly of guidelines rather than enforceable regulations. A comprehensive legal framework, including possible sanctions, has yet to be established. The MOCDA has indicated that draft regulations concerning AI are currently being developed with input from stakeholders and industry players, with completion targeted for the third quarter of 2025.

As a comprehensive regulation on AI has yet to be issued in Indonesia, businesses currently follow the provisions set out in MOCI CL 9/2023. This circular letter sets forth the key principles and responsibilities that companies involved in AI development and deployment should observe when operating in Indonesia.

The vice minister of communication and digital affairs has further explained the government’s approach to drafting future AI regulations, which is built on three main pillars:

Policy: The government aims to establish a general AI regulatory framework applicable across sectors, while allowing each sector to develop its own specific regulations as needed.

People: The focus is on cultivating human resources capable of advancing Indonesia’s AI ecosystem.

Platform: The government emphasizes positioning Indonesia as a collaborative space where industry stakeholders can work together to drive the development of the national AI landscape.

Read the full Indonesia chapter of the Mondaq Artificial Intelligence Comparative Guide.

Download the pdf version of the chapter here.

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