Indonesia Cybersecurity Laws And Regulations

1. Cybercrime

1.1 Would any of the following activities constitute a criminal or administrative offence in your jurisdiction? If so, please provide details of the offence, the maximum penalties available, and any examples of prosecutions in your jurisdiction:

Hacking (i.e. unauthorised access)

Article 30 jo. 46 of Law No. 11 of 2008 regarding Electronic Information and Transactions, as last amended by Law No. 1 of 2024 regarding the Second Amendment to Law No. 11 of 2008 ("EIT Law"), prohibits any person from intentionally and without right or unlawfully accessing a computer or electronic system belonging to another person, including with the aim of obtaining electronic information and/or electronic documents, or by violating/bypassing its security.

Article 46 of the EIT Law provides that offenders face up to eight years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 800 million. Articles 36 and 51(2) provide that if a violation causes material damage to other persons, the criminal sanctions are a maximum of 12 years' imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of IDR 12 billion.

An example can be seen in Decision No. 515/Pid.Sus/2021/PN Ckr. The defendant accessed the database of a local government through phpMyAdmin (a web-based tool for managing databases), downloaded more than 2.3 million population records in CSV format, and attempted to sell them on an illegal forum for USD 300. Although no transactions were completed, the court found that all elements of Article 30(2) jo. Article 46(2) of the EIT Law were satisfied. The defendant was declared legally and convincingly guilty of the offence and sentenced to one year of imprisonment and a fine of IDR 200 million.

Denial-of-service attacks

Article 30(3) of the EIT Law prohibits any person from intentionally and without right or unlawfully accessing a computer and/or electronic system in any manner by violating, breaching, bypassing, or breaking through the security system. This provision captures many denial-of-service attack methods that rely on breaching security protections.

In addition, Article 33 of the EIT Law makes it unlawful to intentionally and without right or unlawfully cause an electronic system to not function as it should.

Articles 46(3) and 49 of the EIT Law provide for penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 10 billion.

In practice, sentences are significantly lower, typically ranging from two to three years' imprisonment and/or a fine of IDR 2–20 million.

Phishing

The falsification, manipulation, or unlawful transfer of electronic information or documents with intent to deceive is a criminal offence.

Article 35 of the EIT Law prohibits any person from intentionally and without right manipulating, creating, altering, deleting, or falsifying electronic information and/or electronic documents so that they appear authentic. This is the core provision used to prosecute phishing schemes.

Article 32(2) of the EIT Law further prohibits any person from intentionally and without authority transferring or moving electronic information and/or electronic documents belonging to another party to a system that is not entitled to receive them. This provision applies in cases of phishing where victims' credentials, bank details, or other personal data are unlawfully obtained and transferred.

Articles 48(2) and 51(1) of the EIT Law provide penalties of up to 12 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 12 billion, depending on the violation.

Phishing may also fall within the scope of the Indonesian Criminal Code ("ICC"). Article 378 of the ICC (equivalent to Article 492 of Law No. 1 of 2023 on the New ICC, effective 2 January 2026) criminalises fraudulent acts committed through deception to obtain property or benefits, carrying a maximum sanction of four years' imprisonment.

In Pekanbaru District Court Decision No. 958/Pid.Sus/2020/PN Pbr, the defendant was accused of creating and distributing fake websites via email to trick victims into disclosing credentials such as email addresses, passwords, and personal identity data. The stolen information, including credit card details, was later sold through a Facebook account. The court found the defendant guilty under Article 32(2) jo. Article 48(2) of the EIT Law and sentenced him to one year and two months' imprisonment and a fine of IDR 20 million.

Infection of IT systems with malware (including ransomware, spyware, worms, trojans and viruses)

The introduction of malicious code or programs that disrupt, damage, or unlawfully access systems is prohibited.

Articles 30, 33 and 36 of the EIT Law together cover unauthorised access, interference with an electronic system, and actions causing loss to others. Malware distribution and activation fall within these offences.

Articles 46–48 of the EIT Law provide penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment and/or fines of up to IDR 10 billion.

Distribution, sale or offering for sale of hardware, software or other tools used to commit cybercrime

Creating, distributing, or selling hardware or software designed to commit cybercrime is prohibited.

Article 34 of the EIT Law makes it unlawful to intentionally, and without right, create, sell, distribute, or provide devices/software specifically developed for unlawful access or interference with systems.

Article 50 of the EIT Law provides for penalties of up to eight years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 8 billion.

Possession or use of hardware, software or other tools used to commit cybercrime

Possession of cybercrime tools with the intent to commit unlawful activities is prohibited.

Article 34 of the EIT Law also covers possession of such devices or programs. This applies where tools like keyloggers, password crackers, or exploit kits are held for unlawful purposes.

Article 50 of the EIT Law prescribes penalties of up to eight years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 8 billion.

Identity theft or identity fraud (e.g. in connection with access devices)

Using or falsifying another person's electronic identity or data is prohibited.

Article 35 of the EIT Law applies to acts of manipulation or falsification of electronic information/documents to make them appear authentic, which includes identity theft and fraud using electronic means.

Article 51(1) of the EIT Law provides penalties of up to 12 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 12 billion.

If identity theft involves personal data, it also breaches Articles 67(1), 67(2), and 68 of Law No. 27 of 2022 regarding Personal Data Protection ("PDP Law"). The PDP Law prohibits the unlawful collection, use, or falsification of personal data, with criminal sanctions of up to six years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 6 billion, along with potential additional penalties such as asset confiscation and compensation payments.

In several cases, the courts have imposed sentences ranging from one to two years' imprisonment and/or fines of IDR 10–50 million. However, in Decision No. 479/PID.SUS/2025/PT SMG, the defendant was found guilty under Article 68 of the PDP Law for creating or falsifying personal data to benefit himself and harm others. He was sentenced to four years' imprisonment and fined IDR 1 billion.

Electronic theft (e.g. breach of confidence by a current or former employee, or criminal copyright infringement)

Article 32 of the EIT Law criminalises the intentional and unauthorised transfer, concealment, or dissemination of electronic information/documents belonging to others, with Article 48 providing sanctions of up to eight years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 8 billion.

In addition, Law No. 30 of 2000 regarding Trade Secrets penalises employees who unlawfully disclose or misuse confidential business information, with penalties of up to two years' imprisonment and/or a fine of IDR 300 million. Similarly, Law No. 28 of 2014 regarding Copyright imposes sanctions for copyright infringement, carrying a maximum penalty of four years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 1 billion.

Unsolicited penetration testing (i.e. the exploitation of an IT system without the permission of its owner to determine its vulnerabilities and weak points)

Conducting penetration tests or probing vulnerabilities without permission is treated as unauthorised access.

Article 30 of the EIT Law criminalises accessing a system without right, regardless of whether the intent is malicious or merely investigative. Even "white-hat" testing without consent constitutes unlawful access.

Article 46 of the EIT Law prescribes penalties of up to eight years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 800 million.

Any other activity that adversely affects or threatens the security, confidentiality, integrity or availability of any IT system, infrastructure, communications network, device or data

Any other activity that disrupts, damages, or threatens the security, confidentiality, integrity, or availability of IT systems, networks, devices, or data is prohibited.

Articles 30, 33, and 36 of the EIT Law criminalise unauthorised access, interference with systems, and causing loss to others.

Articles 46–48 of the EIT Law provide penalties of up to 12 years' imprisonment and/or fines of up to IDR 12 billion.

In addition, Government Regulation No. 71 of 2019 regarding the Implementation of Electronic Systems and Transactions ("GR 71/2019") imposes administrative obligations on electronic system providers ("ESPs") to maintain system reliability, protect personal data, and prevent unlawful content. Non-compliance can result in written warnings, administrative fines, suspension, access blocking, or licence revocation.

1.2 Do any of the above-mentioned offences have extraterritorial application?

The EIT Law, PDP Law, and New ICC all provide for extraterritorial application.

The EIT Law applies to any person, inside or outside Indonesia, whose actions have legal effects in Indonesia or harm Indonesian interests. The PDP Law extends to public bodies and international organisations abroad if their activities affect Indonesian citizens' personal data or create legal consequences in Indonesia. The New ICC likewise applies to offences committed in Indonesia or in the field of information technology where the consequences are experienced in Indonesia.

In practice, enforcing this extraterritorial reach depends on international cooperation, such as extradition treaties, mutual legal assistance, and collaboration with organisations.

2. Cybersecurity Laws

2.1 Applicable Laws: Please cite any Applicable Laws in your jurisdiction applicable to cybersecurity, including laws applicable to the monitoring, detection, prevention, mitigation and management of Incidents. This may include, for example, data protection and e-privacy laws, trade secret protection laws, data breach notification laws, confidentiality laws, and information security laws, among others.

EIT LawThe EIT Law is the primary legal framework for cybercrime and cybersecurity. It regulates the use of electronic information, electronic transactions, and electronic systems. It criminalises unauthorised access, system disruption, phishing, malware, data theft, and illegal interception. It also sets obligations for ESPs to ensure the reliability, security, and proper functioning of systems, and establishes the extraterritorial reach of cyber offences. GR 71/2019GR 71/2019 elaborates on the obligations of ESPs, both private and public. It requires ESPs to guarantee system security, implement risk management, and provide mechanisms for the prevention, detection, and mitigation of cyber incidents. It also sets out requirements for data protection, incident reporting, and administrative sanctions for non-compliance. PDP LawThe PDP Law is Indonesia's comprehensive data protection framework. It regulates the collection, processing, storage, and transfer of personal data, including obligations to maintain security and confidentiality. It also introduces data breach notification requirements, mandating data controllers to notify both regulators and data subjects in the event of a personal data breach. Law No. 30 of 2000 regarding Trade SecretsThis law protects confidential business information and trade secrets against unlawful acquisition, use, or disclosure. In a cybersecurity context, it applies to cases where hacking, malware, or insider threats are used to steal proprietary data or confidential business information, ensuring remedies against misappropriation. National Cyber and Crypto Agency (Badan Siber Dan Sandi Negara or "BSSN") Regulation No. 8 of 2020 regarding Security Systems in the Implementation of Electronic SystemsThis regulation provides technical standards for cybersecurity in electronic systems. It sets out requirements for ESPs to establish information security management systems ("ISMS"), covering governance, risk assessment, monitoring, incident detection, and response. In practice, this regulation acts as the baseline cybersecurity standard for both government and private sector system providers in Indonesia. Law No. 28 of 2014 regarding CopyrightThis Law protects creators' rights over their works, including literary, artistic, scientific, and software works. In the cybersecurity context, it criminalises the unauthorised reproduction, distribution, or communication of copyrighted works through electronic means, such as digital piracy of software, films, or music. It also provides civil and criminal remedies against infringement, which may overlap with cyber offences where copyrighted materials are unlawfully accessed, copied, or distributed online. Sectoral regulations (e.g., banking, finance, and telecommunications)Certain industries have their own cybersecurity rules. For example, Bank Indonesia ("BI") and the Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or "OJK") require banks and financial institutions to have strong IT risk management, monitor threats, and report incidents.

2.2 Critical or essential infrastructure and services: Are there any cybersecurity requirements under Applicable Laws (in addition to those outlined above) applicable specifically to critical infrastructure, operators of essential services, or similar, in your jurisdiction?

Yes. In addition to the general obligations on ESPs, Indonesian law imposes specific cybersecurity requirements on critical infrastructure and essential service operators.

Under GR 71/2019, all ESPs must maintain a business continuity plan to ensure operations can continue during disruptions or disasters. Public ESPs are further required to process and store their electronic systems and data in Indonesia (unless domestic technology is unavailable).

MOCI Regulation No. 4 of 2016 regarding Information Security Management Systems ("MOCI Reg. 4/2016") adds another layer for public service electronic systems by requiring information security certification. Systems are categorised by risk:

Strategic systems (impacting national security, defence, government continuity, or public welfare). High-level systems (with significant sectoral or regional impact). Low-level systems.

Strategic and high-level systems must implement Indonesian National Standard ISO/IEC 27001 and obtain certification from an accredited body recognised by the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs ("MOCDA") (formerly the Ministry of Communication and Informatics ("MOCI")).

Specifically, Presidential Regulation No. 82, dated May 24, 2022, regarding the Protection of Vital Information Infrastructure ("PR 82/2022") designates Vital Information Infrastructure ("VII") in essential sectors (government, energy, transport, finance, health, ICT, food, defence, and others). VII is defined as an electronic system utilising information technology and/or operational technology, either independently or interdependently with other electronic systems in supporting strategic sectors, which if disrupted, damaged and/or destroyed, will have a serious impact on the public interest, public services, defence and security, or the national economy. VII operators, which include both government agencies and private entities, are obliged to ensure cybersecurity by implementing standards, managing and reporting risks, establishing incident response teams with prompt reporting, enhancing human resource capacity, cooperating domestically and internationally, and conducting annual security maturity assessments.

To reinforce these obligations, Presidential Regulation No. 47 of 2023 regarding National Cyber Security Strategy and Cyber Crisis Management ("PR 47/2023") sets out strategic guidelines for managing national cybersecurity and cyber crises, designating BSSN as the central coordinator. Under this framework, BSSN coordinates with both public and private ESPs to handle crises across all phases: prevention; response; and recovery.

Building on PR 47/2023, BSSN issued two implementing regulations on January 10, 2024:

BSSN Regulation No. 1 of 2024 regarding Cyber Incident Management ("BSSN Reg. 1/2024"), which requires ESPs to establish a Cyber Incident Response Team ("CIRT"). Each CIRT is tasked with mitigation, recovery, reporting to authorities, and sharing incident information, and must be registered with the National CIRT under BSSN.

BSSN Regulation No. 2 of 2024 regarding Cyber Crisis Management ("BSSN Reg. 2/2024"), which obliges BSSN, ministries, and ESPs to develop contingency plans covering threat scenarios, roles and responsibilities, communication procedures, mitigation and recovery processes, funding, and reporting. These plans must be tested through simulations at least once every two years and undergo annual evaluation by BSSN.Cyber crisis management must also follow a three-phase approach: Pre-crisis: early warnings; incident response; and crisis declaration. During crisis: mitigation; recovery; reporting; and termination of crisis status. Post-crisis: estimating damage and losses; calculating recovery costs; and conducting evaluations.



2.3 Security measures: Are organisations required under Applicable Laws to take specific security measures to monitor, detect, prevent or mitigate Incidents? If so, please describe what measures are required to be taken.

In general, ESPs are required to comply with the minimum security requirements as follows:

Security standards (Article 15 of the EIT Law and Article 24 of GR 71/2019): Ensure electronic systems are reliable and secure, with both physical and non-physical protection for hardware and software. Provide documented procedures and guidelines, keep them updated, establish sufficient institutional support and personnel, implement performance management, and maintain a business continuity plan. Operate procedures and facilities to secure systems against interference, failure, and loss, and immediately report serious third-party disruptions to authorities. Risk management (Article 12 of GR 71/2019): Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation measures to manage threats and disruptions to electronic systems. Internal policies (Article 14 of GR 71/2019 and Article 5(1)(2) of MOCI Regulation No. 20 of 2016 ("MOCI Reg. 20/2016")): Establish and maintain internal policies for personal data protection and security measures to prevent threats and attacks. Protect personal data (Article 14 of GR 71/2019 and Article 35 of the PDP Law): Maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of personal data by applying technical and operational measures to prevent unlawful processing and by setting security levels that match the nature and risks of the data being handled. Audit trails (Article 22 of GR 71/2019): Maintain audit trails of all electronic system activities, including personal data processing, for oversight, law enforcement, dispute resolution, verification, and inspection. Personnel management (Article 32(2) of GR 71/2019 and Article 5(4) of MOCI Reg. 20/2016): Provide training and education for personnel responsible for electronic system security and data protection. Electronic system feasibility test (Article 34 of GR 71/2019): Conduct or commission objective feasibility tests of electronic systems to ensure they meet security and operational requirements. The regulation, however, lacks detailed technical standards for such testing.

In addition, they are also required to:

Establish an incident response capability (Article 21(1) of GR 71/2019 and Article 5 of BSSN Reg. 1/2024), often in the form of a dedicated team, to manage cyber incidents, carry out mitigation and recovery, and coordinate with relevant stakeholders. Report incidents to competent authorities (Article 21(2) of GR 71/2019 and Article 7 of BSSN Reg. 1/2024), including details of the incident, measures taken, and follow-up steps, to ensure accountability and coordinated responses. Provide breach notifications (Article 46 of the PDP Law) to both regulators and affected individuals if personal data is compromised. Develop contingency plans (Article 4 of BSSN Reg. 2/2024) that define threat scenarios, roles and responsibilities, communication procedures, recovery processes, funding, and reporting requirements. These plans must be tested at least once every two years and evaluated annually by BSSN.

Share incident-related information (Article 8 of BSSN Reg. 1/2024) with authorities and, where required, with other stakeholders, to prevent a recurrence and reduce the broader impact.

2.4 Reporting to authorities: Are organisations required under Applicable Laws, or otherwise expected by a regulatory or other authority, to report information related to Incidents or potential Incidents (including cyber threat information, such as malware signatures, network vulnerabilities and other technical characteristics identifying a cyber attack or attack methodology) to a regulatory or other authority in your jurisdiction? If so, please provide details of: (a) the circumstance in which this reporting obligation is triggered; (b) the regulatory or other authority to which the information is required to be reported; (c) the nature and scope of information that is required to be reported; and (d) whether any defences or exemptions exist by which the organisation might prevent publication of that information.

Yes, organisations are required to report cybersecurity-related incidents to regulatory authorities, primarily MOCDA and BSSN.

PDP Law The PDP Law defines a "failure of personal data protection" as the failure to protect a person's Personal Data in terms of confidentiality, integrity, and availability, including security violations, whether intentional or unintentional, that lead to the destruction, loss, alteration, disclosure, or unauthorised access to personal data being transferred, stored, or processed. In the event of such failure, the PDP Law requires the data controller to provide written notification no later than "3×24 hours" to: the affected data subject; and the institution. At the time of writing, the supervisory institution under the PDP Law has not been established. Accordingly, personal data breaches must still be reported to MOCDA, which is currently designated as the authority responsible for personal data in electronic systems.

GR 71/2019 and MOCI Reg. 20/2016Article 24(3) of GR 71/2019 requires ESPs to secure information and/or electronic documents and to immediately report to law enforcement and the relevant ministries or institutions any system failure or disruption caused by external actions that seriously affect the electronic system. GR 71/2019 does not specify the agencies for such reporting. In practice, these institutions cover both (i) MOCDA, and (ii) BSSN.An ESP is defined under Article 1(4) of GR 71/2019 and Article 1(6) of MOCI Reg. 20/2016 as any individual, state body, business entity, or community that provides, manages, and/or operates an electronic system, individually or jointly, for its own needs or those of others. ESPs may be domestic or foreign entities. An "electronic system" covers any set of electronic devices and procedures used to prepare, collect, process, analyse, store, display, publish, transmit, or disseminate electronic information. BSSN Reg. 1/2024The regulation obliges an ESP to report incidents classified as having at least a high risk or impact. Such reports must be submitted within 24 hours of the incident being discovered. Notification must be made to the sectoral CIRT (if one exists), with a copy to the national CIRT.If no sectoral CIRT is in place, the report must instead go to the relevant supervising ministry or agency, again with a copy to the national CIRT. The report itself must contain, at a minimum: (i) the reporter's contact details; (ii) a description of the incident; (iii) the chronology of events; and (iv) the impact of the attack.

2.5 Reporting to affected individuals or third parties: Are organisations required under Applicable Laws, or otherwise expected by a regulatory or other authority, to report information related to Incidents or potential Incidents to any affected individuals? If so, please provide details of: (a) the circumstance in which this reporting obligation is triggered; and (b) the nature and scope of information that is required to be reported.

Yes, affected individuals or third parties may be notified in the case of incidents or potential incidents.

Under the PDP Law, data subjects must be notified by the data controller in the event of a failure of personal data protection (as defined in question 2.4). The written notice must at least include: (i) the personal data that was compromised; (ii) when and how the data was compromised; and (iii) the efforts taken by the data controller to address and recover the compromised data. In addition, the data controller may also be required to notify the public if the failure disrupts public services and/or has a serious impact on the public interest.

Similarly, in the context of electronic systems, Article 14 of GR 71/2019 and Article 28 of MOCI Reg. 20/2016 require an ESP that fails to protect the personal data it manages to notify the affected data subject in writing. The notification:

must include the reasons or factors for the failure;

may be delivered electronically if the data subject has consented to such method when their personal data was collected;

must be confirmed as received by the data subject if the failure poses potential harm; and

must be sent within 14 days of the ESP becoming aware of the failure (no longer applies following the enactment of the PDP Law, which imposes a shorter notification period).

2.6 Responsible authority(ies): Please provide contact details of the regulator(s) or authority(ies) responsible for the above-mentioned requirements.

Reporting to the authorities may be carried out as follows:

MOCDA: Reports can be filed electronically to pengendalianaptika@mail.komdigi.go.id BSSN: Reports can be filed electronically to bantuan70@bssn.go.id The Indonesian National Police's Cyber Crime Unit (for investigative purposes): Reports can be filed either in person or online via the form available at

2.7 Penalties: What are the penalties for not complying with the above-mentioned requirements?

Generally, failure to make the mandatory notification may result in administrative sanctions:

PDP Law: If a data controller fails to notify affected data subjects of a personal data breach, administrative sanctions may be imposed, including written warnings, temporary suspension of data processing, deletion or destruction of personal data, and administrative fines. The fine can be up to 2% of the organisation's annual income or revenue. The law clarifies that revenue refers to the gross inflow of economic benefits from the entity's normal activities, excluding investor contributions.

GR 71/2019: If an ESP fails to notify data subjects of a breach, sanctions may include written warnings, administrative fines, temporary suspension of services, termination of access (such as blocking accounts or deleting content), and delisting from the list of registered ESPs. These sanctions do not eliminate potential civil or criminal liability.

MOCI Reg. 20/2016: A personal data subject may file a complaint with MOCI if an ESP fails to maintain confidentiality or delays notification. Complaints must be handled within 14 working days, typically through deliberation or alternative dispute resolution. However, MOCI may still impose sanctions even if the dispute is resolved, and affected data subjects retain the right to file a civil claim if unresolved.

2.8 Enforcement: Please cite any specific examples of enforcement action taken in cases of non-compliance with the above-mentioned requirements.

In 2018, MOCI sanctioned Facebook in the form of a written warning for the misuse of personal data collected through quizzes and user profiling. Prior to this, MOCI had issued a verbal warning and received a response from Facebook. However, the response did not provide an adequate explanation as requested by the Indonesian government. As a result, MOCI escalated the sanction to a written warning, as stipulated under Article 36(1) of MOCI Reg. 20/2016.

In 2021, the Indonesian Consumer Community (Komunitas Konsumen Indonesia or "KKI") filed a lawsuit against MOCI and an Indonesian company in Court Case No. 235/PDT.G/2020/PN.JKT.PST. The case concerned the leakage of the company's consumers' personal data, affecting approximately 15 million accounts. However, the case was dismissed on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter due to issues of competence.

3. Preventing Attacks

3.1 Are organisations permitted to use any of the following measures to protect their IT systems in your jurisdiction (including to detect and deflect Incidents on their IT systems)?

Beacons (i.e. imperceptible, remotely hosted graphics inserted into content to trigger a contact with a remote server that will reveal the IP address of a computer that is viewing such content)

Yes, beacons may generally be used as a defensive cybersecurity tool. Indonesian law does not expressly prohibit their use, and they fall within the general obligation under Article 24 of GR 71/2019 to implement prevention and mitigation systems against threats, provided they do not involve the unlawful interception of third-party communications. This is because, under Article 31 of the EIT Law, the interception of electronic information without consent or legal authority is prohibited. Thus, beacons must only be deployed within the organisation's own systems or with user consent, to avoid being construed as illegal interception.

Honeypots (i.e. digital traps designed to trick cyber threat actors into taking action against a synthetic network, thereby allowing an organisation to detect and counteract attempts to attack its network without causing any damage to the organisation's real network or data)

Yes, honeypots are permitted as part of proactive cybersecurity measures, similar to the above. However, organisations must ensure that honeypots do not collect or process personal data beyond what is legally permissible, to avoid breaching the PDP Law.

Sinkholes (i.e. measures to re-direct malicious traffic away from an organisation's own IP addresses and servers, commonly used to prevent DDoS attacks)

Yes, sinkholes are also permissible, provided they are used internally to redirect malicious traffic away from critical infrastructure.

3.2 Are organisations permitted to monitor or intercept electronic communications on their networks (e.g. email and internet usage of employees) in order to prevent or mitigate the impact of cyber attacks?

Yes, organisations may monitor their own IT systems (such as employee email and internet use) to prevent or mitigate cyberattacks, but they must stay within legal limits, including Article 31 of the EIT Law, which prohibits the interception of electronic communications without legal authority.

Monitoring is generally permitted if it is limited to the organisation's own systems, used strictly for security purposes, and supported by clear internal policies or employment agreements. Where monitoring involves personal data, the PDP Law requires that employees be notified and that safeguards are in place to ensure lawful and proportionate processing.

3.3 Does your jurisdiction restrict the import or export of technology (e.g. encryption software and hardware) designed to prevent or mitigate the impact of cyber attacks?

We are not aware of any specific regulations governing the import or export of technology (e.g., encryption software and hardware) designed to prevent or mitigate the impact of cyberattacks, other than the prohibition under Article 34 of the EIT Law on the production, sale, procurement, import, distribution, or possession of computer hardware, software, or access codes intended to facilitate cybercrime. In addition, the import of software and hardware must comply with the requirements of the relevant regulators, including the Directorate General of Customs and Excise of the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Industry, which regulates the import of electronic products.

4. Specific Sectors

4.1 Do legal requirements and/or market practice with respect to information security vary across different business sectors in your jurisdiction? Please include details of any common deviations from the strict legal requirements under Applicable Laws.

Yes, requirements vary across sectors. While the EIT Law and GR 71/2019 set out general obligations for all ESPs to ensure system security, sector-specific regulators impose stricter or more detailed requirements depending on the sensitivity of the sector.

For example, in the financial sector, banks and financial institutions are subject to BI and OJK regulations, which impose stricter obligations than the general framework under GR 71/2019. These include IT risk management, regular audits, and mandatory cyber incident reporting.

For critical infrastructure sectors, PR 82/2022 requires operators in areas such as government administration, energy, transport, finance, health, technology, food, and defence to apply risk management, ensure readiness against cyber incidents, and coordinate with BSSN.

4.2 Excluding the requirements outlined at 2.2 in relation to the operation of essential services and critical infrastructure, are there any specific legal requirements in relation to cybersecurity applicable to organisations in specific sectors (e.g. financial services, health care, or telecommunications)?

Financial services

The financial sector in Indonesia faces stricter information security requirements due to the sensitive nature of financial data and the potential impact of breaches. BI and OJK impose the following regulations:

BI Regulation No. 2 of 2024 regarding Information System Security and Cyber Resilience for Payment System Organizers, Money Market and Foreign Exchange Market Players, as well as Other Parties Regulated and Supervised by Bank Indonesia; and OJK Regulation No. 11/POJK.03/2022 regarding the Implementation of Information Technology by Commercial Banks, supplemented by OJK Circular Letter No. 29/SEOJK.03/2022 regarding Cyber Resilience and Security for Commercial Banks.

These regulations provide guidelines for maintaining cyber resilience and security, requiring financial institutions to conduct inherent risk assessments, implement robust risk management frameworks, and perform regular cybersecurity testing (e.g., vulnerability analysis, table-top exercises, social engineering, and adversarial attack simulations). They also require dedicated cyber resilience units or CIRTs within banks, along with clear reporting and notification procedures for cyber incidents.

Healthcare

Indonesia's healthcare sector handles highly sensitive personal health information, demanding strict adherence to data privacy and confidentiality under the PDP Law and Law No. 17 of 2023 regarding Health ("Health Law").

The Health Law establishes a Health Information System to improve healthcare administration and decision-making. It requires health data to be processed in Indonesia, compliance with the EIT Law and PDP Law, and the prioritisation of data privacy, including consent requirements and breach notification duties.

Healthcare facilities must also comply with MOH Regulation No. 24 of 2022 regarding Medical Records, which mandates the use of secure electronic medical records stored for at least 25 years and interoperable with the MOH's platform. While healthcare providers own the medical record documents, patients own the information contained in them, with rights of access and limited disclosure permitted only under patient consent, legal requests, or public health emergencies.

Telecommunications

Telecommunications operators are subject to sector-specific rules issued by MOCDA. These include obligations to ensure the reliability and security of networks, prevent misuse, and comply with lawful interception requirements. Operators must also align with GR 71/2019 and related MOCDA regulations on electronic system security, while implementing technical and organisational measures to safeguard user data and support government efforts in cyber incident management.

5. Corporate Governance

5.1 In what circumstances, if any, might a failure by a company (whether listed or private) to prevent, mitigate, manage or respond to an Incident amount to a breach of directors' or officers' duties in your jurisdiction?

In Indonesia, a company's failure to prevent, mitigate, manage, or respond to a cybersecurity incident can amount to a breach of management' duties.

Under Articles 92 and 97 of Law No. 40 of 2007 regarding Companies with Limited Liability, as last amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 regarding the Enactment of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law No. 2 of 2022 regarding the Job Creation Law ("Company Law"), members of the board of directors ("BOD") must manage the company in good faith, with full responsibility, and in its best interests, which includes managing risks such as cybersecurity threats. The board of commissioners ("BOC") has a parallel duty to supervise and advise the BOD. If losses arise from failure to fulfil these duties, the BOD or BOC may be held personally liable, unless they can show that they acted in good faith, with due care, and without conflict of interest.

Where incidents involve the unlawful or intentional misuse, processing, or disclosure of personal data, the PDP Law extends criminal liability to corporations and their management, controllers, or beneficial owners. Individuals may face up to six years' imprisonment and/or a fine of IDR 6 billion, while corporations may face fines of up to 10× that amount, along with additional sanctions such as licence revocation, suspension, or even dissolution.

The judicial perspective on corporate liability, particularly in criminal matters, is regulated by Supreme Court Regulation No. 13 of 2016 ("SC Reg. 13/2016"), which governs the handling of criminal cases involving companies. A corporate crime is defined as a crime committed by an individual, either alone or collectively, based on their employment or other relationship, for and on behalf of a company, whether within or outside the corporate environment.

In deciding corporate criminal liability under SC Reg. 13/2016, judges look at whether:

the corporation benefitted from or had an interest in the crime; the corporation allowed the crime to happen; and the corporation failed to take necessary steps to prevent or mitigate the crime and ensure compliance with the law.

5.2 Are companies (whether listed or private) required under Applicable Laws to: (a) designate a CISO (or equivalent); (b) establish a written Incident response plan or policy; (c) conduct periodic cyber risk assessments, including for third party vendors; and (d) perform penetration tests or vulnerability assessments?

The PDP Law requires data controllers and processors to appoint a Data Protection Officer ("DPO") responsible for personal data protection in cases where: (i) data processing is carried out in the public interest; (ii) the core activities of the controller involve large-scale, regular, and systematic monitoring of personal data; or (iii) the core activities involve large-scale processing of special categories of personal data and/or data relating to criminal offences. The law permits DPOs to be based either inside or outside Indonesia.

Separately, under MOCI Regulation No. 5 of 2020 regarding Private ESPs ("MOCI Reg. 5/2020"), ESPs must appoint at least one contact person residing in Indonesia. This person acts as a liaison to facilitate access requests to electronic systems and/or electronic data made by MOCDA or law enforcement.

For actions stipulated under points (b), (c), and (d), please refer to our elaboration under question 2.3 above.

6. Litigation

6.1 Please provide details of any civil or other private actions that may be brought in relation to any Incident and the elements of that action that would need to be met. Is there any potential liability in tort (or equivalent legal theory) in relation to failure to prevent an Incident (e.g. negligence)?

In general, civil claims in Indonesia may be brought on the basis of either breach of contract or tort (unlawful act).

For breach of contract, a private action may be pursued if one party fails to perform its contractual obligations. The elements that must be proven cumulatively are: (i) failure to perform the agreed obligation; (ii) performance not in accordance with the agreement; (iii) performance not within the agreed timeframe; or (iv) performing an act prohibited under the contract.

For tort, the elements are: (i) the act constitutes an unlawful act; (ii) there is fault or negligence; (iii) damages are suffered; and (iv) there is a causal link between the act and the damages. Unlike contractual claims, these elements need only be established in the alternative to succeed. Liability in tort may arise from a failure to prevent a cyber incident or negligence, as long as a causal link to the damages can be shown.

Specifically, the EIT Law provides that individuals may file a lawsuit against parties operating electronic systems or using information technology in a way that causes losses. It further allows individuals whose rights are infringed through the unauthorised use of their personal data to bring a claim for the resulting loss. Similarly, the PDP Law grants personal data owners the right to seek compensation for violations of personal data processing.

6.2 Please cite any specific examples of published civil or other private actions that have been brought in your jurisdiction in relation to Incidents.

In District Court Decision No. 16/Pid.Sus/2020/PN Bil, the defendant, an individual, was found guilty of intentionally and unlawfully altering electronic information and/or electronic documents belonging to another party, thereby fulfilling the elements of Article 48(1) of the EIT Law. The defendant used a laptop with WSL, Acunetix, and Nmap tools, along with an internet connection, to access and deface the official website "www.kemendagri.go.id", replacing its display with the text "R.I.P KPK", which rendered the site inoperative. The court sentenced the defendant to 18 months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of IDR 50 million, with an additional three months' imprisonment in lieu of payment.

In District Court Decision No. 79/Pdt.G/2023/PN Jkt.Sel, the plaintiff, a subscriber of the defendant's telecommunications services, filed a claim alleging interception under Article 31(1) of the EIT Law. The court declared the claim inadmissible on the grounds that the plaintiff must first establish the occurrence of such interception through criminal proceedings before pursuing a civil claim. In this case, the plaintiff experienced irregular call noises suggesting interception and argued that the company's refusal to disable the unauthorised features, despite repeated requests, constituted unlawful interference with the plaintiff's rights. The court, however, adjudged that the claim was inadmissible without examination of the merits.

7. Insurance

7.1 Are organisations permitted to take out insurance against Incidents in your jurisdiction?

Organisations in Indonesia are permitted to obtain insurance to cover risks arising from cybersecurity incidents. Cyber insurance is increasingly used in the market to mitigate financial exposure from events such as data breaches, business interruption, or system failures, although adoption is still developing compared to other jurisdictions.

7.2 Are there any regulatory limitations to insurance coverage against specific types of loss, such as business interruption, system failures, cyber extortion or digital asset restoration? If so, are there any legal limits placed on what the insurance policy can cover?

There are currently no regulations in Indonesia that expressly limit or restrict insurance coverage for particular types of cyber-related losses, such as business interruption, system failures, cyber extortion, or digital asset restoration. Coverage is largely determined by the scope and terms of the insurance contract agreed between the insurer and the insured.

7.3 Are organisations allowed to use insurance to pay ransoms?

There is no clear regulatory framework specifically addressing whether insurance can be used to pay ransoms in cyber extortion cases. However, if ransom payments are made to parties designated as terrorists or terrorist organisations, such payments may constitute terrorism financing under Law No. 9 of 2013 regarding the Prevention and Eradication of Terrorism Financing Crimes, which carries severe criminal penalties, including imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of up to IDR 1 billion. As such, paying ransoms, whether directly or through insurance, carries significant legal and compliance risks.

8. Investigatory and Police Powers

8.1 Please provide details of any investigatory powers of law enforcement or other authorities under Applicable Laws in your jurisdiction (e.g. anti-terrorism laws) that may be relied upon to investigate an Incident.

Under Indonesian law, investigatory powers are vested in several institutions, namely the Indonesian National Police, the Attorney General's Office, specific civil servant officials and, in certain cases, other agencies specifically mandated by law.

Indonesian law enforcement authorities have extensive investigatory powers under Law No. 8 of 1981 regarding Criminal Procedural Law ("KUHAP"). These powers are further elaborated in Article 43 of the EIT Law, which authorises investigators to conduct investigations in the field of information technology and electronic transactions while upholding privacy, confidentiality, service continuity, and data integrity. Investigators may: conduct searches; confiscate evidence; request information from operators of electronic systems; inspect, seal, or seize IT equipment and facilities used to commit crimes; and order ESPs to temporarily suspend access to social media accounts, bank accounts, electronic money, and digital assets.

Article 31 of the EIT Law generally prohibits wiretapping or interception of electronic information or documents. However, this prohibition does not apply where interception is conducted for law enforcement purposes at the request of the police, prosecutor's office, or another authorised institution. A similar rule is contained in Article 42 of Law No. 36 of 1999 regarding Telecommunication, as last amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 regarding the Enactment of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law No. 2 of 2022 regarding the Job Creation Law ("Telecommunication Law"). Article 42 allows service providers, for criminal justice purposes, to record and provide information upon: (i) a written request from the Attorney General or the Chief of Police for certain offences; or (ii) a lawful request from investigators for specific offences.

Separately, Law No. 15 of 2003 regarding the Enactment of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law No. 1 of 2002 regarding the Eradication of Criminal Acts of Terrorism, into Law, as amended by Law No. 5 of 2018 ("Anti-Terrorism Law"), grants investigators powers including wiretapping and reliance on intelligence reports. These powers are tailored for terrorism-related cases, including cyberterrorism, rather than general cybersecurity incidents.

Finally, under the PDP Law, investigatory powers will also be exercised by the yet-to-be-established Data Protection Authority. Once established, this institution will have supervisory, investigative, and sanctioning authority over personal data protection violations, including powers to require information from data controllers and processors, conduct audits, and impose administrative sanctions. Until then, oversight remains with MOCDA.

8.2 Are there any requirements under Applicable Laws for organisations to implement backdoors in their IT systems for law enforcement authorities or to provide law enforcement authorities with encryption keys?

In Indonesia, there are currently no explicit legal requirements mandating organisations to implement backdoors in their IT systems or to provide law enforcement authorities with encryption keys. However, GR 71/2019 and MOCI Reg. 5/2020 require ESPs to ensure that their systems allow lawful access for supervisory and law enforcement purposes, which may include accessing electronic systems and/or data for law enforcement and criminal enforcement purposes.

Similarly, Article 23 of MOCI Reg. 20/2016 stipulates that, for the purposes of law enforcement, ESPs are obliged to provide personal data contained in electronic systems or generated by those systems upon a legitimate request from law enforcement officers.

9. International Compliance

9.1 How do international compliance regimes impact country-specific cybersecurity rules?

International compliance regimes shape Indonesia's cybersecurity rules by pushing alignment with global standards and practices. For example, BSSN regulations require ESPs to adopt controls consistent with ISO/IEC 27001, while the PDP Law reflects GDPR principles such as data subject rights, breach notification, and extraterritorial reach. In finance, OJK and BI rules on cyber resilience incorporate international frameworks like those of the Basel Committee. Although Indonesia is not a party to the Budapest Convention, its laws recognise extraterritorial application to address cross-border cybercrime. Beyond regulation, domestic companies with foreign parent companies and market expectations also drive stricter compliance, often raising standards above domestic minimum requirements.

9.2 Does your jurisdiction have prohibitions on sharing cybersecurity data outside of its territory in general or with respect to data from individual endpoints?

Indonesia does not impose a general prohibition on sharing cybersecurity data outside its territory. However, restrictions may apply if the data contains or relates to personal data or critical infrastructure information. Under the PDP Law, cross-border transfers of personal data are only permitted if the recipient jurisdiction provides an adequate level of protection, if sufficient safeguards such as binding agreements are in place, or if the data subject consents to the transfer. The implementing regulations for the first two bases are not yet in force.

In addition, GR 71/2019 requires public sector ESPs to process, store, and manage data domestically unless the necessary technology is unavailable in Indonesia. The government is also planning to implement the "One Data" policy, which requires public sector data to be stored in government-provided data centres, unless the required capabilities or functions are not available. At this stage, One Data is designed for government and public sector ESPs, though future extensions to private sector actors handling strategic or vital data have not been ruled out.

10. Future Developments

10.1 How do you see cybersecurity restrictions evolving in your jurisdiction?

Cybersecurity restrictions in Indonesia are likely to become more stringent and sector-specific. The government is tightening rules for public sector ESPs through initiatives such as the "One Data" policy and expanding oversight of critical infrastructure. Enforcement of the PDP Law will also bring stricter requirements on data protection, cross-border transfers, and breach notification. In practice, businesses should expect closer supervision, mandatory reporting, and greater alignment with international standards.

In addition, Indonesia is preparing the Draft Law on Cybersecurity and Resilience, which will introduce new obligations, including ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence ("AI"), particularly in the financial sector and critical information infrastructure. This draft law, together with existing AI ethical guidelines under MOCI Circular Letter No. 9 of 2023 regarding AI Ethics, reflects the government's direction toward integrating AI governance with cybersecurity regulation to ensure that AI is not misused in ways that could harm critical systems.

10.2 What do you think should be the next step for cybersecurity in your jurisdiction?

The next step for cybersecurity should focus on strengthening enforcement and clarity. While Indonesia has issued comprehensive rules, their effectiveness depends on consistent implementation, adequate resources for regulators like BSSN, and clearer technical guidance for ESPs. Historically, cybersecurity regulation has been strongest in specific sectors such as finance, while general ESPs have faced lighter requirements. Improving coordination between regulators and industry stakeholders, expanding capacity building, and enhancing cross-border cooperation will also be critical to address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. At the same time, Indonesia is planning to develop binding AI regulations. These should clarify how AI governance will interact with cybersecurity compliance, ensuring that AI is developed and used responsibly without creating new security risks or regulatory uncertainty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.