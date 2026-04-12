SSEK Contributes To LIR On Indonesia’s Crypto And Derivatives Framework

The article analyzes Indonesia’s recent regulatory overhaul of the crypto-asset and financial derivatives sectors, including the transfer of supervisory authority...

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SSEK Law Firm partner Winnie Yamashita Rolindrawan and associates Qafaldi Putra Ismayudha and Muhammad Nur Mahatmanta have contributed an article, “Indonesia Reshapes Crypto and Financial Derivatives Regulation,” to the Malaysia edition of The Legal Industry Reviews (LIR).

The article analyzes Indonesia’s recent regulatory overhaul of the crypto-asset and financial derivatives sectors, including the transfer of supervisory authority from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the redistribution of derivatives oversight among the OJK, Bank Indonesia, and Bappebti. It also examines the implications of these changes for market participants, with particular focus on the recognition of digital asset derivatives under OJK Regulation No. 23 of 2025.

The authors highlight key developments shaping the evolving regulatory landscape, including Bank Indonesia’s new framework for money market and foreign exchange derivatives, applicable foreign ownership restrictions, and the designation of ICDX and ICH as official trading and clearing institutions. Collectively, these measures mark a significant shift in Indonesia’s approach to crypto-assets and derivatives, enhancing regulatory clarity while redefining market access and governance standards.

Read the full article here.

The full Malaysia edition of LIR is available here.

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