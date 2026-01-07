MeitY Unveils India AI Governance Guidelines

Anuradha Gandhi’s articles from S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates are most popular:

Introduction

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 05, 2025 unveiled the AI Governance Guidelines, a comprehensive framework to ensure safe, inclusive and responsible AI adoption across sectors.

Drafted by a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, IIT Madras, comprising policy experts including Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY; Ms. Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog; Dr. Kalika Bali, Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India; Mr. Rahul Matthan, Partner, Trilegal; Mr. Amlan Mohanty, Non-Resident Fellow, NITI Aayog; Mr. Sharad Sharma, Co-founder, iSPIRT Foundation; Ms. Kavita Bhatia, Scientist 'G' & GC, MeitY & COO IndiaAI Mission; Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, Scientist D, MeitY & Mr. Avinash Agarwal, DDG (IR), DoT, Ms. Shreeppriya Gopalakrishnan, DGM, IndiaAI, envisions a foundational reference for policymakers, researchers and industry to foster national cooperation for safe, responsible and inclusive AI adoption across all sectors.1

Overview of the Governance Framework The goal is to encourage innovation and adoption, while protecting individuals and society from the risk of harm

A balanced, agile, flexible, and pro-innovation approach to AI governance is best suited to India's goals.

Governance frameworks should boost awareness, infrastructure, investments and overall domestic capacity.

Mitigating the risks of AI to individuals and society is a key pillar of the governance framework.

Existing regulations can be applied to address many of the risks.

Legal amendments may be considered to encourage innovation and address gaps.

Voluntary measures can help mitigate emerging risks.

Techno-legal approaches can be applied to support specific policy objectives.

Transparency about the AI value chain can promote accountability.

A 'whole of government' approach is required to coordinate policy actions and prepare for future AI development. The 7 sutras published for ethical and responsible AI by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in it FREE AI Framework in August 2025 are technology-neutral, and align with this Committee's recommendations. have been suitably adapted to have cross-sectoral applicability, There are key recommendations across six pillars of responsible AI. The guidelines have also highlighted an action plan and most importantly Practical Guidelines for Industry & Regulators

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2025/nov/doc2025115685601.pdf

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2186639

Footnote

1. https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2186639

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.